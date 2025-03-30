“Sick People”: Lily Phillips Slammed For Controversial 50-Men Stunt That Left Friend Needing Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star Lily Phillips has once again sparked a fair amount of controversy for her participation in questionable challenges.

Partnering with her friend Tiffany Goodtime, also known as ‘Wisconsin Tiff’ on TikTok, the 23-year-old decided to undergo a graphic challenge that involved 50 men “going in [their] backdoor.”

The video, which showed the two girls in white robes and various men, each holding a number between one and 50, cheering in the background, has now gone viral and, unsurprisingly, drawn fierce criticism.

Lily Phillips was slammed for her controversial stunt involving 50 men

Also seen in the clip were a few of the men wearing masks, which comments deemed to be those who were married.

The two adult stars documented every bit of their journey getting ready, from getting their hair done to the aftermath where Goodtime could be seen picking at dry areas of her face.

“The guys had a blast, we had a blast,” Phillips said after the challenge had been completed, calling her collaborator a “trooper,” who additionally had to get “reconstructive surgery on [her] backdoor,” after the stunt.

Those on social media, however, were a little less enthusiastic about what had happened, instead taking pity on the two girls.

“Can you imagine how embarrassed their families are…….?” one person asked.

“and one of the females ended in hospital… sick people on both ends of this story,” another remembered.

“Shame on all of you,” a third said.

Her friend, Tiffany, was left needing surgery

Someone wrote, “It’s literally soul destroying to know that this is what the younger generation are exposed to these days. So very sad.”

“The fact that they are proud of this blows my mind,” another commented.

“i have two daughters, im going to give them a lot of love in life. Poor woman,” a user remarked.

“as a woman I’m so embarrassed,” a netizen chimed in.

One mother voiced, “I fear for my daughters growing up in this world now where certain ‘woman’ think this is normalized.”

“This really isn’t something to be proud about… you need serious help,” someone stated.

The OF content creator has also recently opened up about her emotional state after bedding 100 men in one day last year.

Comments were filled with pity for the adult stars

When the Derbyshire native filled her ‘s–xcapade” in October for the Goon Squad Productions YouTube documentary ‘I Slept With 100 Men in One Day,’ it appeared as if Philips was somewhat of an emotional wreck behind the scenes when the experience had been portrayed in a positive light publicly.

She was initially worried that the men hadn’t enjoyed themselves, but has now revealed that she simply wasn’t prepared for the emotional toll it would have on her.

She told The Sun’s Fabulous, “I’d done something like 37 [men] before so I thought let’s try and push myself to the limit a little bit. It took so much longer than I thought, it was so much more exhausting than I thought. And I just hadn’t prepared myself properly for it.

“The way that I did it, I think that’s what had that kind of [emotional] effect on me. Like giving every guy five minutes, you know, having a chat with all the guys.”

Recalling the eventful day, Phillips described it as “very intense,” and that she was left feeling “exhausted and upset” by the end of it.

While emotional, the rumors that she’d been “forced” into it were entirely false.

“Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal s–x at all,” the adult star said. “In my head I can think of five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember. And that’s it. It’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos I wouldn’t have known that I’d done a hundred.”

Lily Phillips has been subject to many controversial conversations as of late

