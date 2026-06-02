MAGA Politician’s Pitch For Trump’s ‘Freedom 250’ Concert Lineup Gets Mercilessly Roasted

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President Donald Trump‘s upcoming “Freedom 250” concert series has gotten off to a rocky start just weeks before its scheduled run, as a majority of the artists originally announced for the lineup have pulled out.

Several musicians reportedly distanced themselves from the event, with some claiming they were unaware of the Trump administration’s involvement when they initially signed on.

Highlights Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert series has been thrown into turmoil after several major artists reportedly withdrew from the event.

Politician Tim Burchett attempted to salvage the lineup by nominating his own picks, but the suggestions quickly became the subject of online ridicule.

Trump added fuel to the controversy by proposing himself as the replacement headliner, boasting that he attracts larger crowds than Elvis Presley in his prime.

Amid the growing controversy, Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett decided to offer his own suggestions for the concert lineup on social media.

However, his pitch quickly became the target of online ridicule, with one critic sarcastically writing, “Great idea! It would be like an American Idol for up and coming country music musicians!”

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Representative Tim Burchett nominated his picks for the concert lineup after a majority of the originally announced artists pulled out

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The Freedom 250 celebration, scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 10, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in the United States.

The Trump administration organized the “Freedom 250” concert series as a cornerstone of its “Great American State Fair,” a multi-week festival designed to showcase American heritage, culture, and industry on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The event’s lineup was announced last week and initially featured nine veteran acts booked through Universal Attractions Agency.

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However, five of those major acts, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Young MC, withdrew within 48 hours, claiming they had been led to believe the Trump-organized festival was a nonpartisan celebration.

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In a Facebook post, Young MC wrote, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’”

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He added, “I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Martina similarly cited allegedly misleading information during the booking process, stating that she had been assured the event was nonpartisan and withdrew after learning of its direct political ties.

Several musicians reportedly distanced themselves from the event, claiming they were unaware of “any political involvement”

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Amid the ongoing controversy, on Saturday, May 30, President Donald Trump suggested replacing some of the withdrawn performers with a large-scale MAGA rally and even floated the idea of serving as the event’s headline attraction himself.

In a Truth Social post, Trump used his signature third-person style to describe himself as a replacement headliner, claiming he could draw larger crowds than Elvis Presley at the height of his fame.

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He wrote, “I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP…”

Trump continued by saying that he would “take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

My suggestion to @realdonaldtrump for the 250th Celebration. pic.twitter.com/t51Yjj7uBY — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 31, 2026

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In a separate post, he added, “We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

Shortly after Trump suggested himself as a replacement attraction, Representative Tim Burchett took to his official account to post a two-minute video naming his preferred replacement performers for the event.

“They always suggest the same 3 dudes because it’s all they have,” one user reacted to Burchett’s suggestions

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In the post captioned, “My suggestion to @realdonaldtrump for the 250th Celebration,” the politician urged the president to bring John Rich on board to help revive the musical program.

He said, “I, like you, am a little ticked off and disappointed that some of these, I guess, so-called musicians have decided that they have some problem with celebrating our 250th anniversary of the founding of this great country and think that patriotism is gonna offend somebody.”

“What we ought to do, my suggestion, would be get your friend, my friend, John Rich, great musician, to lead it off. He’s got some great patriotic tunes he’s written, and he sings. He’s just awesome. Let him MC the dadgum thing…”

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His next suggestion was Kid Rock, explaining, “Nobody is more patriotic in the rock and roll world than he is. And he’s awesome.”

Burchett concluded by saying, “And then the finale, would be cool to have Lee Greenwood come out and sing, he’s got a bunch of great songs, but of course, the ending would be ‘God Bless the U.S.A.'”

“I think that would be awesome to have all those great stars up on stage. And… Let’s see if we can make this thing happen…”

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However, Burchett’s suggestions quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users mocking the proposed lineup.

One person wrote, “They always suggest the same 3 dudes because it’s all they have.”

Another user joked, “You could also do an American Idol type roll call and award the top ten with spots…”

“Tim Burchett is putting the band back together. Woo-hoo!” remarked a third.

Donald Trump also nominated himself as the headliner, claiming to be “the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime”

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Another comment read, “I am so da*n embarrassed that this [man] represents my state… Pathetic!”

Others commented, “Timmy, Timmy, Timmy, you are forgetting that Trump wants it to be a MAGA rally with him speaking on several occasions. It was always his plan. That’s why they announced acts they knew wouldn’t be there.”

“Great idea Tim. HOWEVER convincing Trump would be next to impossible. In his words “The fact is that I am, according to many, the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” one person quipped.

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“Doing nothing but trying to be a social media influencer and talking… Nobody wants to hear your suggestion…”

While netizens were largely unimpressed, Burchett’s proposal did draw a response from John Rich on X, where the musician volunteered his services, saying he would be willing to step in and perform at the National Mall festival.

Rich wrote, “Hey@timburchett don’t threaten ME with a good time! (Have guitar, will travel:).”

Following the mass exodus of performers, only a handful of the originally announced artists remain confirmed, including Vanilla Ice, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Flo Rida.

“Republicans working on the important issues, like getting bands for a summer concert,” joked one netizen online

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