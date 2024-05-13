Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In
Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

When the day finally comes that you introduce a new, tiny member into your family, it’s difficult to think about anything else. After waiting a long nine months (or perhaps even years if you’ve had challenges starting a family), there’s nothing more magical than getting to hold your little one in your arms.

But despite how beautiful becoming a parent is, one dad seemed to be more interested in playing video games than being attentive during his son’s birth. Below, you’ll find a story that a new mom recently shared on Reddit, detailing how she got her ex kicked out of the hospital only hours after their son was born.

This mom’s ex was insistent on bringing video games into the hospital while she was giving birth to their son

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: amenic181/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

So when he refused to leave his PlayStation in the car, she decided he didn’t need to be there at all

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: nastuffa/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: Commercial-Grand-552

Labor typically lasts between 12 to 24 hours

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: Ольга Жарикова/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Having a child should be equally exciting for both members of a couple. Being a parent will massively alter your life, and regardless of whether you’re a mother or father, you should be prepared to prioritize your little one over yourself for the rest of your days. But during pregnancy and birth, it’s impossible to deny that the parent carrying the child will have to take on a bit more. 

Sure, the father might be working more hours or be responsible for baby-proofing the home. But Mom is the one who has to watch her body change, deal with increasing discomfort for 9 months and experience intense hormonal changes for the entire pregnancy, as well as during the time she’s breastfeeding if she chooses to do so. And when it comes to labor, she’s in for an extremely difficult day.  

According to the Cleveland Clinic, mothers are typically in labor for an average of 12 to 24 hours for their first birth. If they have more children in the future, labor is likely to be a bit shorter, often ranging from 8 to 10 hours. Women experience early labor, which is usually the longest phase, followed by active labor and afterbirth. And as we all know, childbirth can be excruciatingly painful. 

Giving birth is an excruciating experience, so moms need all the support they can get

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: Büşranur Aydın/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Healthline reports that it’s difficult to measure exactly how uncomfortable childbirth is, because it’s dependent on a number of factors, but the pain begins with the contractions. These might feel like intense menstrual cramps, causing a dull ache in the back and pressure in the abdomen and pelvis. 

During active labor, moms might feel like their contractions are wrapping around their body, and they may even experience cramping and discomfort in their legs. And finally, when it’s time to push, moms feel an intense pressure that resembles the feeling of needing to go to use the toilet. But the pain might be even worse if a woman experiences an episiotomy or vaginal tearing, along with the muscle pain and fatigue caused by pushing.  

While it might be difficult for dads to know how they can be helpful while their wives, partners or exes are in labor, it’s pretty safe to assume that bringing a PlayStation and video games into the delivery room won’t be beneficial. So what can they do? Well, Parents.com recommends being prepared to be patient. It can help to bring a book to read to the mother, her favorite show or movie to watch, card games, conversation starters, music and more. 

Dads should focus on being attentive and helpful while mothers are in labor

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Image credits: Sơn Bờm/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Waiting around for a bit is inevitable. It’s also important that dads show their support for moms, advocate for them when speaking to hospital staff, take photos (when given permission), avoid complaining and focus on making the day special. Who knows if you’ll ever get to experience this again? It’s best to be present for every moment!    

When it comes to what not to do, The Bump advises fathers in the delivery room to avoid falling asleep, talking on the phone, whining, watching anything the mother isn’t interested in (she might be irritable from the pain, hormones and stress), telling bad jokes, getting in the way and freaking out. Birth can take a long time, be extremely messy and be overwhelming for all involved. But the most important thing is that the mother and baby are happy and healthy. Dads should focus on doing everything in their power to look out for their family members.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a new father has decided that he couldn’t sit in the hospital without having video games to entertain him, and it probably won’t be the last. But we would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this dad deserved to be kicked out of the hospital? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing delivery room etiquette, look no further than right here!

Readers took the mother’s side and were quick to call out the father for his immature behavior

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Man Gets Kicked Out Of The Hospital After Son’s Birth After He Tried To Bring A PlayStation In

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read more »

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read more »

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf did I just read. What an immature cvnt. I can only imagine what kind of father this douchebag is going to be

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“….and that I should be grateful that he wants to be there for our son but instead I'm trying to make him miserable.“ I’ve never wanted to punch someone in the balls as bad as this dude. The fking audacity to think she should be grateful for his presence. As if being a father to his son was optional.

