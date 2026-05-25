Happy birthday to Cillian Murphy , Octavia Spencer , and Ian McKellen ! May 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Cillian Murphy, 50 Known for his intense, enigmatic performances, Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor and film producer. He captivated global audiences as Tommy Shelby in the series Peaky Blinders and delivered an Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer.



Beyond his acclaimed acting, Murphy also hosts a BBC radio series, showcasing his deep passion for music.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Cillian Murphy fronted a rock band called Sons of Mr. Green Genes, which nearly secured a record deal.

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#2 Actress and Author Octavia Spencer, 56 An American actress and author, Octavia Spencer, born in Montgomery, Alabama, is celebrated for her profound and often comedic roles. Her impactful work in film has earned her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Spencer gained an Academy Award for her performance in The Help, while also contributing as a producer on various projects, expanding opportunities for diverse voices.



Little-known fact: Octavia Spencer has struggled with dyslexia throughout her life.

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#3 Actor Ian Mckellen, 87 A British actor of remarkable versatility, Ian McKellen captivated audiences in stage productions and blockbuster films alike. He is best known for his iconic portrayals of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and Magneto in the X-Men franchise.



Little-known fact: Sir Ian McKellen once turned down $1.5 million to officiate Sean Parker’s wedding dressed as Gandalf, stating that Gandalf does not do weddings.

#4 Actor and Screenwriter Mike Myers, 63 With a flair for comedic transformation, Canadian actor and comedian Michael John Myers has created some of Hollywood's most iconic characters. He gained fame through his roles in the Austin Powers and Shrek franchises.



Little-known fact: Before his major film career, Mike Myers was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he developed many of his famous characters.

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#5 Puppeteer and Actor Frank Oz, 82 A celebrated American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor, Frank Oz is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to entertainment. He is best known for performing iconic Muppet characters, voicing Yoda in Star Wars, and directing acclaimed films.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a renowned puppeteer and filmmaker, Frank Oz initially harbored an interest in pursuing a career in journalism.

#6 Actress and Singer Leslie Uggams, 83 An American actress and singer with a career spanning decades, Leslie Uggams first gained national attention for her Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway musical Hallelujah, Baby!. She later earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her powerful portrayal of Kizzy Reynolds in the television miniseries Roots. Still active, Uggams has recently appeared in the Deadpool film franchise and the series Fallout.



Little-known fact: At just 15 years old, Leslie Uggams famously won $12,500 on the CBS-TV quiz show Name That Tune, which she used for her college education.

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#7 Actor and Screenwriter Jamie Kennedy, 56 American actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy rose to prominence playing Randy Meeks in the Scream film series. He is also known for creating and starring in his own sketch comedy show, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, showcasing his unique comedic style.



Little-known fact: Before landing an agent, Jamie Kennedy created a fake Hollywood agent named “Marty Power” to book his own performances.

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#8 Actor Ethan Suplee, 50 Versatility and dedication define American actor Ethan Suplee, whose compelling performances have graced both comedic television and acclaimed dramatic films. He gained widespread recognition as Randy Hickey in My Name Is Earl, and earned critical praise for his powerful role in American History X. Suplee is also known for his notable weight loss journey and health advocacy.



Little-known fact: Ethan Suplee collects French regional folding knives, with the Corsican vendetta blade being a favorite.

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#9 Rapper and Producer Daz Dillinger, 53 An American rapper and record producer, Daz Dillinger emerged from Long Beach, California, as a foundational architect of West Coast hip-hop. He is celebrated for his G-funk production style and his pivotal role in crafting landmark albums at Death Row Records.



Beyond his solo output, Dillinger co-founded the famed duo Tha Dogg Pound and was a key producer for Tupac Shakur's All Eyez on Me. His influence extends to pioneering gangsta rap for mainstream audiences.



Little-known fact: Before his rap career, Daz Dillinger started as a DJ, even stealing turntables to practice his craft.

#10 Politician Amy Klobuchar, 66 An American politician and lawyer, Amy Klobuchar has served as the senior United States Senator from Minnesota since 2007. She rose to prominence as the first woman elected to this position in her home state, known for her bipartisan efforts. Klobuchar is recognized for her work on consumer protection, election security, and a 2020 presidential campaign.



Little-known fact: Her advocacy for a law guaranteeing new mothers a 48-hour hospital stay stemmed from her own experience after her daughter's birth.

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