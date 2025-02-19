Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lily Phillips, Famous For Sleeping with 101 Men In A Day, Announces Pregnancy: “Who’s The Daddy?”
Celebrities, News

Lily Phillips, Famous For Sleeping with 101 Men In A Day, Announces Pregnancy: “Who’s The Daddy?”

Lily Phillips, known for sleeping with 101 men in a day, has revealed that she’s pregnant.

The OF creator shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of a pregnancy test reading “1-2 weeks” and another picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

“‘The secret is out, baby Phillips 2025,” the British star announced. “It’s official.”

Highlights
  • Lily Phillips announces pregnancy four months after sleeping with 101 men in a day.
  • Many social media users believe Lily's pregnancy revelation is a publicity stunt.
  • The adult entertainer said she was single last October and did not reveal the father's identity.

Lily didn’t clarify who the father is or whether she’s dating someone. Last October, the 24-year-old said she was single “out of choice,” adding that her job made finding a partner difficult.

    Lily Phillips announced that she’s pregnant after sleeping with 101 men in a day
    Woman in a white halter dress with long blonde hair, posing indoors with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Many commenters remain skeptical about the news, with some accusing Lily of faking her pregnancy to promote her adult content.

    “This is not real,” one of them wrote, while another added, “I’m here for all the gullible comments.”

    “You were ultra skinny in the gym like 12 hours ago!” noted someone else.

    “I hope it’s not fake ’cause that’ll be a pretty sick joke,” a separate user commented.

    Pregnant woman in a beige outfit standing in a modern living room, smiling and holding her belly.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    People mentioned Lily’s recent Instagram photos and her appearance at the Adult Video News Awards on January 25, where she had a flat stomach, as proof that she’s pulling a publicity stunt.

    Specifically, users claimed the announcement was a stunt to promote her appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast, which also shared the news on its Instagram page.

    The English adult entertainer shared the news on Instagram, causing users to question whether it was a publicity stunt

    Pregnancy tests showing positive results on a dark background, indicating Lily Phillips' pregnancy announcement.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Social media comments reacting skeptically to Lily Phillips' pregnancy news.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    Those who did believe her had only one question in mind.

    “Who’s the daddy?” one user commented.

    “Mission Impossible: Figuring out who knocked up Lily Phillips,” joked somebody else.

    The Derbyshire native made headlines in October 2024 afterclaiming that she had bedded 101 men in a single day. Two months later, YouTuber Josh Pieters released a documentary about her experience.

    People mentioned her recent appearance at the Adult Video News Awards, arguing that her bump couldn’t have grown that much in less than a month

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: lily_phillipss

    In the documentary, Lily breaks down in tears after completing the emotionally and physically exhausting challenge.

    “It’s not for the weak girls. If I’m honest, it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in, one out, it feels intense,” she told Josh.

    “I think by the 30th, when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this, and sometimes you disassociate, and it’s not like normal s*x at all.”

    The 24-hour marathon was so traumatizing that she blocked the memories of the men she was intimate with.

    “In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember, and that’s it,” she shared. “But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I did 100.”

    Last October, Lily said she wasn’t dating anyone, as her job was incompatible with a love life

    Sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    After the documentary went viral,Lily announced her plans to break another record by sleeping with 1,000 men in a day.

    Theadult entertainer told the Reality Check podcast that she had been training for the new challenge, comparing it to a sports competition.

    “I’ve done 101, and I’m doing 300 in a few weeks, it’s like a boxing match.

    “I think I’ll get sore towards the end,” she added, “but I think I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.”

    Lily also saidbedding multiple men in 24 hours is “harder than a 9 to 5.”

    “If you talk about a day job, as in going to the office, sleeping with 101 men is so much more taxing.”

    Young woman in a lace outfit standing outdoors, surrounded by a rustic decor and plants.

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    However, she has reportedly not followed through with her plans, as another adult star,Bonnie Blue, beat her to it in January.

    Bonnie claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. A major UK TV network will be releasing a documentary on the 25-year-old’s experience, as perMetro.

    In hercontroversial casting, Bonnie said she was looking for “boys, dads, and husbands” who were interested in participating in the challenge.

    “God knows what kind of nationality she’s having,” one Facebook user wrote

    Comment mocking Lily Phillips' pregnancy announcement with 101 men reference, featuring laughing emojis.

    Text message with a comment about nationality related to Lily Phillips' pregnancy news.

    Comment questioning the right of Lily Phillips' child to know the father's identity.

    Comment discussing media coverage of a person known for sleeping with many men.

    Comment by Deneen Marie on Lily Phillips's pregnancy announcement, expressing sarcasm.

    Comment questioning mental soundness related to famous individual, Lily Phillips.

    Comment reacting to Lily Phillips' pregnancy news, questioning the child's father.

    Comment joking about a woman famous for a unique achievement and her pregnancy.

    Comment on Lily Phillips' announcement joking about "101 Dad-mations.

    Comment reads: 'Proud accomplishment. Now who is the daddy' referencing Lily Phillips' news.

    Text conversation commenting on Lily Phillips pregnancy news.

    Comment expressing well wishes and peace for Lily Phillips.

    Comment expressing surprise about Lily Phillips' pregnancy, hoping she matures and becomes a good mother.

    Comment about Lily Phillips' pregnancy, humorously discussing paternity like identifying a baked bean causing gas.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
