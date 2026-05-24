Happy birthday to Bob Dylan , Patti LaBelle , and Priscilla Presley ! May 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Writer Bob Dylan, 85 Revered for his profound impact on folk and rock music, Bob Dylan emerged in the 1960s as an American singer and songwriter. His seminal albums like The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and Highway 61 Revisited defined a generation, leading to a Nobel Prize in Literature. He also notably "went electric" at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.



Little-known fact: Few know that before his folk fame, he briefly played piano for pop star Bobby Vee.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Patti Labelle, 82 Renowned for her dynamic vocal range, American singer Patti LaBelle has commanded stages and airwaves for over six decades. LaBelle is celebrated for her powerful performances, earning two Grammy Awards and a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Little-known fact: Her wildly popular sweet potato pies once sold out within hours after a viral YouTube review.

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#3 American Actress and Businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 81 An American actress and astute businesswoman, Priscilla Presley rose to prominence through her marriage to Elvis Presley. She later gained fame for her role in the Dallas television series and co-founding Elvis Presley Enterprises, successfully turning Graceland into a major tourist attraction.



Little-known fact: Priscilla Presley's biological father tragically died in a plane crash when she was just six months old.

#4 American Actor John C. Reilly, 61 An American actor known for his exceptional range, John C. Reilly seamlessly shifts between dramatic depth and comedic brilliance. His acclaimed roles include an Oscar-nominated performance in Chicago and voicing the beloved character Wreck-It Ralph. Reilly has also made significant contributions to stage and music, earning an eclectic array of accolades.



Little-known fact: Originally, John C. Reilly's role as PFC Herbert Hatcher in his debut film, Casualties of War, was written as a small part but was significantly expanded by director Brian De Palma.

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#5 English Actor Alfred Molina, 73 Renowned for his commanding presence and versatile performances, British-American actor Alfred Molina has captivated audiences across film, television, and stage for decades. He is widely recognized for his unforgettable roles as Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man franchise and as Mexican painter Diego Rivera in the film Frida.



Beyond his impactful on-screen work, Molina has garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Tony Award nominations for his distinguished career on Broadway.



Little-known fact: Alfred Molina has three Lego Minifigures modeled after characters he has played: Doctor Octopus, Satipo, and Sheik Amar.

#6 Canadian-American Actor and Comedian Tommy Chong, 88 A Canadian American comedian, actor, and activist, Tommy Chong is celebrated for his distinctive laid-back humor and counter-culture influence. He co-starred in the iconic Cheech & Chong films and won a Grammy Award for the album Los Cochinos.

His notable role as Leo in That '70s Show further expanded his fan base.



Little-known fact: Tommy Chong initially played guitar in Canada's first racially mixed R&B band, Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers, who signed with Motown Records.

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#7 American Rapper G-Eazy, 37 An American rapper and songwriter, G-Eazy blends slick style with introspective lyrics, emerging from Oakland’s vibrant music scene. His major-label debut, These Things Happen, catapulted him to fame, delivering chart-topping hits.

He has since released several successful albums and collaborated with numerous artists, solidifying his presence in modern hip-hop.



Little-known fact: G-Eazy has a notable phobia of birds, particularly pigeons, which he has described as “horrible.”

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#8 English Actress Kristin Scott Thomas, 66 British-French actress Kristin Scott Thomas is acclaimed for her intense, nuanced performances in both English and French cinema. Her filmography includes a BAFTA-winning turn in Four Weddings and a Funeral and an Academy Award nomination for The English Patient. She continues to grace both screen and stage with her commanding presence.



Little-known fact: She speaks French fluently and dubbed her own lines in the French version of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

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#9 American Director and Producer Greg Berlanti, 54 An American screenwriter, producer, and director, Gregory Berlanti has reshaped television with his prolific and inclusive storytelling. He is renowned for spearheading The CW's Arrowverse and for directing the impactful film Love, Simon, showcasing his range. Beyond his many hit series, Berlanti holds a record for simultaneously producing an unprecedented number of live-action shows.



Little-known fact: His production company's logo features his father's voice saying, “Greg, move your head!” a childhood phrase.

#10 Journalist and Social Media Influencer Emily Austin, 25 Known for her candid commentary, American sports journalist and social media influencer Emily Austin gained prominence with her independent NBA interviews. She also serves as a host for Sports Illustrated and was a judge for the Miss Universe pageant. Austin is a vocal advocate for Jewish issues.



Little-known fact: She underwent thyroid surgery to remove tumors after noticing a pulling sensation in her neck while playing tennis.

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