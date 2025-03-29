Man Who Let His 2YO Daughter Pass Away In Hot Car While He Played Playstation Rejects Plea Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

An Arizona father, who has been accused of leaving his daughter in a hot car, later leading to her demise, has rejected a plea deal in connection to her passing.

In the summer of 2024, Christopher Scholtes allegedly left his 2-year-old girl in his 2023 Honda Acura SUV to nap while temperatures were rising to the extremes outdoors. He had left the vehicle, “distracted” by video games.

CCTV footage revealed the child was left in the car for over three hours in direct sunlight, as temperatures rose.

The girl's mother tried CPR, but she was pronounced deceased at a medical center.

An offer was made to reduce his charges from first to second degree m*rder, but the father-of-three has declined.

A man who let his daughter pass away in a hot car while he played video games has rejected a plea deal

This means the matter will now move to a trial. If he is convicted, he may either face life in prison or perhaps even the d*ath penalty. In comparison, a second degree m*rder charge would consist of a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

Scholtes initially pleaded not guilty in August 2024. Three months later in November, plea deal negotiations began.

At 4:08pm on July 9, 2024, in Marana, Arizona — north of Tuscon — two year old Parker Scholtes was found unresponsive by her mother outside their family home, according to surveillance footage.

Just minutes later, at 4:16pm, a call to 911 was made, where the temperature was at a searing 109℉ (43℃).

When first responders arrived, it was recorded by the Pima County Medical Examiner that the girl’s body temperature had reached nearly the same as outdoors, at a whopping 108.9℉ (42.7℃). Normal body temperatures usually hover around 98.6℉ (37℃).

Christopher told authorities he had left his daughter in her seat because he was afraid of waking her up. He left the engine running and air-conditioning on, but it seemed as if he knew it would shut off after 30 minutes, based on previous experience.

Christopher’s daughter was only two years old when she was found unresponsive in his Honda SUV

Moreover, he was also reportedly aware of the car’s safety features.

He claimed she was there for less than an hour after arriving home, but CCTV footage revealed she had been left for more than three hours in direct sunlight, as stated in the criminal complaint.

The father was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for second degree m*rder and child ab*se.

Although Parker’s mother tried to revive her by performing CPR until first responders arrived, the little girl was tragically pronounced deceased when she was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” said Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett in an official statement. “The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”

As the story made its way to the public eye, many people were heartbroken at Parker’s eventual fate.

CCTV footage revealed little Parker had been in direct sunlight for more than three hours

“As a father all I can think is ‘How could you possibly forget about the most important thing to you in the entire planet?’ Then I remembered that to some parents their kids are simply not the most important people in their lives,” one person wrote. “It’s so sad it breaks my heart.”

Another simply asked, “How do people go 5 mins without worrying about their kids ? Hell when mine are in the car and they fall asleep while I’m driving I worry about how their head is positioned and will literally wake them back up accidently [sic]because they ‘look’ uncomfortable and i move them.

“These people are nuts. Hell I leave the car running when I leave my dog in the crate and run inside to grab my Togo order so the dog doesn’t feel hot. Even if it’s for 5 mins.”

Taken away from the scene as evidence by the police included a PlayStation and other electronics.

Additionally, text messages between Christopher and his wife, Erika, revealed that this wasn’t just a one-time mistake.

“I told you to stop leaving them in the car,” the latter reportedly wrote to her husband. “How many times have I told you.”

“Babe, I’m sorry!” Christopher replied, to which Erika said, “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”

The father then texted, “Babe our family. How could I do this? I k*lled our baby, this can’t be real.”

Despite what happened, however, Erika attempted to call in support for her husband during the court hearing. In her words, the entire incident was “a big mistake.”

“This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn’t represent him,” she claimed.

As AZ Family reports, his trial is currently set for October of this year.

Comments were furious at the father’s negligence

