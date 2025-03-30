Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick People”: Lily Phillips Slammed For Controversial 50-Men Stunt That Left Friend Needing Surgery
Health, News

“Sick People”: Lily Phillips Slammed For Controversial 50-Men Stunt That Left Friend Needing Surgery

Adult star Lily Phillips has once again sparked a fair amount of controversy for her participation in questionable challenges.

Partnering with her friend Tiffany Goodtime, also known as ‘Wisconsin Tiff’ on TikTok, the 23-year-old decided to undergo a graphic challenge that involved 50 men “going in [their] backdoor.”

The video, which showed the two girls in white robes and various men, each holding a number between one and 50, cheering in the background, has now gone viral and, unsurprisingly, drawn fierce criticism.

Highlights
  • Lily Phillips and her friend Tiffany Goodtime sparked controversy with a stunt involving 50 men.
  • Tiffany needed reconstructive surgery after the challenge.
  • Lily Phillips spoke about the emotional toll that affected her after bedding 100 men in one day last year.
RELATED:

    Lily Phillips was slammed for her controversial stunt involving 50 men

    Young woman in a white dress, seated outdoors, part of Lily Phillips' controversial 50-men stunt discussion.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Also seen in the clip were a few of the men wearing masks, which comments deemed to be those who were married. 

    The two adult stars documented every bit of their journey getting ready, from getting their hair done to the aftermath where Goodtime could be seen picking at dry areas of her face. 

    “The guys had a blast, we had a blast,” Phillips said after the challenge had been completed, calling her collaborator a “trooper,” who additionally had to get “reconstructive surgery on [her] backdoor,” after the stunt. 

    Those on social media, however, were a little less enthusiastic about what had happened, instead taking pity on the two girls.

    Lily Phillips and others in robes during the 50-men stunt challenge event.

    Image credits: wisconsin_tifff

    “Can you imagine how embarrassed their families are…….?” one person asked.

    “and one of the females ended in hospital… sick people on both ends of this story,” another remembered.

    “Shame on all of you,” a third said.

    Her friend, Tiffany, was left needing surgery

    Group of masked men holding numbers during the controversial 50-men stunt by Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: wisconsin_tifff

    @wisconsin_tifff We love a good challenge @Lillian Phillips ♬ original sound – Wisconsin Tiff

    Someone wrote, “It’s literally soul destroying to know that this is what the younger generation are exposed to these days. So very sad.”

    “The fact that they are proud of this blows my mind,” another commented.

    “i have two daughters, im going to give them a lot of love in life. Poor woman,” a user remarked.

    “as a woman I’m so embarrassed,” a netizen chimed in.

    Person in bed covering face, text "Having surgery after doing 50-guy back challenge with Lily Phillips.

    Image credits: wisconsin_tifff

    @wisconsin_tifffBack 🚪 challenge gone wrong with @lily_phillipss♬ original sound – Wisconsin Tiff

    One mother voiced, “I fear for my daughters growing up in this world now where certain ‘woman’ think this is normalized.”

    “This really isn’t something to be proud about… you need serious help,” someone stated.

    The OF content creator has also recently opened up about her emotional state after bedding 100 men in one day last year.

    Comments were filled with pity for the adult stars

    A woman sitting on a sofa, appearing upset, with a reflective mirror in the background.

    Image credits: Josh Pieters

    When the Derbyshire native filled her ‘s–xcapade” in October for the Goon Squad Productions YouTube documentary ‘I Slept With 100 Men in One Day,’ it appeared as if Philips was somewhat of an emotional wreck behind the scenes when the experience had been portrayed in a positive light publicly.

    She was initially worried that the men hadn’t enjoyed themselves, but has now revealed that she simply wasn’t prepared for the emotional toll it would have on her. 

    She told The Sun’s Fabulous, “I’d done something like 37 [men] before so I thought let’s try and push myself to the limit a little bit. It took so much longer than I thought, it was so much more exhausting than I thought. And I just hadn’t prepared myself properly for it.

    “The way that I did it, I think that’s what had that kind of [emotional] effect on me. Like giving every guy five minutes, you know, having a chat with all the guys.”

    Person in a hospital gown and blue cap, wearing glasses, resting on a hospital bed.

    Image credits: wisco.tiff

    Recalling the eventful day, Phillips described it as “very intense,” and that she was left feeling “exhausted and upset” by the end of it. 

    While emotional, the rumors that she’d been “forced” into it were entirely false. 

    “Sometimes you just disassociate… it’s not like normal s–x at all,” the adult star said. “In my head I can think of five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember. And that’s it. It’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos I wouldn’t have known that I’d done a hundred.”

    Lily Phillips has been subject to many controversial conversations as of late

    Bee Bee comment questioning parenting after Lily Phillips stunt involving 50 men.

    Comment critiquing adult entertainment choices, questioning social media portrayal and authenticity.

    Comment criticizing OnlyFans, implying it attracts "poor souls and poor people.

    Text comment criticizing Lily Phillips' controversial stunt as attention-seeking.

    Comment about Lily Phillips' 50-men stunt, sparking controversy and backlash.

    Comment discussing controversial Lily Phillips stunt with emoji reactions.

    Paula Butterworth's comment on Lily Phillips' stunt: "Her family must be so proud.

    Comment disapproving Lily Phillips' controversial stunt.

    Comment criticizing controversial stunt, questioning motives for sympathy and attention.

    Comment criticizing stunt, describing it as crazy and stupid; relates to "controversial 50-men stunt.

    Comment by Joseph Soel on stunt criticism, reads: 'Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

    Comment on Lily Phillips' controversial stunt, questioning its safety and mental health impact.

    Comment on Lily Phillips' stunt controversy with “sick people” criticism.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BORED PANDA. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE STOP THIS S H I T!!!!!! NO ONE CARES AND NO ONE WANTS TO SEE OR HEAR ABOUT THIS! GOT IT????

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hollyreed avatar
    Holly Reed
    Holly Reed
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP WHAT ARE YOU DOING? THIS IS SO WRONG, THERE ARE CHILDREN READING THIS. IM UNSUBCRIBING AND BLOCKING YOUR SITE

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
