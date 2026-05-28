Who Is Colbie Caillat? Colbie Marie Caillat is an American singer-songwriter known for her sunny, acoustic pop and folk-soul sound. Her heartfelt lyrics and warm vocals connect with a wide audience. She first gained widespread attention through the social networking website MySpace in 2005, where her song “Bubbly” became a viral hit. This success led to a record deal and her popular debut album, Coco.

Full Name Colbie Marie Caillat Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $11 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Thousand Oaks High School Father Ken Caillat Mother Diane Leineke Siblings Morgan Anne Caillat

Early Life and Education Born in Malibu, California, Colbie Caillat grew up surrounded by music; her father, Ken Caillat, notably co-produced Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album. She received piano, vocal, and guitar lessons, beginning with piano as a child. Attending Thousand Oaks High School for her freshman and sophomore years, Caillat found early inspiration for singing at age 11 after watching Lauryn Hill in *Sister Act 2*. This experience solidified her desire to pursue a musical career.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship for Colbie Caillat was with singer Justin Young, her guitarist and musical director, whom she dated for over a decade. They became engaged in May 2015. Caillat and Young ended their engagement in April 2020, but maintained an amicable co-working relationship, continuing to make music together as friends. She is currently single.

Career Highlights Colbie Caillat’s debut album, Coco, featuring the singles “Bubbly” and “Realize,” sold over two million copies and reached number five on the Billboard 200. Her 2009 follow-up, Breakthrough, debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. She expanded her reach through collaborations, including the Grammy-winning duet “Lucky” with Jason Mraz and contributions to Taylor Swift’s Album of the Year, Fearless. In 2016, Caillat launched her independent label, PlummyLou Records.