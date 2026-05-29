Who Is Danny Elfman? Daniel Robert Elfman is an American composer and musician, celebrated for his distinctive, often whimsical and darkly fantastical, cinematic scores. His unique sound has made him a frequent collaborator in Hollywood. He first gained widespread public attention when he scored Tim Burton’s 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. This project marked the beginning of one of film history’s most fruitful and enduring composer-director partnerships.

Full Name Daniel Robert Elfman Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University High School Father Milton Elfman Mother Blossom Elfman Siblings Richard Elfman Kids Lola Elfman, Mali Elfman, Oliver Elfman

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, to a Jewish family, Elfman cultivated an early fascination with classic sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films, during which he first keenly observed the impact of film music. He later left University High School and traveled with his brother, Richard. Despite lacking formal music training, Elfman became self-taught, learning by doing and absorbing diverse musical styles.

Notable Relationships Currently, Daniel Robert Elfman is married to actress Bridget Fonda, with whom he tied the knot on November 29, 2003. He was previously married to Geri Eisenmenger. Elfman shares a son, Oliver, with Fonda. Additionally, he has two daughters, Lola and Mali, from his first marriage.

Career Highlights Danny Elfman first achieved prominence as the lead singer and songwriter for the new wave band Oingo Boingo, which released eight studio albums. He then transitioned into film scoring, creating over one hundred feature film scores. His extensive collaborations with director Tim Burton yielded iconic scores for films such as Batman, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, for which he also provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington. Beyond film, Elfman composed the enduring themes for television series like The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives, earning an Emmy Award for the latter. Throughout his career, Elfman has garnered four Academy Award nominations, a Grammy Award for his Batman score, three Emmy Awards, and seven Saturn Awards, solidifying his stature in music.