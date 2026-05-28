Happy birthday to Gladys Knight , Kylie Minogue , and Carey Mulligan ! May 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Gladys Knight, 82 American singer and actress Gladys Knight, revered as the "Empress of Soul," has delivered powerhouse vocals across decades. Her distinctive voice led Gladys Knight & the Pips to global fame with hits like "Midnight Train to Georgia." She has earned seven Grammy Awards throughout her storied career.



Little-known fact: At seven years old, Gladys Knight won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour TV show contest.

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#2 Australian Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Kylie Minogue, 58 With an undeniable stage presence and a career spanning decades, Australian singer and actress Kylie Minogue has consistently reinvented herself as a global pop icon. Her numerous achievements include chart-topping albums like Fever and Tension, two Grammy Awards, and a record as the only female artist with number-one albums in five consecutive UK decades.



Little-known fact: Kylie Minogue's hit song “Can't Get You Out of My Head” was originally written for another artist, S Club 7, before she recorded it.

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#3 English Actress and Singer Carey Mulligan, 41 The British actress Carey Mulligan rose to prominence with her critically acclaimed leading role in the 2009 film An Education. She is also known for her powerful performances in films like Promising Young Woman and for receiving multiple Academy Award nominations.



Little-known fact: Before her acting breakthrough, Carey Mulligan was rejected by three London drama schools.

#4 American Actor Jake Johnson, 48 From Evanston, Illinois, American actor Jake Johnson consistently brings grounded humor and genuine depth to his roles. He gained widespread recognition as Nick Miller in the popular sitcom New Girl, also lending his voice to Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Johnson is also an accomplished filmmaker, making his directorial debut in 2023.



Little-known fact: Born Mark Jake Johnson Weinberger, he adopted his mother's surname, Johnson, during high school.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer John Fogerty, 81 Hailed for his influential swamp rock sound, American musician and songwriter John Fogerty led Creedence Clearwater Revival to global fame with numerous chart-topping hits. He is recognized for his powerful vocals and distinctive guitar style, which captivated audiences worldwide. Fogerty’s solo career brought further success, and he famously regained control of his iconic song catalog.



Little-known fact: Before Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty and his bandmates played under the names The Blue Velvets and The Golliwogs.

#6 American Lawyer and Politician, 107th Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, 82 Recognized for his decisive leadership during times of crisis, American politician and lawyer Rudy Giuliani held prominent roles as US Attorney and New York City Mayor.

He notably prosecuted organized crime figures and led the city’s response to the September 11 attacks, earning him global attention. His post-mayoral career involved legal work and political commentary.



Little-known fact: He briefly considered becoming a Roman Catholic priest before pursuing a career in law.

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#7 American Lawyer and Politician Marco Rubio, 55 An American politician and diplomat, Marco Rubio has carved a significant career in public service, most notably as the 72nd US Secretary of State. Rubio previously represented Florida as a US Senator from 2011 to 2025. His impactful legislative work includes the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and his role in establishing the Paycheck Protection Program.



Little-known fact: Marco Antonio Rubio openly acknowledges that he experiences color vision deficiency, often humorously relying on his wife to help coordinate his wardrobe.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Colbie Caillat, 41 Known for her breezy acoustic pop, American singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat first found fame on MySpace before releasing her platinum-selling debut album, Coco. She later earned a Grammy for her duet “Lucky” with Jason Mraz.



Little-known fact: She was rejected twice during early auditions for *American Idol*, even after performing her future hit song “Bubbly.”

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#9 American Singer and Songwriter Alec Benjamin, 32 Known for his introspective, narrative-driven lyrics, American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin captivates audiences with his unique voice and heartfelt pop songs. He rose to prominence with the multi-platinum single “Let Me Down Slowly” and has released acclaimed albums like Narrated for You and These Two Windows.



Little-known fact: Alec Benjamin once lived in his car, a red Ford Fiesta, for a time after a record deal with Columbia Records ended unexpectedly.

#10 American Youtuber Roman Atwood, 43 An American YouTube personality, Roman Bernard Atwood, known for his comedic pranks and popular vlogs, was born on May 28, 1983. He gained immense popularity through his engaging content, accumulating millions of subscribers across his channels. Roman Atwood has also successfully launched his own merchandise line, Smile More.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a YouTube sensation, Roman Atwood worked at his family’s rope manufacturing factory.

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