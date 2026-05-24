Who Is Patti LaBelle? Patti LaBelle is an American singer and actress, recognized for her powerful soprano voice and dynamic stage presence. Often called the “Godmother of Soul,” she has captivated audiences across seven decades with her emotive delivery and genre-blending sound. Her breakout moment arrived in 1974 with the group Labelle’s iconic US number-one hit, “Lady Marmalade.” This vibrant anthem became a global sensation, solidifying her status as a music powerhouse and cultural icon.

Full Name Patti LaBelle Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education John Bartram High School Father Henry Holte Mother Bertha Robinson Holte Siblings Thomas Hogan Jr., Vivian Hogan, Barbara, Jacqueline Holte Kids Zuri Kye Edwards

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Patricia Louise Holte’s upbringing in Southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she was the second-youngest of five children. Her father worked on the railroad, and her mother managed the household. Holte found solace and community singing in her church choir from age ten. She attended John Bartram High School, though she later left to pursue her burgeoning music career in 1960.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Patti LaBelle’s life; she was engaged to Otis Williams of The Temptations before marrying Armstead Edwards in 1969. Edwards also served as her manager until their separation in the late 1990s and subsequent divorce in 2003. LaBelle shares one biological son, Zuri Kye Edwards, with whom she maintains a close bond. More recently, LaBelle has been reportedly linked to Eric Seats, a drummer significantly younger than her.

Career Highlights Patti LaBelle’s breakthrough piece arrived with Labelle’s 1974 smash hit “Lady Marmalade,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over a million copies. This success led to Labelle becoming the first rock and roll vocal group to perform at the Metropolitan Opera House. Beyond music, LaBelle launched her popular Patti’s Good Life food brand, most notably for its sweet potato pies that became a viral sensation. She has also authored several bestselling cookbooks, sharing her passion for cooking. To date, LaBelle has collected two Grammy Awards, including one for her album Burnin’, and another for the live album Live! One Night Only, cementing her as a fixture in modern R&B and soul.