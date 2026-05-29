Happy birthday to Annette Bening , Melissa Etheridge , and Danny Elfman ! May 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Annette Bening, 68 Renowned for her versatile work across screen and stage, American actress Annette Bening has captivated audiences for over four decades. Her career highlights include an Academy Award nomination for The Grifters and a BAFTA Award for American Beauty. She is also recognized for her two Golden Globe-winning performances.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Annette Bening spent a year working as a cook on a charter boat and was a certified scuba diver.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Activist Melissa Etheridge, 65 Renowned for her raspy-voiced rock-and-roll singing, Melissa Etheridge is an American singer-songwriter and activist. Her powerful music often features confessional lyrics, earning her two Grammy Awards.

Etheridge also secured an Academy Award for Best Original Song, “I Need to Wake Up,” from the film An Inconvenient Truth. She is a prominent advocate for LGBT rights.



Little-known fact: Melissa Etheridge once performed at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

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#3 American Film Composer and Singer-Songwriter Danny Elfman, 73 Renowned for his distinctive and often whimsical style, American composer and musician Danny Elfman has left an indelible mark on cinema. He gained recognition as the frontman of Oingo Boingo before becoming a prolific film composer, notably for Tim Burton's productions. Elfman also famously voiced Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas.



Little-known fact: In his early school days, Danny Elfman was rejected from the elementary school orchestra for supposedly having no propensity for music.

#4 American Actress and Lgbt Advocate Laverne Cox, 54 An American actress and activist, Laverne Cox rose to prominence with her Emmy-nominated role as Sophia Burset on Orange Is the New Black. Her impactful advocacy led to her becoming the first transgender person featured on the cover of Time magazine. Cox has also produced award-winning documentaries.



Little-known fact: Before her acting success, Laverne Cox worked as a drag queen performer in New York City.

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#5 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Noel Gallagher, 59 An English musician and songwriter, Noel Gallagher rose to prominence as the driving force behind the iconic Britpop band Oasis. He is best known for penning era-defining anthems like “Wonderwall” and “Don't Look Back in Anger,” shaping the sound of '90s rock.



Beyond Oasis, Gallagher launched a successful solo career with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, continuing to release critically acclaimed albums and tour globally, affirming his status as a British rock icon.



Little-known fact: Despite being left-handed, Noel Gallagher taught himself to play the guitar right-handed on an instrument his father left behind.

#6 English Singer and Actress Mel B, 51 English singer and television personality Mel B gained international fame as "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, the best-selling female group of all time. Her dynamic career includes chart-topping solo music and prominent roles as a talent show judge.



Little-known fact: She wrote the rap for the Spice Girls' hit single "Wannabe" in about two seconds.

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#7 American Actress and Model Riley Keough, 37 With a captivating screen presence, American actress Riley Keough consistently takes on roles that explore complex characters. She earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her work in Daisy Jones & the Six and gained acclaim for The Girlfriend Experience.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Riley Keough used her modeling earnings to save for film school, demonstrating her practical and driven early career approach.

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#8 American Comedian and Television Host Daniel Tosh, 51 Known for his sharply satirical take on internet culture, American comedian Daniel Tosh rose to prominence with his long-running Comedy Central series Tosh.0. He has also released several successful stand-up specials and hosts the popular Tosh Show podcast.



Little-known fact: Few know that before comedy, he worked as a telemarketer for Central Florida Research Park.

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#9 English Actor Rupert Everett, 67 Known for his distinctive charm, British actor and writer Rupert Everett has enjoyed a celebrated career across film, stage, and literature. His breakthrough came with the 1984 film Another Country, followed by a mainstream resurgence in My Best Friend's Wedding. Everett has also voiced Prince Charming in the Shrek sequels and written several books.



Little-known fact: Rupert Everett published two novels, Hello, Darling, Are You Working? and The Hairdressers of St. Tropez, during his time living in Paris.

#10 American Youtuber and Film Producer Dhar Mann, 42 American entrepreneur and filmmaker Dhar Mann rose to prominence through his studio's short, moral-driven videos, inspiring millions across social media. He has expanded his empire to include a cosmetics brand and production ventures, earning recognition on Forbes' Top Creators list.



Little-known fact: Before founding his studio, Dhar Mann started several other ventures, including a medical marijuana hydroponics retailer called weGrow.

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