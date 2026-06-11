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These Songs Will Put Your Brain In A Twist – Guess 15 Scrambled-Up Verses And Choruses
Faded image of three people behind scrambled song lyrics with a red trivia banner on a colorful gradient background.
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Entertainment

These Songs Will Put Your Brain In A Twist – Guess 15 Scrambled-Up Verses And Choruses

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Think you know your favorite songs inside out? Well, get ready for the ultimate test of your musical memory. It’s one thing to sing along with the music, but how well would you recognize songs if the words got all mixed up?

For this music quiz, we took 15 of the biggest hit songs in history and completely scrambled their lyrics into a random order. Your mission is to decode the jumble and guess the correct song title. Think you can reach the perfect score? Let’s kick it off!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Close-up of sheet music focusing on song lyrics and musical notes for brain twisting songs

    Image credits: Nothing Ahead

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really nice brain acrobatics in the morning. Pretty hard.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really nice brain acrobatics in the morning. Pretty hard.

    2
    2points
    reply
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