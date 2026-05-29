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If you love old-school newspaper humor with a weird little twist, you need to check out this post.

Created by cartoonist Doug Hill, the one-panel comic series is packed with funny jokes, awkward situations, and goofy punchlines. Hill’s style feels timeless, somewhere between classic newspaper comics and internet-era humor, which is probably why so many readers keep coming back for more.

Over the years, Laughing Hippo Studio has built a loyal following, with thousands of readers sharing their favorite strips online. And honestly, it’s easy to see why – these comics have that rare ability to make you smile instantly.

Scroll down to see a selection of Doug's cartoons created over the years, most loved by our community.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's "Who am I?" , "Do I come here often?" ,and "Was I going upstairs, or did I just come down?"

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... but leave the food here before you go.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know "The meaning of life". It's a movie.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was not the best time for him to find out he was adopted.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how she got to his office?

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horse around while you can, kid.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should have printed "nominee" or "semi-finalist" on the other side of the mugs. Conflict avoided.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they have that warning in reverse order.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prayer answered!

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If George Romero had acquired the movie rights for the novel first...

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    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Oldy but goody https://youtu.be/G8SdsQjdHnM

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gather that a lot of the reasons people want to leave are the same reasons they can't afford to.

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    When you absolutely, positively, have to get there... eventually.

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite feature in every issue.

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... or decide what to wear, or where to eat.

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    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Censored on the text (for no good reason) but not the image...having a bad day?

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shrinkflation is ubiquitous.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See, taking money from the billionaires WON'T sort things out...;)

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