Lily Phillips, Famous For Sleeping with 101 Men In A Day, Announces Pregnancy: “Who’s The Daddy?”

Lily Phillips, known for sleeping with 101 men in a day, has revealed that she’s pregnant.

The OF creator shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of a pregnancy test reading “1-2 weeks” and another picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

“‘The secret is out, baby Phillips 2025,” the British star announced. “It’s official.”

Many social media users believe Lily's pregnancy revelation is a publicity stunt.

The adult entertainer said she was single last October and did not reveal the father's identity.

Lily didn’t clarify who the father is or whether she’s dating someone. Last October, the 24-year-old said she was single “out of choice,” adding that her job made finding a partner difficult.

Share icon Lily Phillips announced that she’s pregnant after sleeping with 101 men in a day



Many commenters remain skeptical about the news, with some accusing Lily of faking her pregnancy to promote her adult content.

“This is not real,” one of them wrote, while another added, “I’m here for all the gullible comments.”

“You were ultra skinny in the gym like 12 hours ago!” noted someone else.

“I hope it’s not fake ’cause that’ll be a pretty sick joke,” a separate user commented.

People mentioned Lily’s recent Instagram photos and her appearance at the Adult Video News Awards on January 25, where she had a flat stomach, as proof that she’s pulling a publicity stunt.

Specifically, users claimed the announcement was a stunt to promote her appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast, which also shared the news on its Instagram page.

The English adult entertainer shared the news on Instagram, causing users to question whether it was a publicity stunt

Those who did believe her had only one question in mind.

“Who’s the daddy?” one user commented.

“Mission Impossible: Figuring out who knocked up Lily Phillips,” joked somebody else.

The Derbyshire native made headlines in October 2024 afterclaiming that she had bedded 101 men in a single day. Two months later, YouTuber Josh Pieters released a documentary about her experience.

People mentioned her recent appearance at the Adult Video News Awards, arguing that her bump couldn’t have grown that much in less than a month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

In the documentary, Lily breaks down in tears after completing the emotionally and physically exhausting challenge.

“It’s not for the weak girls. If I’m honest, it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in, one out, it feels intense,” she told Josh.

“I think by the 30th, when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this, and sometimes you disassociate, and it’s not like normal s*x at all.”



The 24-hour marathon was so traumatizing that she blocked the memories of the men she was intimate with.

“In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember, and that’s it,” she shared. “But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I did 100.”

Last October, Lily said she wasn’t dating anyone, as her job was incompatible with a love life

After the documentary went viral,Lily announced her plans to break another record by sleeping with 1,000 men in a day.

Theadult entertainer told the Reality Check podcast that she had been training for the new challenge, comparing it to a sports competition.

“I’ve done 101, and I’m doing 300 in a few weeks, it’s like a boxing match.

“I think I’ll get sore towards the end,” she added, “but I think I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.”

Lily also saidbedding multiple men in 24 hours is “harder than a 9 to 5.”

“If you talk about a day job, as in going to the office, sleeping with 101 men is so much more taxing.”

However, she has reportedly not followed through with her plans, as another adult star,Bonnie Blue, beat her to it in January.

Bonnie claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. A major UK TV network will be releasing a documentary on the 25-year-old’s experience, as perMetro.

In hercontroversial casting, Bonnie said she was looking for “boys, dads, and husbands” who were interested in participating in the challenge.

“God knows what kind of nationality she’s having,” one Facebook user wrote

