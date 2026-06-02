Who Is Madison Hu? Madison Ziuri Hu is an American actress, recognized for her versatile performances across television and film. Her roles often showcase a natural comedic timing and relatable presence, earning her a dedicated following. She first captivated audiences with her breakout role as Frankie Wong in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. This performance propelled her into the public eye, establishing her as a prominent young talent.

Full Name Madison Ziuri Hu Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American Education Columbia University Siblings Mike Hu

Early Life and Education Born in Longview, Texas, Madison Hu moved to Southern California at two years old with her Chinese immigrant parents and older brother. This relocation brought her closer to the entertainment industry, sparking an early interest in performing. Hu began her acting career around age six, later balancing her professional pursuits with academic excellence. She graduated from Columbia University in 2024, earning a bachelor’s degree in creative writing.

Notable Relationships Madison Hu’s personal life remains private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. She is currently reported to be single. Hu has no children. She is known for her close and enduring friendship with fellow actress Olivia Rodrigo, a bond that originated during their time together on Disney Channel.

Career Highlights Madison Hu gained significant recognition for her breakthrough role as Frankie Wong in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. This popular show, where she starred opposite Olivia Rodrigo, established her as a rising young actress and a familiar face to television audiences. More recently, Hu expanded her portfolio with a notable role as Grace in the Netflix limited series The Brothers Sun, sharing the screen with Michelle Yeoh. Her film credits also include appearances in Voyagers and the horror film The Boogeyman.