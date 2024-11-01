Amid Major Backlash Bonnie Blue Doubles Down On Sleeping With Married Man (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue doubled down on her views about sleeping with married men and 18-year-old virgins. The adult entertainer exclusively spoke to Bored Panda on Thursday (October 31), addressing the recent controversy unveiled after appearing on the popular Saving Grace podcast with Grace “GK” Barry.

The 25-year-old model, who has been recording hundreds of first-year university students sleeping with her, opened up about concerns that her young and at times virgin sexual partners were being exploited by her.

“They’re reaching out to me, they’re having a good time,” she told Bored Panda. “It’s their bodies, and they’re allowed to do.”

Bonnie has sparked controversy over the past two months after touring various cities in the UK, to sleep with as many students as possible and profiting from the acts by posting footage of them on a subscription-based social media network.

After appearing on the Saving Grace podcast last week (October 24), the Nottingham, UK native revealed that she had made a whopping total of £3 million (approximately $3.9 million) this year alone from her adult streaming account.

The episode sparked considerable backlash, with many criticizing Bonnie for her favorable stance on sleeping with married men.

Meanwhile, the podcast’s host, Grace—known for championing female empowerment—was notably silent, and subsequently criticized for failing to challenge the adult entertainer’s controversial views.

According to Bonnie, the questionable practice of sleeping with men who have just turned 18 and filming it, has primarily faced criticism from a specific demographic.

“When people say it’s a negative thing, it’s coming from middle-aged women that have no association with me, or involved in what I’m doing,” Bonnie told Bored Panda. “So they’re talking about it just from their opinion, as opposed to factual.”

Following the now-viral Saving Grace podcast episode, some listeners emphasized that encouraging husbands to cheat overlooked the many reasons women may experience a loss of libido, including factors like depression and pregnancy.

When asked about this feedback, Bonnie responded: “My sort of point is, if the men are going to work, and they’re working hard, bringing an income, and they’re coming home, doing the cleaning and looking after children, and you’re not, you know, providing s*x, they will cheat, and that’s just the factual side of it.

“So I’m not saying, yes, your husband should cheat, yeah, but they just will be cheating, which is, you know, where I step in and happy to meet with them.”

She further revealed: “The women that are commenting hate is also saying, I’m making it go back in time for women.

“I’m taking away, sort of women’s rights, but they’re also the women that are just letting their husband go to work and they’re doing the cooking, the cleaning, and looking after the children.”

The adult entertainer exclusively spoke to Bored Panda on Thursday (October 31)

Bonnie continued: “I also think if they’ve got a big problem with my sayings about men cheating, because […], it’s ‘taking back women’s rights,’ they should then go and get a job, you know, that’s good pay, and their husband can stay at home, and the roles can reverse, but they’re allowing themselves to fall into the women staying at home.

“They’re not helping themselves in a situation of, you know, empowering women.”

The content creator went on to open up about her feelings regarding the female empowerment movement, stating that it was “definitely” something that resonated with her.

“I support myself, I’m confident, and I think women should have the same rights,” Bonnie said. “However, having the same rights, and then people you know, actually following through with that, are two very different things.”

Bonnie pointed out the inconsistencies among her critics and their hypocrisy, especially given the aggressive attacks many of the women had directed at her.

She explained: “The women are saying, I’m affecting them and I’m damaging for their mental health.

“However, they’re commenting and giving me death threats on a daily basis, and I’m a female myself, so they choose which parts of female empowerment and female rights they like to stand by.”

Bonnie went on to reveal that she had been getting death threats from women “on a regular basis,” but it didn’t affect her in any significant way.

She said: “I feel more sorry for them because no one that is happy and content with their lives sits and sends death threats on a daily basis.

“They comment and say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna call the police on you. What you doing isn’t right,’ Also, ‘I hope you kill yourself before someone kills you,’ and I think if you’re saying what I’m doing is wrong, which is not illegal, they’ve consented, and they’re enjoying themselves, however, sending someone a death threat, that is wrong and that is illegal.”

Last week during the podcast episode with Grace, Bonnie revealed that all freshers (first-year university students) had signed consent forms allowing their videos to be posted on her adult streaming platform, in addition to showing their photo IDs.

She addressed the recent controversy unveiled after appearing on the popular Saving Grace podcast with Grace "GK" Barry

Bonnie told Bored Panda: “A majority of the hate, 99.9% is coming from middle-aged women saying it’s, you know, predatory behavior and that I shouldn’t promote men cheating.

“I’m not promoting it. I’m just stating the facts. Men do cheat, and often, when you break it down, the reason why they cheated is because they’re not getting it at home.

“And people get so upset because the facts that I say, they hit close to home, and then they blame me for it because if they’re not sleeping with me, they’ll go and sleep with their co-worker, someone from the gym, or, you know, one of the neighbors.

“I’m putting like a face to it, so they like to project all their hate towards me.”

When asked if she thought cheating should be a last resort rather than a first response, especially when women may avoid intimacy due to issues related to mental health, Bonnie responded: “It depends on each couple’s different.”

Bonnie emphasized that open communication around intimacy, without shame or judgment, could prevent husbands from feeling the need to seek fulfillment elsewhere and foster a healthier dynamic within the relationship.

“I mean, like it’s all about communication,” she said.

Bored Panda questioned the potential safety risks of Bonnie’s lifestyle, noting that statistically, men are more likely to commit physical or sexual assault against women.

In England and Wales, 86% of sexual offenses recorded by the police in 2022 had a female victim, and 91% of rape offenses had a female victim, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

Moreover, ​​men account for 75% of all convictions each year, 93% of murder convictions, and more than 99% of rape convictions in the UK, as per Crime and Justice.

The 25-year-old model has been recording hundreds of first-year university students sleeping with her

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

Nevertheless, Bonnie denied ever feeling unsafe with the slew of men she welcomed in her bed, as she said: “The men I see, they always give me respect, and I’m also educating them in the bedroom on how to have safe s*x.”

Bonnie highlighted her right to change her mind during intimacy, asserting that if she ever felt uncomfortable, she would voice her feelings and end the encounter.

The X-rated star reassured that she enjoyed her profession, and even humorously agreed that she was doing “charity work.”

As of yet, she didn’t see herself ending her career any time soon as she revealed: “There’s no end date.

“It’s just until at the moment, I enjoy it, and I’m really grateful for the job. I think if it ever gets to a point where I stop enjoying it, then I would look at stepping away.

“But at the moment, a minimum of five years, I believe in the industry.”

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Bored Panda.