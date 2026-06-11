These Songs Will Put Your Brain In A Twist – Guess 15 Scrambled-Up Verses And Choruses

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Think you know your favorite songs inside out? Well, get ready for the ultimate test of your musical memory. It’s one thing to sing along with the music, but how well would you recognize songs if the words got all mixed up?

For this music quiz, we took 15 of the biggest hit songs in history and completely scrambled their lyrics into a random order. Your mission is to decode the jumble and guess the correct song title. Think you can reach the perfect score? Let’s kick it off!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nothing Ahead