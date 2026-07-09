Adult Star Lily Phillips Turns Heads With Marriage Vow As Boyfriend Breaks Silence On Her Job: “I’m Proud”

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Lily Phillips has revealed that she wants to be married within the next two or three years, even as she continues to build her career in the adult industry.

The 24-year-old creator, who first made headlines after her viral “101 men in one day” challenge and later attempted increasingly ambitious stunts, recently opened up about her future with her boyfriend, Sam.

Highlights Lily Phillips said she hopes to get married within the next few years while continuing her career in the adult industry.

Her boyfriend, Sam, said he not only fully supports her work, but also regularly watches it.

The couple shared that they maintain clear personal boundaries and separate Phillips’ work from their relationship.

In an interview, Sam revealed the reasons why he fully supports Phillips’ career, as well as the things he loves watching her do.

RELATED:

Lily Phillips revealed she wants to get married soon but has no plans to leave the adult industry

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

On June 30, Phillips sat down with Sam for a YouTube video where they answered questions about their relationship and future together.

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During the conversation, Phillips revealed that she hopes to be married by the time she is 27. She also shared that she would love to leave city life behind and eventually move into a house in the countryside.

“I’d like to be married,” Lily said. “I honestly wouldn’t mind living in another house in five years.”

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Sam quickly agreed, adding, “In the countryside.”

Although she is thinking about marriage and a quieter lifestyle, Phillips emphasized that she has no intention of stepping away from adult content anytime soon.

“I’ve done it for six years now, so why not another five,” she joked.

Phillips already owns mortgage-free properties and could retire if she wanted, but she has no interest in doing so.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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“I won’t, because I love this job too much.”

Meanwhile, Sam explained why he has never had a problem with her work.

Instead of focusing on the industry’s explicit side, he said he sees the effort that goes into creating content.

“I think it’s a very creative thing — a form of art, really,” he said. “I’m so proud of what she does, and that’ll never change.”

Sam admitted that he actually watches Phillips’ content

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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One of the biggest talking points of the interview was Sam admitting he actually watches Phillips’ content.

“Yeah, I watch her content. I enjoy it,” he said, adding that some of his favorite videos feature fellow adult performer Danny D.

Phillips laughed at the reaction people often have to that confession.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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“God forbid the guy likes to watch his girlfriend enjoy herself,” she joked.

She further argued that many critics probably watch adult content themselves.

“Everyone watches p*rn,” she said. “Most guys have probably watched me… You’re only the same as Sammy here. He just gets to do it in real life as well.”

For Phillips, Sam’s attitude made a huge difference.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“You see me as Lily, your girlfriend,” she told him, adding that he makes her feel “validated” and “seen as a human.”

The couple also explained that they have boundaries as a couple.

One rule they both agreed on is that Phillips will no longer kiss other performers during filming because they consider kissing deeply personal.

“We find kissing really intimate,” Phillips explained. “I wanted to save that for us.”

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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Sam has also previously said he doesn’t get jealous because he understands that filming is work.

“I can see how professional it is and how much work goes into it,” he said. “She comes home to me at the end of the day.”

Phillips admitted that after particularly demanding shoots, especially large group scenes, she sometimes prefers to rest before the couple spends intimate time together.

Sam often surprises Phillips with gifts after “difficult filming days”

Image credits: lilyphillipsac

Phillips explained that she never mixes work with her personal relationship and believes many people outside the industry misunderstand what happens behind the scenes.

Also, Sam has never asked her to quit, and Phillips said he fully supports her enjoying what she does.

“He enjoys me enjoying myself,” she previously said.

She also revealed that Sam often surprises her with thoughtful gestures after difficult filming days.

After one large shoot, he welcomed her home with chocolates and a handwritten card expressing how proud he was of her.

Phillips said moments like that remind her why their relationship works.

She has also spoken about limits she refuses to cross professionally.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Apparently, Phillips does not accept requests involving toilets or child roleplay, calling the latter “disgusting.”

Furthermore, she avoids filming custom videos with other performers because, according to her, it becomes complicated deciding how everyone should be paid.

“Poor guy man, imagine that,” wrote one netizen

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