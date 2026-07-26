123 Gen X Memes That Might Unlock Memories You Forgot You Had
Ah, Gen X humor. It’s its own particular brand. Drawing on life growing up in the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, Gen X memes capture the big hair, bikes, mixtapes, and questionable parenting of it all. These latchkey kids drank from garden hoses, didn’t wear helmets, and rode in the back of pickup trucks.
And somehow, despite all that, they made it to adulthood to share in these hilarious memes. If you’re one of them (and even if you’re not), stick around for a roundup of some of our favorite memes from Gen X Humor over on Instagram. Get ready to have a few core memories unlocked because together, they’re basically a highlight reel of your childhood: chaotic, unsupervised, and somehow better for it.
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Less famous than the baby boomers before them and the millennials after them, Generation X, or Gen X, is sometimes referred to as the “forgotten generation,” “slacker generation,” or the “forgotten middle child.” To be clear, they’re the folks born between 1965 and 1980—but if those dates don’t mean much to you, Forbes contributor Angela Woo paints a clearer picture.
She explains that a large number of Gen Xers grew up as latchkey kids—coming home to an empty house because both parents worked, or because their parents had split up. On the tech side, Woo points out that this generation watched ATMs become mainstream, entered the workforce right around the dot-com era, carried around those massive suitcase-sized cell phones, and hit adulthood right as the internet started becoming a normal part of daily life.
Globally, many Gen Xers also lived through major political shifts. They saw the Berlin Wall come down, the Cold War end, communism collapse, and apartheid end in South Africa—all this, Woo explains, “to a backdrop of grunge and disillusionment.”
Nowadays, even though many from this generation are at the height of their careers, with homes and families of their own, Woo notes that they’re still overlooked in mainstream conversation: “We’ve watched the culture interest shift from boomers to millennials like we’re a flyover state.”
Sure, Woo was talking about this in terms of marketing conversation, where she argues Gen Xers have “faded into near obscurity,” but the Pew Research Center also said as much in 2014 when they dubbed Gen X America’s “neglected ‘middle child.’”
Sandwiched between the far larger baby boomer and millennial generations, Pew explained, “Gen Xers are a low-slung, straight-line bridge between two noisy behemoths.”
And that same pattern plays out online too. Because while anyone who’s ever spent some time online has probably seen the phrase “OK boomer” or heard about how “cringy” millennials are, here too, Business Insider’s Andrew Lloyd explains, Gen X has “largely been left to their own devices.”
It’s fitting, really. The same generation raised to fend for itself is now doing exactly that on the internet. They’re carving out corners to revel in jokes inspired by their collective experience—and their particular brand of wry comedy, Lloyd explains, “is quietly thriving online.”
There was usually a mat on the floor underneath. Totally safe! 😁
I can't even find my own car in a parking lot. There are literally hundreds of light blue Honda CRVs in any given parking lot. And the light blue crossovers from other manufacturers look exactly like the CRV. I miss when you could tell what kind of car it was just by looking. No one would have mistaken a Chevelle for a Charger.
One such corner is the Instagram page whose memes we’re sharing here today: Gen X Humor. The page delivers exactly what its name promises—entertaining its 119K followers with memes that are frighteningly accurate and just as funny. Through a mix of text-only and text-and-image formats, the page nails what it was actually like growing up in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.
It showcases the kind of humor Lloyd describes when he talks about how Gen Xers “make light of their independent childhoods where they roamed unsupervised, highlight their resilience and sarcasm, and share memories of firm parenting methods.”
And if, as Business Insider contributor Rebecca Knight puts it, for this generation, “cynicism is a love language,” it’s precisely this language Gen X Humor speaks fluently.
As Karen Morgan, a touring comedian and Gen Xer born in 1965, explained to Business Insider, Gen X comedy lands because it’s “keenly observational and nostalgic,” with a tone that’s often sarcastic and self-deprecating. The jokes don’t just romanticize the past or recycle nostalgia. They often acknowledge that growing up as a Gen Xer could be chaotic, confusing, or even unsafe. But they’re told with enough distance and self-awareness to make people laugh instead of wince.
And that’s part of why these Gen X memes hit so close to home for their audience. They don’t rely on internet trends or niche modern-day references but rather on shared lived experience. If you remember making mixtapes, memorizing phone numbers, or being told simply to “be back before dark,” the joke usually lands before you’ve finished reading it.
In this sense, while the subject matter of the meme or joke can vary, one theme keeps surfacing: pride in how and when this generation grew up—kids who were, as Morgan puts it, left to fend for themselves at early ages, with “very little supervision and coddling” from their parents. And while Morgan acknowledges that some younger generations might find the idea of this kind of upbringing “alien and unfunny” (to put it mildly), she sees it differently.
Rather, she says, “Our feral childhoods made us strong, independent people with a good sense of humor.”
And maybe that’s the real throughline here. Gen X didn’t get the cultural spotlight boomers and millennials have enjoyed, but they never seemed to mind. They’re still doing what they’ve always done: finding the humor in life and sharing it. This time, one meme at a time. And like Lloyd says, “they don’t care if you don’t get the joke.”
They came out when I was an undergraduate and we could rent them from the library for I believe it was either 25 or 50 cents for an hour. Otherwise you had to use the adding machine in the stats lab that used to get up and walk around the place when it was doing sums.
😂😂😂 I wonder which car was the last one to include one of these?
My first car had black vinyl seats. It could scorch the skin right off the back of your legs!
Saw them in concert at The Xfinity Center Mansfield MA. when it was originally called Great Woods, before it was called The Tweeter Center. I’m that old!lol
And I'm still waiting, even though we actually can face time each other.
This is from the early 60s, so would be for Boomer kids.
7th and 8th grade I took both of these classes. At least one kid every year cut off part of their finger with the jigsaw in Shop. 😁
Why did we do this?? I had both a perm AND a feather cut. 😂 My 6th grade school pic is atrocious.
I used to love Lamb Chop so much and I still have mine in storage. I needed to dash in a comment in before one of you starts singing this song and it gets stuck in my head.
Or leave a door open when the heat or air conditioner was running!
And you waited in line 13 min out of a 15 min recess for your turn because school only had one ball that lasted the winter.
This one is stupid. Kids still play outside. And I spent a ton of time back in the 80's inside playing on the Atari. 🤷♀️
That just hit a memory. We were in Utah and my grandmother came to visit and she was taking a round trip on the ski lift. She stood in line and got on with the person who was standing next to her and we looked up and she had managed to sit with Jean-Claude Killy. You young whippersnappers will never have heard of him.
Yup! One time I had to write "I will not say o.rgy" after I repeated a word I heard a classmate say. 😂
They don't need to - these are indescructable! They just get sharper and sharper edges.