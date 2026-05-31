Happy birthday to Clint Eastwood , Colin Farrell , and Brooke Shields ! May 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Director Clint Eastwood, 96 An American actor and filmmaker, Clint Eastwood built a legendary career defining the rugged individualist on screen. Eastwood gained international fame as the "Man with No Name" in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy, establishing his signature tough-guy persona.



He later achieved critical acclaim as a director, winning Academy Awards for his work on Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, while continuing to star in many of his own productions.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Clint Eastwood worked various odd jobs, including as a logger, truck driver, and steel-furnace stoker.

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#2 Actor Colin Farrell, 50 Irish actor Colin Farrell rose to international fame with his breakout performance in Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report. He is acclaimed for his versatile roles in films such as In Bruges, The Lobster, and The Banshees of Inisherin, earning multiple Golden Globe Awards.



Little-known fact: While traveling in Sydney at 18, Colin Farrell became a suspect in an attempted murder case due to a police sketch.

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#3 Model and Actress Brooke Shields, 61 An iconic American actress and model, Brooke Shields first captured the public imagination as a child star in the groundbreaking film Pretty Baby. She leveraged early modeling success into a diverse acting career, later earning a degree from Princeton University. Shields remains a respected figure in entertainment and a vocal advocate for women's wellness.



Little-known fact: At the age of 14, Brooke Shields became the youngest model ever to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine.

#4 Singer Normani Kordei Hamilton, 30 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals, American singer and dancer Normani Kordei Hamilton rose to fame as a pivotal member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Her solo career launched with the chart-topping single “Love Lies” and continued with hits like “Motivation.” She has collaborated with major artists and released her debut album, Dopamine.



Little-known fact: Normani is an American Cancer Society ambassador, a role she took on after both her mother and father battled cancer.

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#5 Actress Lea Thompson, 65 Known for her spirited performances, American actress Lea Thompson captivated audiences as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy. She later achieved widespread recognition starring in the beloved sitcom Caroline in the City.



Little-known fact: Before becoming an actress, Lea Thompson danced in more than 45 ballets and earned scholarships to major companies.

#6 Rapper and Producer Darryl "d.m.c." Mcdaniels, 62 An American rapper and record producer, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels became a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. His distinctive voice and commanding presence helped define an era of music, making Run-DMC a global phenomenon.



McDaniels is celebrated for the groundbreaking "Walk This Way" collaboration with Aerosmith and for his later work as an author and comic book publisher. He also actively champions adoption and mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Darryl McDaniels was 35 years old when he discovered he was adopted, a revelation that led him to explore his birth family.

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#7 Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, 40 An American rapper and songwriter, Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, is a driving force in trap music. He gained prominence with hits like “No Hands,” which achieved diamond certification, and his impactful album Flockaveli. Flame also received an honorary doctorate for his charity work and mental health advocacy.



Little-known fact: Waka Flocka Flame was given his nickname "Waka" by his cousin, inspired by the Muppets character Fozzie Bear's catchphrase.

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#8 Singer and Rapper Azealia Banks, 35 American rapper and singer Azealia Banks burst onto the music scene with her distinctive style and sharp lyrical flow. She gained global attention with her viral single “212” and continued to evolve her sound across mixtapes and albums. Banks is also recognized for her outspoken commentary and fearless artistic expression.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Azealia Banks briefly worked selling keychains and as a dancer to support herself.

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#9 Television Host Phil Keoghan, 59 Guiding adventurers across continents, New Zealander television presenter Phil Keoghan has anchored one of television’s most enduring reality competitions. He is best known for hosting The Amazing Race, a role that has earned him multiple Emmy Awards, while also creating and hosting the competition series Tough As Nails. Keoghan is also an author, sharing his "No Opportunity Wasted" philosophy.



Little-known fact: At 19, a near-death experience while diving in a sunken shipwreck inspired Phil Keoghan to create his "No Opportunity Wasted" life list.

#10 Actress and Comedian Susie Essman, 71 Known for her sharp wit and uncompromising style, American comedian and actress Susie Essman became a household name. Her memorable role on Curb Your Enthusiasm solidified her as a comedic force.



Little-known fact: She was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2002.

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