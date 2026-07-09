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Adult Star Lily Phillips Turns Heads With Marriage Vow As Boyfriend Breaks Silence On Her Job: “I’m Proud”
Lily Phillips and her boyfriend smiling, with his arm around her. Her boyfriend broke silence on her job.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Adult Star Lily Phillips Turns Heads With Marriage Vow As Boyfriend Breaks Silence On Her Job: “I’m Proud”

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Lily Phillips has revealed that she wants to be married within the next two or three years, even as she continues to build her career in the adult industry.

The 24-year-old creator, who first made headlines after her viral “101 men in one day” challenge and later attempted increasingly ambitious stunts, recently opened up about her future with her boyfriend, Sam.

Highlights
  • Lily Phillips said she hopes to get married within the next few years while continuing her career in the adult industry.
  • Her boyfriend, Sam, said he not only fully supports her work, but also regularly watches it.
  • The couple shared that they maintain clear personal boundaries and separate Phillips’ work from their relationship.

In an interview, Sam revealed the reasons why he fully supports Phillips’ career, as well as the things he loves watching her do.

RELATED:

    Lily Phillips revealed she wants to get married soon but has no plans to leave the adult industry

    Lily Phillips, an adult star, poses in a white top, looking directly at the camera.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    On June 30, Phillips sat down with Sam for a YouTube video where they answered questions about their relationship and future together.

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    During the conversation, Phillips revealed that she hopes to be married by the time she is 27. She also shared that she would love to leave city life behind and eventually move into a house in the countryside.

    “I’d like to be married,” Lily said. “I honestly wouldn’t mind living in another house in five years.”

    Adult star Lily Phillips and her boyfriend smiling together outdoors, discussing their relationship.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Sam quickly agreed, adding, “In the countryside.”

    Although she is thinking about marriage and a quieter lifestyle, Phillips emphasized that she has no intention of stepping away from adult content anytime soon.

    “I’ve done it for six years now, so why not another five,” she joked.

    Phillips already owns mortgage-free properties and could retire if she wanted, but she has no interest in doing so.

    Adult star Lily Phillips sits on a brown couch surrounded by men in balaclavas in a studio setting.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    “I won’t, because I love this job too much.”

    Meanwhile, Sam explained why he has never had a problem with her work.

    Instead of focusing on the industry’s explicit side, he said he sees the effort that goes into creating content.

    “I think it’s a very creative thing — a form of art, really,” he said. “I’m so proud of what she does, and that’ll never change.”

    Sam admitted that he actually watches Phillips’ content

    Lily Phillips, an adult star, poses indoors in a white strapless swimsuit with cutouts.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    One of the biggest talking points of the interview was Sam admitting he actually watches Phillips’ content.

    “Yeah, I watch her content. I enjoy it,” he said, adding that some of his favorite videos feature fellow adult performer Danny D.

    Phillips laughed at the reaction people often have to that confession.

    Adult star Lily Phillips and her boyfriend sitting on a couch, engaged in conversation for an interview.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    “God forbid the guy likes to watch his girlfriend enjoy herself,” she joked.

    She further argued that many critics probably watch adult content themselves.

    “Everyone watches p*rn,” she said. “Most guys have probably watched me… You’re only the same as Sammy here. He just gets to do it in real life as well.”

    For Phillips, Sam’s attitude made a huge difference.

    Lily Phillips in bed, looking at the camera. Her boyfriend recently broke his silence on her job.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    “You see me as Lily, your girlfriend,” she told him, adding that he makes her feel “validated” and “seen as a human.”

    The couple also explained that they have boundaries as a couple.

    One rule they both agreed on is that Phillips will no longer kiss other performers during filming because they consider kissing deeply personal.

    “We find kissing really intimate,” Phillips explained. “I wanted to save that for us.”

    Lily Phillips in a beige dress on a balcony with city views at sunset, boyfriend proud of her job.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    Sam has also previously said he doesn’t get jealous because he understands that filming is work.

    “I can see how professional it is and how much work goes into it,” he said. “She comes home to me at the end of the day.”

    Phillips admitted that after particularly demanding shoots, especially large group scenes, she sometimes prefers to rest before the couple spends intimate time together.

    Sam often surprises Phillips with gifts after “difficult filming days”

    Lily Phillips in a white robe taking a mirror selfie with three men, boyfriend proud of her job.

    Image credits: lilyphillipsac

    Phillips explained that she never mixes work with her personal relationship and believes many people outside the industry misunderstand what happens behind the scenes.

    Also, Sam has never asked her to quit, and Phillips said he fully supports her enjoying what she does.

    “He enjoys me enjoying myself,” she previously said.

    She also revealed that Sam often surprises her with thoughtful gestures after difficult filming days.

    After one large shoot, he welcomed her home with chocolates and a handwritten card expressing how proud he was of her.

    Phillips said moments like that remind her why their relationship works.

    She has also spoken about limits she refuses to cross professionally.

    Lily Phillips relaxing outdoors, looking at the camera. Her boyfriend recently broke his silence on her job.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Apparently, Phillips does not accept requests involving toilets or child roleplay, calling the latter “disgusting.”

    Furthermore, she avoids filming custom videos with other performers because, according to her, it becomes complicated deciding how everyone should be paid.

    “Poor guy man, imagine that,” wrote one netizen

    A tweet about Lily Phillips boyfriend not being jealous, potentially because he is gay. He is proud of her job.

    Image credits: mymomcare

    A social media post about Lily Phillips' boyfriend's reaction to her job, stating he has no jealousy or spine.

    Image credits: cemeterybandit

    A social media comment discussing Lily Phillips' marriage vow and her boyfriend's pride in her job, joking about exclusive kisses.

    Image credits: Adar_0x

    A social media post by Just Posting Ls commenting on Lily Phillips' job, stating it is hard work just laying there.

    Image credits: MomsPostingLs

    A social media comment from SLOT.WIN about Lily Phillips' boyfriend's support for her job, respecting his grind synergy.

    Image credits: SlotWinX

    A social media post from Fenton Mulley expressing gratitude for family after reading about Lily Phillips' marriage vow.

    Image credits: Fenton_Mulley

    Tweet by Michelle Dunkley about Adult Star Lily Phillips and her marriage vow, commenting on the boyfriend's job.

    Image credits: ABeautifullMiss

    Tweet by Bailey about Adult Star Lily Phillips and her marriage vow, responding to the boyfriend's job and marriage.

    Image credits: baileycMETA

    Tweet by Tango about Adult Star Lily Phillips and her marriage vow, discussing the boyfriend's job and marriage.

    Image credits: tango4748

    Tweet by Kiscix about Adult Star Lily Phillips and her marriage vow, referencing the boyfriend's job.

    Image credits: kiscix67401

    Tweet by Dumb Goyim about Adult Star Lily Phillips and her marriage vow, reacting to the boyfriend's job.

    Image credits: dumbgoyim_

    A social media post with a comment about Lily Phillips marriage vow and boyfriend.

    Image credits: augusttherain

    A social media post with a comment about Lily Phillips marriage vow and boyfriend.

    Image credits: 0xCursr

    A social media post with a comment about Lily Phillips marriage vow and boyfriend.

    Image credits: theoraclehq

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, atleast you censor the word d**n....? 🤷‍♂️

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    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor boy has low self esteem

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    davidthom-as-28-2-55 avatar
    davidthomas
    davidthomas
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    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    Rika
    Rika
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    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    24 ? She looks more like 42. I guess my mom's crazy coworker was wrong when she said using sp*rm as a face lotion was the best anti-aging tip.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, atleast you censor the word d**n....? 🤷‍♂️

    1
    1point
    reply
    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor boy has low self esteem

    1
    1point
    reply
    davidthom-as-28-2-55 avatar
    davidthomas
    davidthomas
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    24 ? She looks more like 42. I guess my mom's crazy coworker was wrong when she said using sp*rm as a face lotion was the best anti-aging tip.

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