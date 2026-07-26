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Ah, Gen X humor. It’s its own particular brand. Drawing on life growing up in the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, Gen X memes capture the big hair, bikes, mixtapes, and questionable parenting of it all. These latchkey kids drank from garden hoses, didn’t wear helmets, and rode in the back of pickup trucks.

And somehow, despite all that, they made it to adulthood to share in these hilarious memes. If you’re one of them (and even if you’re not), stick around for a roundup of some of our favorite memes from Gen X Humor over on Instagram. Get ready to have a few core memories unlocked because together, they’re basically a highlight reel of your childhood: chaotic, unsupervised, and somehow better for it.

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#1

A hand peeling dried glue, a common Gen X memory, with a bottle of Elmers glue.

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Less famous than the baby boomers before them and the millennials after them, Generation X, or Gen X, is sometimes referred to as the “forgotten generation,” “slacker generation,” or the “forgotten middle child.” To be clear, they’re the folks born between 1965 and 1980—but if those dates don’t mean much to you, Forbes contributor Angela Woo paints a clearer picture.

She explains that a large number of Gen Xers grew up as latchkey kids—coming home to an empty house because both parents worked, or because their parents had split up. On the tech side, Woo points out that this generation watched ATMs become mainstream, entered the workforce right around the dot-com era, carried around those massive suitcase-sized cell phones, and hit adulthood right as the internet started becoming a normal part of daily life.

Globally, many Gen Xers also lived through major political shifts. They saw the Berlin Wall come down, the Cold War end, communism collapse, and apartheid end in South Africa—all this, Woo explains, “to a backdrop of grunge and disillusionment.”

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    #2

    Gen X memes showing a man in a hat and suspenders, embodying a memory from the 1970s/1980s.

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    #3

    A Gen X meme brick wall with JUST ANOTHER carved into a red brick, only few will get this.

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    Nowadays, even though many from this generation are at the height of their careers, with homes and families of their own, Woo notes that they’re still overlooked in mainstream conversation: “We’ve watched the culture interest shift from boomers to millennials like we’re a flyover state.”

    Sure, Woo was talking about this in terms of marketing conversation, where she argues Gen Xers have “faded into near obscurity,” but the Pew Research Center also said as much in 2014 when they dubbed Gen X America’s “neglected ‘middle child.’”

    Sandwiched between the far larger baby boomer and millennial generations, Pew explained, “Gen Xers are a low-slung, straight-line bridge between two noisy behemoths.”

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    #4

    Gen X memes depicting a man smoking with a baby on the table, a memory of parents in the 70s/80s.

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    #5

    Two baton twirling sticks, a nostalgic Gen X item, on a white surface.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have had a prothestic tooth (lower incisor) since I was 7yo because of those.

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    And that same pattern plays out online too. Because while anyone who’s ever spent some time online has probably seen the phrase “OK boomer” or heard about how “cringy” millennials are, here too, Business Insider’s Andrew Lloyd explains, Gen X has “largely been left to their own devices.”

    It’s fitting, really. The same generation raised to fend for itself is now doing exactly that on the internet. They’re carving out corners to revel in jokes inspired by their collective experience—and their particular brand of wry comedy, Lloyd explains, “is quietly thriving online.”
    #6

    Gen X memes showing kids climbing ropes in gym class, a memory parents had not worried about.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was usually a mat on the floor underneath. Totally safe! 😁

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    #7

    A split image of cars driving in a line and students walking to school. This Gen X meme unlocks memories.

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even find my own car in a parking lot. There are literally hundreds of light blue Honda CRVs in any given parking lot. And the light blue crossovers from other manufacturers look exactly like the CRV. I miss when you could tell what kind of car it was just by looking. No one would have mistaken a Chevelle for a Charger.

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    #8

    Mel Gibson as Mad Max, a Gen X meme about childhood and the future.

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    One such corner is the Instagram page whose memes we’re sharing here today: Gen X Humor. The page delivers exactly what its name promises—entertaining its 119K followers with memes that are frighteningly accurate and just as funny. Through a mix of text-only and text-and-image formats, the page nails what it was actually like growing up in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

    It showcases the kind of humor Lloyd describes when he talks about how Gen Xers “make light of their independent childhoods where they roamed unsupervised, highlight their resilience and sarcasm, and share memories of firm parenting methods.”

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    And if, as Business Insider contributor Rebecca Knight puts it, for this generation, “cynicism is a love language,” it’s precisely this language Gen X Humor speaks fluently.
    #9

    A classic cloth towel dispenser, a Gen X meme unlocking forgotten memories.

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    #10

    A Gen X meme showcasing a white Reebok high-top with slouch socks and acid wash jeans, unlocking memories.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pegged jeans!! Why the heck did we do that? 😂

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    #11

    A walker modified to look like an AT-AT from Star Wars, a creative Gen X meme.

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    As Karen Morgan, a touring comedian and Gen Xer born in 1965, explained to Business Insider, Gen X comedy lands because it’s “keenly observational and nostalgic,” with a tone that’s often sarcastic and self-deprecating. The jokes don’t just romanticize the past or recycle nostalgia. They often acknowledge that growing up as a Gen Xer could be chaotic, confusing, or even unsafe. But they’re told with enough distance and self-awareness to make people laugh instead of wince.

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    And that’s part of why these Gen X memes hit so close to home for their audience. They don’t rely on internet trends or niche modern-day references but rather on shared lived experience. If you remember making mixtapes, memorizing phone numbers, or being told simply to “be back before dark,” the joke usually lands before you’ve finished reading it.

    #12

    A young boy with a mischievous grin holds a lighter to a spray can creating a flame, a Gen X meme.

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    #13

    A close-up of Max Headroom, a digital character with a retro background, a Gen X meme that unlocks memories.

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    #14

    A vintage blue Sting-Ray bike, a Gen X meme unlocking forgotten memories.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You think we're going to be able to retire?? 😂

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    In this sense, while the subject matter of the meme or joke can vary, one theme keeps surfacing: pride in how and when this generation grew up—kids who were, as Morgan puts it, left to fend for themselves at early ages, with “very little supervision and coddling” from their parents. And while Morgan acknowledges that some younger generations might find the idea of this kind of upbringing “alien and unfunny” (to put it mildly), she sees it differently.

    Rather, she says, “Our feral childhoods made us strong, independent people with a good sense of humor.”

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    And maybe that’s the real throughline here. Gen X didn’t get the cultural spotlight boomers and millennials have enjoyed, but they never seemed to mind. They’re still doing what they’ve always done: finding the humor in life and sharing it. This time, one meme at a time. And like Lloyd says, “they don’t care if you don’t get the joke.”
    #15

    A Nokia phone screen displaying a message received, sparking Gen X memories.

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    #16

    A Gen X meme featuring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton from a 90s film, questioning how Gen X viewed 45-year-olds.

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    #17

    A young Gen X girl smiling with 80s Christmas presents, including Rainbow Brite and Cabbage Patch Kids, evoking memories.

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    #18

    Six images of creatures from 80s movies, a vivid Gen X memory of classic film monsters.

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    #19

    A Gen X meme of a Wile E. Coyote sand imprint on a beach, a memory only Gen X will recall.

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    #20

    A Gen X meme showing the evolution of phone booths, ending with a toilet in a stall, suggesting modern privacy.

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    #21

    Two vintage Rutter's ice cream boxes, a clear Gen X memory of how ice cream was packaged.

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    #22

    A black and white Gen X meme: a person on a motorcycle jumping over kids lying on the ground, showcasing 80s freedom.

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    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adult in the background thinking, "that kid on the end is gonna need an ambulance. "

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    #23

    A humorous Gen X meme showing a Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus graphing calculator with a price tag.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They came out when I was an undergraduate and we could rent them from the library for I believe it was either 25 or 50 cents for an hour. Otherwise you had to use the adding machine in the stats lab that used to get up and walk around the place when it was doing sums.

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    #24

    A satirical Gen X meme displaying a FINGERPRINT REMOVER, which is a car cigarette lighter, as a joke.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂 I wonder which car was the last one to include one of these?

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    #25

    A Gen X meme features a metal seatbelt buckle, recalling the agony of hot summer memories for 80s kids.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first car had black vinyl seats. It could scorch the skin right off the back of your legs!

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    #26

    A Gen X meme showing a vintage heavy car door interior with wood paneling and power window controls.

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    #27

    A close-up of a sizzling pepperoni Pizza Hut pan pizza in a black skillet, a nostalgic Gen X memory.

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    #28

    A Gen X meme featuring Alyson Hannigan with text about interrupting with 'At band camp,' unlocking memories.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has it really been that long? Sigh

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    #29

    A vintage photo of a boy eating an apple directly from a tree, illustrating a Gen X childhood memory.

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    #30

    Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles in a Gen X meme about Walk Like an Egyptian video.

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    Bill Murphy
    Bill Murphy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw them in concert at The Xfinity Center Mansfield MA. when it was originally called Great Woods, before it was called The Tweeter Center. I’m that old!lol

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    #31

    Cartoon flying cars and futuristic buildings in a Gen X meme about the 70s and 80s.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I'm still waiting, even though we actually can face time each other.

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    #32

    Four boys on bikes, representing Gen X childhood memories of adventurous unsupervised play.

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    #33

    A painful bike pedal to the shin, a relatable Gen X meme evoking a forgotten childhood memory.

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    #34

    Winona Ryder from a Gen X meme about Gen Z calling them Karens.

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    #35

    Gen X Memes with a woman pointing at old kitchen appliances, evoking memories of non-smart home tech.

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    #36

    A bright green plastic squirt gun, a classic Gen X toy that brings back 80s summer memories.

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    #37

    A blue car partially submerged in water, referencing a Gen X meme about driving a Chevy to the levee.

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    #38

    A group of Gen X kids enjoying an 80s summer sleepover on the floor, evoking childhood memories.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like my 10th birthday party. 😊

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    #39

    A vintage ad for a baby auto strap in a car, highlighting a Gen X childhood memory.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from the early 60s, so would be for Boomer kids.

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    #40

    A damaged cassette tape with its magnetic tape mangled outside, depicting a classic Gen X memory.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    RIP to my favorite mix tape from college!

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    #41

    An old television displaying a Space Invaders game, a cherished Gen X setup from 1981.

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    #42

    Gen X memes of a modern glass house in the woods, a recognizable picture from a forgotten memory.

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    #43

    A Gen X meme showing a girl baking in home economics and a boy building a birdhouse in wood shop class.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    7th and 8th grade I took both of these classes. At least one kid every year cut off part of their finger with the jigsaw in Shop. 😁

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    #44

    An elderly woman lying on the floor with a walker, a Gen X meme unlocking memories.

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    #45

    A pile of colorful, glittery jelly bracelets, nostalgic Gen X memes.

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    #46

    A young girl baking with a turquoise Easy-Bake Oven, a vintage Gen X memory.

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    #47

    A Gen X meme displaying an old school black speckled roasting pan, a nostalgic kitchen item.

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    #48

    A bowl of fruit cocktail with peaches, pears, grapes, and cherries, a common Gen X food memory.

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    #49

    Young Gen X people playing spin the bottle at a party, showing how they managed without cell phones and creating memories.

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    #50

    A Gen X woman talking on a corded wall phone, highlighting a memory of phone cords stretching from room to room.

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    #51

    A Gen X meme showing someone getting a perm, evoking forgotten memories of the strong smell.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did we do this?? I had both a perm AND a feather cut. 😂 My 6th grade school pic is atrocious.

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    #52

    A Gen X meme showing a vintage credit card imprinter, evoking a nostalgic sound for older generations.

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    #53

    A collage of childhood items like MD 20/20, pink medicine, and a ball pit, unlocking Gen X memories.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missing the Boones Farm and Alcopolco Gold

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    #54

    A child being thrown into a pool by an adult, a vivid Gen X memory of childhood adventures.

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    #55

    A young girl in a rainbow shirt holding a feather hair accessory, a nostalgic Gen X memory.

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    #56

    A classroom filled with old computer monitors and keyboards, a memorable Gen X computer lab experience.

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    #57

    A funny Gen X meme featuring a man looking confused while texting, showing Gen X humor.

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    #58

    A nostalgic Gen X meme with old bicycles and a skateboard on the grass, reminiscing about childhood memories.

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    #59

    A hand holding a vintage alarm clock, triggering Gen X memories of retro tech.

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    #60

    A humorous Gen X meme banner says, We do this not because it is easy, but because we thought it would be easy.

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    #61

    A split image meme shows a modern child with elaborate curls and a Gen X child with a dated bowl cut and glasses.

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    #62

    A Y2K computer warning sticker and a meme character saying I was there. Gen X Memes.

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    #63

    A woman with curly red hair and a lamb puppet, with text about annoying songs. Gen X Memes.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to love Lamb Chop so much and I still have mine in storage. I needed to dash in a comment in before one of you starts singing this song and it gets stuck in my head.

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    #64

    A margarita glass with a lime wedge and salted rim, with text asking what went wrong making a protein shake. Gen X Memes.

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    #65

    A Gen X meme depicts a child touching a thermostat while an angry dad glares, a common memory.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or leave a door open when the heat or air conditioner was running!

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    #66

    An open, empty blue vanity case with a small mirror inside. This Gen X meme is a nostalgic memory for many.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom still travels with one of these. 😂

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    #67

    Bugs Bunny giving Elmer Fudd a head massage with hair tonic. A Gen X meme about how many discovered classical music.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is exactly the gateway to classical for me.

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    #68

    A black film canister with a gray lid, a Gen X meme about recognizing old tech and aging.

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    #69

    A tetherball pole with a ball on a rope, a Gen X meme about waiting in line to play in school.

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    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you waited in line 13 min out of a 15 min recess for your turn because school only had one ball that lasted the winter.

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    #70

    A tire swing hanging from a tree in a backyard, representing Gen X memories of playing outside.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is stupid. Kids still play outside. And I spent a ton of time back in the 80's inside playing on the Atari. 🤷‍♀️

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    #71

    A Gen X meme showing an angry honey badger labeled as a Gen X emotional support animal, a funny Gen X meme.

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    #72

    Gen X memes featuring a woman with white eyes, recalling the possessed Marlena from Days of our Lives.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm Luke and Laura's r @ p e old.

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    #73

    A child jumping a bike in corduroy pants, a 70s Gen X meme.

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    #74

    A hand holds several worn pink pearl erasers, a nostalgic Gen X meme unlocking memories.

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    #75

    A fallen tree blocking a road with a single orange traffic cone, a Gen X meme unlocking memories.

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    #76

    An 80s girl meme with shaving cream on her legs, a Gen X memory.

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    #77

    A blue couch with three dark, wet stains, a classic Gen X movie memory.

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    #78

    A collage of four iconic Gen X TV women: Roseanne, Fran Fine, Peg Bundy, and Dorothy Zbornak, unlocking pop culture memories.

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    #79

    A close-up of baked beans with sliced hot dogs, a Gen X meme that might unlock forgotten memories.

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    #80

    A pair of retro rainbow-striped snow boots, a Gen X meme showing why schools stayed open in the snow.

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    #81

    A Gen X meme showing a mother and child on an old ski chairlift with no safety bar, above a town.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That just hit a memory. We were in Utah and my grandmother came to visit and she was taking a round trip on the ski lift. She stood in line and got on with the person who was standing next to her and we looked up and she had managed to sit with Jean-Claude Killy. You young whippersnappers will never have heard of him.

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    #82

    A relatable Gen X meme with a notebook page filled with the handwritten phrase I will not talk in class.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup! One time I had to write "I will not say o.rgy" after I repeated a word I heard a classmate say. 😂

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    #83

    A Gen X meme shows an Amazon search for a Virco 3000 chair, evoking college memories.

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    #84

    A Super Mario Bros. 3 Gen X meme, showing Tanooki Mario flying over green blocks, evoking gaming memories.

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    #85

    A man in a blue shirt and red suspenders sitting at a table full of food, with text asking if few will remember him. Gen X Memes.

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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got no idea who that is.

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    #86

    A meme shows a house that many Gen Xers would recognize, sparking forgotten memories.

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    #87

    A hand holding a What chamacallit candy bar, a classic Gen X meme about childhood snacks.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So good! I haven't thought about these in forever.

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    #88

    A young boy pushing a lawnmower, a Gen X meme about chores and building work ethic as kids.

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    #89

    A group of kids with a character costume in the 1980s, a Gen X meme recalling summer memories.

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    #90

    A Gen X meme featuring an old, well-used yellow Tonka dump truck, a nostalgic Gen X meme.

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    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't need to - these are indescructable! They just get sharper and sharper edges.

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    #91

    A Gen X meme showing a vintage portable gas heater with glowing bars, a relatable Gen X meme.

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    #92

    A Gen X meme showing The Greatest American Hero with text about the song 'Believe It or Not, I'm Walkin' on Air.'

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    #93

    Children watching TV in a Gen X meme about 80s households and babysitters.

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    #94

    Mr. Miyagi from Karate Kid, a classic Gen X meme referencing age and iconic movie memories.

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    #95

    A pile of folded paper notes, representing 80s texting for Gen X memes and memory unlocking.

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    #96

    Woven plate holders, a nostalgic Gen X meme from the 80s that unlocks forgotten memories of casual dining.

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