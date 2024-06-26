Passenger Exposes Man Cheating On His Wife On A Plane: “He’s Staying With Katy Tonight”

ADVERTISEMENT

An American female airplane passenger caught someone’s alleged husband joining the mile-high club with somebody who appeared to be his mistress, leading to a viral sensation and an international cheating scandal. The controversy stunned people who sympathized with the unsuspecting wife.

Taking to her TikTok page on Monday (June 24), Caroline Rened shared damning footage of the alleged unfaithful hubby, explaining in the caption: “If this man is your husband flying United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he’s probably going to be staying with Katy tonight.”

TikToker records a married man getting frisky with his mistress mid-flight

The video, which has amassed millions of views, featured the supposed married man and “Katy” shamelessly getting frisky during the four-hour journey to the Big Apple.

Caroline further explained: “Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven’t left each other’s side since then.

“He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink.”

The TikToker added: “I don’t know his name but know hers because he keeps saying it.

“I wouldn’t have known he was married if he hadn’t been wearing his wedding ring.”

The woman exposed the cheater despite in-flight passengers asking her to “mind her own business”

As of Wednesday (June 26), the video appears to have been removed from certain countries. However, The New York Post reported on Tuesday (June 25) that while some online onlookers scolded Caroline for failing to “mind her own business,” others hailed her for outing the cheat.

A TikTok user commented: “Proof that us ladies are better than damn FBI agents.”

A person wrote: “Thank you for your service.”

A separate individual chimed in: “May your hair slay every day, your manicure perfection every single time, you win free iced coffee the rest of your life, because you are doing the Lord’s work.”

Netizens come together to identify the unfaithful husband as one Lynn Stacy

Shortly after sharing the controversial video, Caroline uploaded a second clip, updating millions of viewers that the alleged cheater had moved with Katy into the plane’s restrooms.

“Before you talk to him, go straight to the bank, withdraw everything into a new solo account, put all the jewelry and valuables in a lock box only in your name,” a viewer commented. “Then have the talk and walk!”

As it turns out, Caroline’s viral detective work enabled netizens to find the culprit, outing the man as Lynn Bryan Stacy, True Crime USA reported on Tuesday.

And it gets worse. The married couple are reportedly parents to two children. Moreover, Lynn quickly attempted to scrub the internet of his footprint after being caught.

However, some information emerged about him which mostly confirmed Caroline’s initial report, such as the fact that he is the manager of OEC Liquid Logistics Solution out of League City, Texas, as per True Crime USA.

Dearest gentle reader… Here’s some hot tea that’s been going around on the TikTok’s. Guy is from FT but apparently manages a business out of League City. His name is Lynn Stacy or also goes by Bryan. pic.twitter.com/zdRJUOGQS0 — monica0321 🇨🇦🌈🏃🏻‍♀️🕉️ (@monicag0321) June 26, 2024

Social media helped reveal the name and location of the alleged cheater who joined the mile-high club with his mistress

