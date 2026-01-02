Adult Star Who Went Viral For “1,000 Men In 12 Hours” Challenge Speaks Out After Baptism Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star Lily Phillips has opened up about “rebuilding” her relationship with Christianity as she welcomes the new year.

Phillips recently shared a video of her baptism on social media, captioning it “A day to remember forever.” The footage has been viewed more than 6 million times.

The adult content creator first made headlines in 2024 after revealing that she had challenged herself to sleep with 101 men in the span of 14 hours.

Highlights Lily Phillips shared a viral baptism video, marking her renewed focus on Christianity in 2026.

Despite criticism, Phillips insists her faith journey is genuine and hopes to challenge stereotypes about adult entertainers.

Phillips revealed she was baptized at age 24, though she has been a Christian since she was a child.

RELATED:

Adult star with long hair lying on a bed, wearing a delicate gold necklace, posing for a close-up selfie.

Adult entertainer Lily Phillips revealed that she was baptized at age 24



Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Her experience was documented in Josh Pieters’ YouTube film I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, which showed Phillips breaking down in tears after completing the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event sparked concerns about Phillips’ mental health, as well as condemnation toward the subscription-based platform where she posted the content and the men who queued to sleep with her.

She then slept with 1,113 men in a matter of 12 hours, seeking to break the world record, Ok! magazine reported last July.

Adult star wearing white outfit and fluffy booties sitting outdoors with mountain view, symbolizing viral challenge and baptism.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

In a recent statement to Newsweek, the 24-year-old revealed that she has been working to strengthen her faith. She also addressed those who believe a religious life is incompatible with her previous work.

“I’m really looking forward to strengthening and growing my relationship with God and opening up conversations about how O*lyF*ns girls are multifaceted,” she said.

“I hate that we are pigeonholed as 2D s*x dolls, it can be really dehumanizing.”

Adult star wearing white robe being baptized in a small indoor baptismal pool during a religious ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips, who went viral for her adult video marathons, shared footage of the moment on social media



Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Responding to the criticism she received following her baptism news, she said, “There might be Christians who disagree with my ‘lifestyle,’ but I just want to rebuild my relationship with God, and I think we should be welcoming all conversations and opportunities for people to explore religion in a way that’s right for them.”

Screenshot of a social media comment saying "To late for that girl" related to adult star viral challenge discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media by user kierajaston_fitness expressing concern about mocking religion, related to adult star viral baptism video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star who went viral for 1000 men challenge posing on couch wearing a black dress with loose hair and natural makeup.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

She previously told The Daily Star that she has always been a Christian and was baptized as a baby.

“Throughout my childhood, we would go to church and we had a family member who was a vicar. We were quite involved in Christianity,” she explained.

The British adult entertainer told the outlet that she was baptized last Sunday (December 28), adding that her relationship with God “kind of deviated for quite a bit of time” throughout her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young adult star smiling at night in outdoor setting, sharing message after baptism and viral 1,000 men challenge.

The British star said adult content “has taken a back seat” in her life and that her main focus is now religion



Image credits: lilyphillip_s

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips also said she doesn’t go to church “that often” because she has been traveling frequently, but that she does pray.

“It really depends on what is going on in my life but it can range from five to 10 minutes. I don’t need to be in a church to pray,” she shared.

The Derbyshire native said her adult content “has definitely taken a back seat” in her life and that her focus is now on Christianity.

“I’m still trying to figure it out, but I am just trying to prioritize other things going into 2026,” she explained.

Comment on social media from user roger_.v discussing deleting old pictures, related to an adult star who went viral for 1,000 men in 12 hours challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Phillips is a FRAUD! THIS IS FAKE! DO NOT BELIEVE IT! LIKE ALL HER OTHER STUNTS! This is just a publicity stunt! Her OF is STILL up, socials still littered with degeneracy. pic.twitter.com/lb3a7RGFRn — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) January 2, 2026

Comment on social media with text Father X Daddy and green checkmark, related to adult star who went viral for 1000 men challenge.

Social media comment showing user asking what movie set it is, related to adult star viral challenge discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After Phillips shared footage of her baptism, thousands of social media users voiced their opinions about her change.

Ryann McEnany said she prays the young woman “discovers her true identity in Christ.”

“JESUS LOVES YOU, LILY!” another commenter wrote.

However, others were more cautious. “If she is serious then good for her but if this is just a stunt shame on her,” one person wrote.

“She’s mocking Christians,” read another comment.

Adult star and partner sitting closely on leopard print couch in luxurious room with golden decor.

Her baptism news divided opinions, with some accusing her of being a “fraud”



Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“Is that a real priest or pastor who’s baptizing her? Why would his face be blocked if he is?” another user asked on her video.

Others described the news as a “publicity stunt” and called Phillips a “fraud.”

In February 2025, Phillips announced that she was pregnant with her first child, writing, “The secret is out 💗💙 Baby Phillips 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She posted two photos: one of herself cradling what appeared to be a baby bump, and another showing a pair of positive pregnancy tests.

Adult star taking a selfie, showcasing her long hair and makeup, linked to viral 1,000 men in 12 hours challenge.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Alt text: Comment criticizing adult star who went viral for 1000 men in 12 hours challenge about baptism and sinning in adult videos.



The star, who is set to appear in the reality show Blind Matchmakers, later confirmed that it was all a lie, with her publicist stating that her work involves “roleplay, acting, and storylines” designed to drive her social media engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The stunt was met with fierce criticism, particularly from people who have struggled with infertility or experienced miscarriages.

Adult star posing on a sofa wearing a white dress, reflecting on the viral challenge and baptism video.

Phillips broke down in tears after completing her first challenge, documented in I Slept With 100 Men in One Day



Image credits: lilyphillip_s

Phillips reportedly began creating adult content at the age of 18. She has previously said she earns millions each year on the platform and has made as much as $2,500 in a single day from her photos and videos.

“There’s no goal. It’s not like, ‘Oh, if I hit this figure, I’ll stop doing this.’ I’m doing it for the love of the game. I just really enjoy it,” she told E! News.

In the documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, Phillips told YouTuber Josh Pieters that she would “disassociate” while sleeping with the men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it’s not like normal s*x at all,” she said.

“In my head right now, I can think of like five, six, ten guys that I remember, and that’s it. But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’ve done 100.”

A year after the video was posted, the internet star told the Should I Delete That podcast that her comments had been taken out of context and that she did not regret the stunt.

She explained that her tears stemmed from a “really stressful day at work” and worries about whether she had slept with the “correct number” of men for her challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from verified user KC replying with hmm, showing profile photo of a man wearing a crown emoji and dark clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many social media users expressed skepticism about Lily Phillips’ announcement



Image credits: KingClps

Tweet from user bloom replying to sogiddy with the text some sins cant be washed off referencing adult star viral challenge.

Image credits: bloomjpg

Screenshot of a tweet responding to criticism related to an adult star who went viral for 1,000 men in 12 hours challenge.

Image credits: Stack_g0blin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a comment about bravery during a baptism, relating to an adult star who went viral.

Image credits: MrFriendlyTM

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on STD testing related to the adult star who went viral for 1,000 men challenge.

Image credits: AlSultan_Meriam

Tweet from a user commenting on an adult star who went viral for 1,000 men in 12 hours challenge after a baptism video.

Image credits: tradertheory

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Federal Network discussing public humiliation for churches lacking proper repentance after baptism video involving adult star who went viral for 1000 men challenge.

Image credits: FEDERALNETWORKS

Tweet from Aries discussing an adult star who went viral for a 1000 men in 12 hours challenge speaking out after baptism.

Image credits: obionebaloney

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing an adult star who went viral for 1000 men in 12 hours challenge using church narratives.

Image credits: _Nuolo_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Darksavior expressing surprise about adult star entering church after baptism video related to viral 1,000 men challenge.

Image credits: darksavior2023

Screenshot of a tweet responding to a baptism video, referencing an adult star known for a viral challenge.

Image credits: tommyleetwo

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Donald Keane commenting on water quality in a casual social media post.

Image credits: DanMikeKeane

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT