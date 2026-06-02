Madison Hu: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Madison Hu
June 2, 2002
Longview, Texas
24 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Madison Hu?
Madison Ziuri Hu is an American actress, recognized for her versatile performances across television and film. Her roles often showcase a natural comedic timing and relatable presence, earning her a dedicated following.
She first captivated audiences with her breakout role as Frankie Wong in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. This performance propelled her into the public eye, establishing her as a prominent young talent.
|Full Name
|Madison Ziuri Hu
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Chinese American
|Education
|Columbia University
|Siblings
|Mike Hu
Early Life and Education
Born in Longview, Texas, Madison Hu moved to Southern California at two years old with her Chinese immigrant parents and older brother. This relocation brought her closer to the entertainment industry, sparking an early interest in performing.
Hu began her acting career around age six, later balancing her professional pursuits with academic excellence. She graduated from Columbia University in 2024, earning a bachelor’s degree in creative writing.
Notable Relationships
Madison Hu’s personal life remains private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. She is currently reported to be single.
Hu has no children. She is known for her close and enduring friendship with fellow actress Olivia Rodrigo, a bond that originated during their time together on Disney Channel.
Career Highlights
Madison Hu gained significant recognition for her breakthrough role as Frankie Wong in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. This popular show, where she starred opposite Olivia Rodrigo, established her as a rising young actress and a familiar face to television audiences.
More recently, Hu expanded her portfolio with a notable role as Grace in the Netflix limited series The Brothers Sun, sharing the screen with Michelle Yeoh. Her film credits also include appearances in Voyagers and the horror film The Boogeyman.
Signature Quote
“Humor feels like this kind of universal language that I’ve always kind of felt more attuned to.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 1, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 31, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 30, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0