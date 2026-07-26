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A tell at the card table is a tiny giveaway that reveals how someone is really feeling about their chances — hence the term "poker face," the ability to stay completely unreadable under pressure. And it's a pretty useful skill to have in life.

So, to help you develop yours, we put together a list of memes that are so cringe, they have most people groaning and grimacing. The longer you stare at these pictures, the worse they become! See if you can scroll to the bottom without losing your composure.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A text message conversation where someone struggles to identify Andrew, showcasing cringe posts.

daddy_chungles Report

11points
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    #2

    A cringe post showing Pop-Tarts Protein as a healthy choice.

    daddy_chungles Report

    9points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brands are trying to cash in on the current "protein craze" by adding it to absolutely anything and everything. I saw protein gummy bears at the store recently. 🙄

    6
    6points
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    #3

    A gas station sign displaying 'JST WALK' instead of prices, a painfully cringe post about fuel costs.

    daddy_chungles Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    A cat retrieves a package from a locker, with a Delivered today notification below, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    9points
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    #5

    A painfully cringe post showing a payment schedule for a $1.50 Costco hotdog, implying hard work and discipline.

    daddy_chungles Report

    9points
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    #6

    A grill filled with colorful plastic play food, a painfully cringe post about a pretend barbecue.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    A screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace listing showing a Pope John Paul II doll for $150 and Chicken Alfredo for $14, highlighting cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    A person holding a container of used car oil in the back seat of a car, a cringe post about oil disposal.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just don't make any sudden turns or stops.

    3
    3points
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    #9

    A split image of a priest in cringe posts, discussing what he can't eat and posing with a 1994 Toyota Corolla.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
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    #10

    A sign in a window stating 'DUE TO HORRIFIC EXPERIENCES, WE NO LONGER HAVE A PUBLIC RESTROOM', a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything to do with the explosive diarhea outbreak?

    5
    5points
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    #11

    A text message conversation showing a can of Mountain Dew and a sandwich by a river, with cringe posts in replies.

    daddy_chungles Report

    8points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm dirty sandwich, might chip a tooth on a pebble.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    A cringe post with a middle school student asking if they will be bullied for wearing a Reddit shirt.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you'll get bullied for being age 20 in 7th grade.

    4
    4points
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    #13

    A painfully cringe post showing a search result for tallest person, with a funny last entry.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #14

    A cringe post of a TikTok comment section where a user asks for a movie name and receives a confusing reply.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    A cringe post featuring a person who is not tall walking into a parking garage with a sign that says 'I hate being tall'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A tweet shows a message saying That's highkey good lowkey, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #17

    A text conversation asking to park, with an image of an orange cat named Kobe, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #18

    A social media post featuring a baby deer in a cardboard box, an example of cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #19

    A cringe post of a sandwich made with deli meat and cheese crackers instead of cheese, a makeshift meal.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #20

    An online menu with age-restricted onion rings, one of the cringe posts that get funnier the longer you look.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #21

    A cringeworthy tweet with a red line over the word HISTORY and then HISTORY typed below, mocking rewriting history.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
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    #22

    A Google search result showing increasingly heavy average male weights by age, a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    7points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI is just stupid. It's about as real as some meme coin.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    A cringe post showing a Toucan, with a comment humorously misidentifying it as 'tupac'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    A cringe post of a dog in a car, humorously mistaken for 'Nico'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
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    #25

    A painfully cringe post of someone watching a movie with a job application on screen.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
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    #26

    An open refrigerator overflowing with bananas, a painfully cringe post about excess.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of banana bread in your future.

    1
    1point
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    #27

    A cringe post displaying a Texas Roadhouse receipt with a very expensive bill, highlighting the price of a steak.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might as well have just drunk water - it tastes the same but it's free! 😁

    5
    5points
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    #28

    A cringe post showing a text message with a photo of a room full of shrimp tanks, followed by the reply 'Shrimp room'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
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    #29

    A horse walks through a doorway in a WhatsApp chat screenshot, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
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    #30

    A table with hot sauce, black pepper, garlic salt, and eggs, a cringe post about a roommate prank.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    A partially eaten burger left on a clothing rack in TJ Maxx, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    **Mannequin's neck turns around**

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    A cringe post showing dough overflowing and dripping from a baking pan in an oven, a baking attempt gone wrong.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she was trying to make a mess, she succeeded.

    2
    2points
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    #33

    A cringe post of Blue Stuff Above Houses, showing a neighborhood street with residential buildings under a uniquely streaked sky.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
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    #34

    A pot of purple mac and cheese, an example of cringe posts that get funnier the longer you look.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Purple and yellow make gray. 🤮

    3
    3points
    reply
    #35

    A screenshot showing YouTube comments about the Water Temple from a video game, highlighting cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Internet therapy. Hope help was got in whatever way.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    A painfully cringe post showing a map of the world with drawn lines over oceans, asking why bridges aren't made there.

    daddy_chungles Report

    6points
    POST
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    #37

    A painfully cringe post showing a person on a bus with a Freddy Fazbear backpack and paint-splattered pants.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #38

    A painfully cringe post of someone relaxing on a mattress in an empty furniture store.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    A computer screen displays a math problem with a pop-up saying Good boy!, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    A YouTube comment section showing a 14-year-old feeling second-hand embarrassment, and a 15-year-old offering cringe advice.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #41

    A large black dog stands in a kitchen, looking at the camera, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friend, you adopted a horse! :)

    0
    0points
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    #42

    A view from inside a toilet stall with a broken door that is floating mid-air, a cringe post about public restrooms.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    A social media post with a photo of a tree trunk with gnaw marks, illustrating cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have questions, but I do not want them answered...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    A distorted image of a cat resembling a snake, a painfully cringe post from r/lies.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #45

    A cringe post of a newborn baby held by a person, with a text message exchange showing 'Grandpa' replying 'Ok'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why he wrapped in a dishtowel?

    -1
    -1point
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    #46

    A man with a small dog in his pants, showcasing one of the cringe posts that get funnier the longer you look.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    A screenshot of a YouTube comment about sigma male affirmations, a cringe post that gets funnier the longer you look.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    A person standing unsafely on a ladder reaching for the ceiling, a painfully cringe post about ladder use.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #49

    A painfully cringe post showing a text conversation requesting nine dollars with the message Just do it, and the reply For what.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #50

    A painfully cringe Reddit post from r/camping asking when bears are active, with a funny calendar search result.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    A split image showing pyramids and a modern building, a funny cringe post on human endeavors.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    A person holding an unusually large, round Lay's chip, among other cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #53

    A person scanning a QR code pattern on another person's shirt, an example of cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    5points
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    #54

    A bottle of Mountain Dew Code Red next to a can of Pringles Beer Braised Steak, a funny cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Followed with a protein enriched Pop Tart for dessert.

    7
    7points
    reply
    #55

    A shower curtain fallen into a bathtub, with overlay text describing a painfully cringe moment.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    A pair of socks used as a toilet seat cover in a public restroom, an example of cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How very absorbent of you...

    0
    0points
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    #57

    A giant bottle of Coca-Cola on a table, a cringe post questioning if TSA allows it on a flight.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
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    #58

    Handwritten notes listing pros and cons of someone, including many negative traits, highlighting cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't fix stupid....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    A living room with a TV and bookshelves, an empty space highlighted by a red circle for cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
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    #60

    A screenshot of a tweet with a picture of a horse lying down, representing painfully cringe posts about feeling bad.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You hate him but love everyone around him..

    1
    1point
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    #61

    A painfully cringe post of a social media comment thread where someone confuses the band Korn with corn on the cob.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
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    #62

    A kiwi bird next to a drum set, part of a collection of cringe posts that are funny.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    A social media post shows a caterpillar-like kitten, a cringe post that's funny.

    daddy_chungles Report

    4points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI art that will confound generations. We have gone from trusting Internet sources to knowing they are all s**t.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    A painfully cringe post showing a Family Guy meme about Peter and Lois's argument.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
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    #65

    A cringe post of a text message exchange between a dad and child with a photo of a freighter and a comment 'Good picture looks like a big one'.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
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    #66

    A SpongeBob SquarePants still with a cringe post comment, illustrating painfully cringe content.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    A school exam showing a Family Guy image, a painfully cringe post about unusual teaching.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    A quiz question asking Who stole Christmas? with options YoungBoy and Evil Santa, a funny cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
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    #69

    A cringe post of shrimp and waffles, a dish described as nasty and not recommended, on a white plate.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the sauce.

    0
    0points
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    #70

    A screenshot of social media comments about bees, featuring a conversation with cringe posts about insects.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    A plate filled with an unusual mix of food, including noodles, fish, and ice cream, making a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
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    #72

    A cringe post on X (Twitter) showing a person holding a strange artifact with a surprised expression.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you tried wearing it to see if young Cameron Diaz appears?

    1
    1point
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    #73

    A screenshot of a painfully cringe Google AI overview for cat sticking tongue out, showing a numerical error.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
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    #74

    A painfully cringe post featuring a bag of Swedish Fish and a bag of Goldfish crackers, jokingly called a seafood boil.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    A cringe post showing a gaming chair with a pillow and strap, conveying the user is not tweaking.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    A bizarre gelatin mold with eggs and meat, meant to be a cringe post about funny food.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like cat food for people punishing their cats.

    1
    1point
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    #77

    A hot dog with cheese and ice cubes, labeled 'Chilly Cheese Dog', a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chew on it. I dare you.

    0
    0points
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    #78

    A journal with only 'hungry' written on a page, showing an attempt at journaling in a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    A single onion on the ground outside Aldi next to shopping carts, found in a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Someone using Shazam on their phone in church, with googly eyes edited over the phone - a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God is ALWAYS listening. You dirty little blighter.

    0
    0points
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    #81

    A Walmart truck crashed into the woods, humorously captioned "I'm so fired bro" - a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    andrewbrininstool avatar
    A. Br.
    A. Br.
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More than likely. Atleast you kept it up right.

    0
    0points
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    #82

    A shadow of a person that looks like a cartoon character with a long nose, a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    A computer screen showing a Google Translate interaction, an example of cringe posts.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    A hand holding a pastry filled with raw ground meat, a painfully cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll just lick the toilet floor if I need poisoning, thanks

    2
    2points
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    #85

    A blurred person kicking a bowling ball down an alley, a funny yet cringe post about bowling.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
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    #86

    A finger held to a phone screen for fingerprint unlock, a cringe post illustrating technology use.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    An Apple charger plugged into an apple slice, a cringe post about Apple Music.

    daddy_chungles Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    A 5-star review for a Bacon Quarter Pounder combo saying "extremely yummy" in a cringe post.

    daddy_chungles Report

    2points
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    #89

    A white t-shirt with a jeans print, a cringe post about an insane thrift store find.

    daddy_chungles Report

    2points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Qualifies as double denim...

    0
    0points
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