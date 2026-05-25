Who Is Cillian Murphy? Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor known for his intense performances and chameleonic ability to disappear into complex roles. His striking presence on screen commands attention in diverse projects, from independent films to major blockbusters. Murphy first gained international prominence with his leading role in Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later in 2002. This gripping performance quickly established him as a compelling screen presence within the industry.

Full Name Cillian Murphy Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Education Presentation Brothers College, University College Cork Father Brendan Murphy Mother Jane Murphy Siblings Páidi Murphy, Síle Murphy, Orla Murphy Kids Malachy Murphy, Aran Murphy

Early Life and Education A family focus on education shaped Cillian Murphy’s early years in Douglas, Cork, Ireland, where both his parents were teachers. He grew up alongside his younger brother Páidi and sisters Síle and Orla, starting to write songs at ten. Murphy attended Presentation Brothers College, a Catholic secondary school where he excelled academically, yet developed an early interest in music and acting. He later enrolled in law at University College Cork but dropped out to pursue his passion for performance.

Notable Relationships A timeline of relationships for Cillian Murphy began in 1996 when he met Yvonne McGuinness at one of his rock band’s shows. The Irish visual artist and Murphy married in 2004, establishing a remarkably private partnership. The couple shares two sons, Malachy Murphy, born in 2005, and Aran Murphy, born in 2007. They chose to raise their children in Ireland, maintaining a focused family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Cillian Murphy’s career is marked by several flagship works, including his Academy Award-winning portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. His roles as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy and Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders have also garnered widespread acclaim. Murphy expanded his influence by launching the independent production company Big Things Films in 2024. Through this venture, he has produced and starred in films such as Small Things like These and Steve, showcasing his commitment to compelling storytelling.