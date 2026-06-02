Happy birthday to Awkwafina , Wayne Brady , and Morena Baccarin ! June 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress, Rapper, and Comedian Awkwafina, 38 Renowned for her distinctive voice and sharp wit, Awkwafina is an American actress and rapper who began as a viral internet sensation. She garnered critical acclaim for her role in The Farewell, winning a Golden Globe, and has starred in blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Awkwafina also co-created and stars in the Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.



Little-known fact: Awkwafina honed her musical skills playing the trumpet at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, an unexpected talent for the actress.

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#2 American Actor, Comedian, Game Show Host, and Singer Wayne Brady, 54 The dynamic presence of Wayne Brady, an American comedian, actor, and television host, has captivated audiences with his improvisational genius and versatile talents. Brady gained prominence on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and has since hosted Let's Make a Deal, earning multiple Emmy Awards. He also released music and performed on Broadway in Kinky Boots.



Little-known fact: He kept his job performing as The Wolf Man at Universal Studios Hollywood even during his early seasons on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

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#3 Brazilian-American Actress Morena Baccarin, 47 Her compelling screen presence and versatility have made Brazilian American actress Morena Baccarin a standout in both television and film. Baccarin's career highlights include her Emmy-nominated role in Homeland and portraying Vanessa in the successful Deadpool franchise.



Little-known fact: Morena Baccarin once served as an understudy for Natalie Portman in a Central Park production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.

#4 American Actor Justin Long, 48 An American actor and comedian, Justin Long is celebrated for his charming screen presence and diverse roles in both comedic and horror films. He gained widespread recognition for his iconic portrayal of the "Mac Guy" in Apple's "Get a Mac" advertising campaign. Long also lent his distinctive voice to the character of Alvin in the popular Alvin and the Chipmunks film series.



Little-known fact: Justin Long was offered the opportunity to replace Steve Burns on Blue's Clues but ultimately declined.

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#5 American Actor and Producer Zachary Quinto, 49 With a powerful presence on screen and stage, American actor and producer Zachary Quinto has excelled in complex roles, from the enigmatic Sylar in Heroes to the iconic Spock in the Star Trek films. Beyond science fiction, he earned an Emmy nomination for American Horror Story: Asylum and actively champions LGBTQ+ rights.



Little-known fact: He once won a Gene Kelly Award for Best Supporting Actor for his high school musical performance.

#6 American Television Host Andy Cohen, 58 With an innate talent for connecting with audiences, American talk show host and producer Andy Cohen shaped a significant corner of pop culture. He is widely recognized for his distinctive hosting style and influential role across various media platforms.



Beyond his nightly television show, Cohen also helms a successful SiriusXM radio channel and has authored multiple best-selling books. He remains a prominent figure in entertainment.



Little-known fact: As a child, Andy Cohen used a hairbrush as a pretend microphone, dreaming of a career in television.

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#7 American Actor and Producer Dennis Haysbert, 72 Known for his deep, commanding voice and authoritative screen presence, American actor Dennis Haysbert rose to prominence playing President David Palmer in the hit television series 24. He is also recognized for his enduring role as the Allstate Insurance spokesman and his memorable performance in the Major League films.



Little-known fact: Despite being offered athletic scholarships, Dennis Haysbert chose to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

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#8 American Actor and Screenwriter Wentworth Miller, 54 Commanding presence and sharp intellect define American actor Wentworth Miller, celebrated for embodying complex characters across television and film. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in the Prison Break series and later showcased his writing talent with the Stoker screenplay.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Wentworth Miller initially considered a career in development in Los Angeles.

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#9 American Rapper and Actor B Real, 56 Known for his distinctive nasal delivery, American rapper B Real co-founded the legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill in 1988. He is celebrated for groundbreaking albums like "Cypress Hill" and "Black Sunday," which achieved multi-platinum status. Beyond music, he has established a successful cannabis enterprise, Dr. Greenthumb's Dispensaries.



Little-known fact: B Real initially used his normal voice for rapping before developing his signature high-pitched nasal style at the suggestion of DJ Muggs.

#10 American Actress Madison Hu, 24 A natural talent on screen, American actress Madison Hu has charmed audiences since her early Disney Channel days. She is celebrated for her roles in the series Bizaardvark and, more recently, for her part in the acclaimed Netflix series The Brothers Sun. Hu also pursued higher education, graduating from Columbia University.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Madison Hu was an accomplished ice skater in her youth.

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