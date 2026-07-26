89 Painfully Cringe Posts That Somehow Get Funnier (Or Worse) The Longer You Look
A tell at the card table is a tiny giveaway that reveals how someone is really feeling about their chances — hence the term "poker face," the ability to stay completely unreadable under pressure. And it's a pretty useful skill to have in life.
So, to help you develop yours, we put together a list of memes that are so cringe, they have most people groaning and grimacing. The longer you stare at these pictures, the worse they become! See if you can scroll to the bottom without losing your composure.
More info: Instagram
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Brands are trying to cash in on the current "protein craze" by adding it to absolutely anything and everything. I saw protein gummy bears at the store recently. 🙄
Might as well have just drunk water - it tastes the same but it's free! 😁
Internet therapy. Hope help was got in whatever way.
AI art that will confound generations. We have gone from trusting Internet sources to knowing they are all s**t.