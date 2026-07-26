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A tell at the card table is a tiny giveaway that reveals how someone is really feeling about their chances — hence the term "poker face," the ability to stay completely unreadable under pressure. And it's a pretty useful skill to have in life.

So, to help you develop yours, we put together a list of memes that are so cringe, they have most people groaning and grimacing. The longer you stare at these pictures, the worse they become! See if you can scroll to the bottom without losing your composure.

More info: Instagram