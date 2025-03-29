Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Who Let His 2YO Daughter Pass Away In Hot Car While He Played Playstation Rejects Plea Deal
Crime, News

Man Who Let His 2YO Daughter Pass Away In Hot Car While He Played Playstation Rejects Plea Deal

An Arizona father, who has been accused of leaving his daughter in a hot car, later leading to her demise, has rejected a plea deal in connection to her passing.

In the summer of 2024, Christopher Scholtes allegedly left his 2-year-old girl in his 2023 Honda Acura SUV to nap while temperatures were rising to the extremes outdoors. He had left the vehicle, “distracted” by video games.

Highlights
  • An Arizona father was accused of leaving and therefore k*lling his 2-year-old in a hot car — but he has rejected the plea deal.
  • CCTV footage revealed the child was left in the car for over three hours in direct sunlight, as temperatures rose.
  • The girl's mother tried CPR, but she was pronounced deceased at a medical center.

An offer was made to reduce his charges from first to second degree m*rder, but the father-of-three has declined.

    A man who let his daughter pass away in a hot car while he played video games has rejected a plea deal

    Man with dark hair and mustache against a dark background, related to plea deal rejection case.

    Image credits: Pima County Jail

    This means the matter will now move to a trial. If he is convicted, he may either face life in prison or perhaps even the d*ath penalty. In comparison, a second degree m*rder charge would consist of a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

    Scholtes initially pleaded not guilty in August 2024. Three months later in November, plea deal negotiations began.

    A young girl in a white coat and pink leggings smiles indoors, linked to a tragic hot car incident.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    At 4:08pm on July 9, 2024, in Marana, Arizona — north of Tuscon — two year old Parker Scholtes was found unresponsive by her mother outside their family home, according to surveillance footage.

    Just minutes later, at 4:16pm, a call to 911 was made, where the temperature was at a searing 109℉ (43℃). 

    When first responders arrived, it was recorded by the Pima County Medical Examiner that the girl’s body temperature had reached nearly the same as outdoors, at a whopping 108.9℉ (42.7℃). Normal body temperatures usually hover around 98.6℉ (37℃).

    Christopher told authorities he had left his daughter in her seat because he was afraid of waking her up. He left the engine running and air-conditioning on, but it seemed as if he knew it would shut off after 30 minutes, based on previous experience.

    Christopher’s daughter was only two years old when she was found unresponsive in his Honda SUV

    Residential street with police tape and cars; investigation related to hot car incident.

    Image credits: CNN

    Moreover, he was also reportedly aware of the car’s safety features. 

    He claimed she was there for less than an hour after arriving home, but CCTV footage revealed she had been left for more than three hours in direct sunlight, as stated in the criminal complaint.

    The father was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for second degree m*rder and child ab*se.

    Man distressed, facing mirror in bathroom; related to plea deal rejection in hot car case.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Although Parker’s mother tried to revive her by performing CPR until first responders arrived, the little girl was tragically pronounced deceased when she was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

    “This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” said Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett in an official statement. “The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”

    As the story made its way to the public eye, many people were heartbroken at Parker’s eventual fate.

    CCTV footage revealed little Parker had been in direct sunlight for more than three hours

    Smiling woman in a white coat, related to hot car incident case keywords.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    “As a father all I can think is ‘How could you possibly forget about the most important thing to you in the entire planet?’ Then I remembered that to some parents their kids are simply not the most important people in their lives,” one person wrote. “It’s so sad it breaks my heart.”

    Another simply asked, “How do people go 5 mins without worrying about their kids ? Hell when mine are in the car and they fall asleep while I’m driving I worry about how their head is positioned and will literally wake them back up accidently [sic]because they ‘look’ uncomfortable and i move them.

    “These people are nuts. Hell I leave the car running when I leave my dog in the crate and run inside to grab my Togo order so the dog doesn’t feel hot. Even if it’s for 5 mins.”

    Smiling child in colorful dress holding artwork, related to father involved in hot car tragedy.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    Taken away from the scene as evidence by the police included a PlayStation and other electronics.

    Additionally, text messages between Christopher and his wife, Erika, revealed that this wasn’t just a one-time mistake.

    “I told you to stop leaving them in the car,” the latter reportedly wrote to her husband. “How many times have I told you.”

    Man in a courtroom during legal proceedings related to a neglect case involving a child in a hot car.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    “Babe, I’m sorry!” Christopher replied, to which Erika said, “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”

    The father then texted, “Babe our family. How could I do this? I k*lled our baby, this can’t be real.” 

    Despite what happened, however, Erika attempted to call in support for her husband during the court hearing. In her words, the entire incident was “a big mistake.”

    “This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn’t represent him,” she claimed. 

    As AZ Family reports, his trial is currently set for October of this year.

    Comments were furious at the father’s negligence

    Comment reads 'Jail him for life' related to a plea deal rejection in a hot car case.

    Comment criticizing a father involved in a hot car death incident, discussing child safety and responsibility.

    Text expressing frustration about lack of accountability and responsibility in adults.

    Comment reacting to a tragic incident involving a hot car and a PlayStation.

    Comment calling man who rejected plea deal disgusting, related to hot car incident with daughter.

    Comment on sentencing: 'What is wrong with ppl that do this sad,' questioning plea deal rejection in hot car death case.

    Facebook comment stating, "Some people should not be parents," in response to a news headline.

    Comment saying 'So sad!' about a man rejecting plea deal in a hot car case.

    Comment by Lorraine May Spicer on behavior in news about a dad, Playstation, and plea deal.

    Social media comment criticizing father whose daughter passed away in hot car incident.

    Comment on father's plea deal rejection in child hot car death case.

    Comment expressing a strong opinion on man declining plea deal in child's hot car case.

    Comment on man's actions in hot car tragedy with PlayStation connection.

    Social media comment on a case involving a man and his daughter's tragic death in a hot car.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrifying, completely and utterly horrifying. That poor baby. Don't leave a child in a car unattended, ever, but in that heat?? I bet he wouldn't have left his precious PlayStation in there unattended. He left her to sleep? No, he left her so she wouldn't be an annoyance to him. Such a senseless, tragic and totally avoidable death.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The deaths of children who are legitimately left in cars accidentally are tragic enough, let alone deliberately… and he’s done it before, as well? No words.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very sad.. when my dad babysat his grandkids - He was in his 80s and no strength to carry them indoors from the car when they fell asleep. . He’d sit in driver seat with newspaper until they woke up- be it two or four hours and shade with umbrellas whilst they slept in their car seats it was Ireland so no massive temps beyond 21 Celsius.. point is he sat in that drivers seat for up to 3-4 hours at aged 80 shading them. How on earth does someone forget your babies? I shouldn’t judge, I know, I just can’t comprehend

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ohh it is ok to judge... I will until some sort of explanation is presented aside from him prioritizing a hobby over his kid. I will f*****g judge him to be directly responsible for her death. Out of neglect not malice sure... but still responsible.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
