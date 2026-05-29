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If you love old-school newspaper humor with a weird little twist, you need to check out this post.

Created by cartoonist Doug Hill, the one-panel comic series is packed with funny jokes, awkward situations, and goofy punchlines. Hill’s style feels timeless, somewhere between classic newspaper comics and internet-era humor, which is probably why so many readers keep coming back for more.

Over the years, Laughing Hippo Studio has built a loyal following, with thousands of readers sharing their favorite strips online. And honestly, it’s easy to see why – these comics have that rare ability to make you smile instantly.

Scroll down to see a selection of Doug's cartoons created over the years, most loved by our community.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com