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MAGA Politician’s Pitch For Trump’s ‘Freedom 250’ Concert Lineup Gets Mercilessly Roasted
MAGA politician Mr. Guest speaking during a congressional hearing, discussing Trump's Freedom 250 concert lineup.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

MAGA Politician’s Pitch For Trump’s ‘Freedom 250’ Concert Lineup Gets Mercilessly Roasted

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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President Donald Trump‘s upcoming “Freedom 250” concert series has gotten off to a rocky start just weeks before its scheduled run, as a majority of the artists originally announced for the lineup have pulled out.

Several musicians reportedly distanced themselves from the event, with some claiming they were unaware of the Trump administration’s involvement when they initially signed on.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert series has been thrown into turmoil after several major artists reportedly withdrew from the event.
  • Politician Tim Burchett attempted to salvage the lineup by nominating his own picks, but the suggestions quickly became the subject of online ridicule.
  • Trump added fuel to the controversy by proposing himself as the replacement headliner, boasting that he attracts larger crowds than Elvis Presley in his prime.

Amid the growing controversy, Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett decided to offer his own suggestions for the concert lineup on social media.

However, his pitch quickly became the target of online ridicule, with one critic sarcastically writing, “Great idea! It would be like an American Idol for up and coming country music musicians!”

RELATED:

    Representative Tim Burchett nominated his picks for the concert lineup after a majority of the originally announced artists pulled out

    USDA building with banner celebrating 250 years of freedom and construction equipment outside

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

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    The Freedom 250 celebration, scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 10, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in the United States.

    The Trump administration organized the “Freedom 250” concert series as a cornerstone of its “Great American State Fair,” a multi-week festival designed to showcase American heritage, culture, and industry on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

    The event’s lineup was announced last week and initially featured nine veteran acts booked through Universal Attractions Agency.

    Aerial view of White House lawn stage setup for Freedom 250 concert event

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

    Social media post listing featured performers for Freedom 250 concert lineup

    Image credits: Phil_Lewis_

    However, five of those major acts, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Young MC, withdrew within 48 hours, claiming they had been led to believe the Trump-organized festival was a nonpartisan celebration.

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    In a Facebook post, Young MC wrote, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’”

    Donald Trump speaking at event with presidential flag and blue curtain backdrop

    Image credits: Joyce N. Boghosian/Official White House

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    He added, “I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

    Martina similarly cited allegedly misleading information during the booking process, stating that she had been assured the event was nonpartisan and withdrew after learning of its direct political ties.

    Several musicians reportedly distanced themselves from the event, claiming they were unaware of “any political involvement”

    Social media post by Donald Trump discussing plans for America Is Back rally

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump

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    Tweet criticizing Trump's Freedom 250 event as self-celebration

    Image credits: ssbs50

    Amid the ongoing controversy, on Saturday, May 30, President Donald Trump suggested replacing some of the withdrawn performers with a large-scale MAGA rally and even floated the idea of serving as the event’s headline attraction himself.

    In a Truth Social post, Trump used his signature third-person style to describe himself as a replacement headliner, claiming he could draw larger crowds than Elvis Presley at the height of his fame.

    MAGA politician speaking at congressional hearing

    Image credits: US Helsinki Commission

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    Tweet mocking a congressman related to Freedom 250

    Image credits: Resist_2026

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    He wrote, “I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP…”

    Trump continued by saying that he would “take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

    Tweet supporting Freedom 250 concert with patriotic message

    Image credits: wendy_truth

    In a separate post, he added, “We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

    Shortly after Trump suggested himself as a replacement attraction, Representative Tim Burchett took to his official account to post a two-minute video naming his preferred replacement performers for the event.

    “They always suggest the same 3 dudes because it’s all they have,” one user reacted to Burchett’s suggestions

    Freedom 250 hats and merchandise displayed with American flags

    Image credits: Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

    Tweet about making a playlist from suggestions for Trump's Freedom 250 concert lineup

    Image credits: totsoverfries

    In the post captioned, “My suggestion to @realdonaldtrump for the 250th Celebration,” the politician urged the president to bring John Rich on board to help revive the musical program.

    He said, “I, like you, am a little ticked off and disappointed that some of these, I guess, so-called musicians have decided that they have some problem with celebrating our 250th anniversary of the founding of this great country and think that patriotism is gonna offend somebody.”

    “What we ought to do, my suggestion, would be get your friend, my friend, John Rich, great musician, to lead it off. He’s got some great patriotic tunes he’s written, and he sings. He’s just awesome. Let him MC the dadgum thing…”

    Musician in cowboy hat with guitar raising a glass at a Freedom 250 concert event

    Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    Tweet from John Rich offering to play guitar for Trump's Freedom 250 concert lineup

    Image credits: johnrich

    His next suggestion was Kid Rock, explaining, “Nobody is more patriotic in the rock and roll world than he is. And he’s awesome.”

    Burchett concluded by saying, “And then the finale, would be cool to have Lee Greenwood come out and sing, he’s got a bunch of great songs, but of course, the ending would be ‘God Bless the U.S.A.'”

    “I think that would be awesome to have all those great stars up on stage. And… Let’s see if we can make this thing happen…”

    Singer performing with microphone at event related to Freedom 250 concert lineup

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Tweet about Republicans organizing bands for a summer Freedom 250 concert

    Image credits: joeflood

    However, Burchett’s suggestions quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users mocking the proposed lineup.

    One person wrote, “They always suggest the same 3 dudes because it’s all they have.”

    Another user joked, “You could also do an American Idol type roll call and award the top ten with spots…”

    “Tim Burchett is putting the band back together. Woo-hoo!” remarked a third.

    Donald Trump also nominated himself as the headliner, claiming to be “the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime”

    Kid Rock in patriotic red white and blue outfit at Freedom 250 event

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Tweet showing worker with head down captioned as Kid Rock headlining MAGA events

    Image credits: DocCoyle

    Another comment read, “I am so da*n embarrassed that this [man] represents my state… Pathetic!”

    Others commented, “Timmy, Timmy, Timmy, you are forgetting that Trump wants it to be a MAGA rally with him speaking on several occasions. It was always his plan. That’s why they announced acts they knew wouldn’t be there.”

    “Great idea Tim. HOWEVER convincing Trump would be next to impossible. In his words “The fact is that I am, according to many, the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” one person quipped.

    Two men talking at event with one wearing cowboy hat at Freedom 250 concert

    Image credits: National Motorsports Coalition

    Cartoon characters holding drinks with caption Yep related to MAGA lineup

    Image credits: deseretistan

    “Doing nothing but trying to be a social media influencer and talking… Nobody wants to hear your suggestion…”

    While netizens were largely unimpressed, Burchett’s proposal did draw a response from John Rich on X, where the musician volunteered his services, saying he would be willing to step in and perform at the National Mall festival.

    Rich wrote, “Hey@timburchett don’t threaten ME with a good time! (Have guitar, will travel:).”

    Following the mass exodus of performers, only a handful of the originally announced artists remain confirmed, including Vanilla Ice, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Flo Rida.

    “Republicans working on the important issues, like getting bands for a summer concert,” joked one netizen online

    Tweet criticizing Freedom 250 concert planning with selfie stick mention

    Image credits: jeremynewberger

    Tweet about spotting a chemtrail above a person's head in MAGA politician discussion

    Image credits: haveaconcern

    Tweet suggesting walking deeper into woods until losing cell service in MAGA politician context

    Image credits: JB99523

    Tweet calling for resignation in MAGA politician discourse on Freedom 250 concert lineup

    Image credits: Phyllistayf

    Tweet referring to bottom of barrel comment in MAGA politician Freedom 250 concert discussion

    Image credits: m_millsey

    Tweet criticizing repetitive artist suggestions for Freedom 250 concert lineup by MAGA politician

    Image credits: TheTNHoller

    Tweet criticizing MAGA politician's Freedom 250 concert lineup during USA World Cup soccer match

    Image credits: RippingToots

    Tweet mocking Freedom 250 concert lineup, questioning if acts are still alive

    Image credits: hchrismiller

    Tweet sarcastically referencing Lara Trump in Freedom 250 concert roast

    Image credits: grabowski_luke

    Tweet questioning existence amid self humiliation related to Freedom 250 concert

    Image credits: MattDaWhite

    Tweet stating problem is with celebrating Donald Trump, not country, in concert critique

    Image credits: SendAsteroids

    Tweet mocking MAGA politician's Freedom 250 concert lineup as garbage with no audience appeal

    Image credits: CapnNeuro

    Tweet criticizing Freedom 250 concert lineup as worse than the original with laughing emojis

    Image credits: MickeyHayes

    Tweet mocking Freedom 250 world stage claim, noting only Vanilla Ice and Lee Greenwood want to perform

    Image credits: TheBrianShapiro

    Tweet dismissing Freedom 250 concert lineup as usual suspects with nothing else to do

    Image credits: TCIIIESQ21

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    Amita Kumari

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is every Republican automatically MAGA? Or is that just rage-bait or lazy journalism? Not being American, I genuinely have no idea how broad the base is.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is every Republican automatically MAGA? Or is that just rage-bait or lazy journalism? Not being American, I genuinely have no idea how broad the base is.

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