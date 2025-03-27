To show you exactly what we mean, our team has collected various people's most old-timey—what they call baby boomer —opinions about life, from all over the internet. Scroll down to take a look. Do you agree that if you order a burger, it should come with fries? Do you avoid scrolling on your phone when at the cinema? Are you properly punctual? If so, you’re in good company.

Knowing what you genuinely want out of life is a great thing. And you shouldn’t let someone shame you just because your perspective sounds a tad old-fashioned. Just because an idea is older or newer doesn’t say much about its quality. Just like some social attitudes , tech, and services have progressed in the right direction in modern times, others have—unfortunately—regressed.

#1 No one wants to hear:



Your music



Your phone conversations



Whatever video you're watching



The game you're playing on your phone



Etc.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Phone goes off and stays in your pocket when in the theater.

#3 I’m not scanning a QR code to get the menu when I’m in a restaurant. I want a hardcopy menu, please.

Baby boomers are Americans who were born between 1946 and 1964. These days, they’re often known for having old-fashioned beliefs about society, work, and life, and are often colloquially referred to as boomers, sometimes in a semi-mocking or ironic way. While many internet users might be critical of boomers, others clearly think that they got at least a few things right. ADVERTISEMENT After the baby boomers came Generation X (Americans born from 1965 to 1980), followed by Generation Y aka millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), and Generation Z aka Zoomers (born from 1997 to 2012). The latest generation—Generation Alpha or Gen A—comprises young people born in the early 2010s to mid-2020s.

#4 Purchasing a thing should result in owning that thing.

#5 Shut the hell up in the movie theater.

#6 "Why the hell did they change the user interface AGAIN?".

According to Investopedia, baby boomers remain economically and politically influential in the United States, both due to their large numbers as well as relative prosperity. Due to increasing life expectancy, it’s likely that baby boomers will spend more time in retirement than their parents. It’s also likely that if boomers are in good health and the job market is accommodating, they’ll be able to remain in the workforce for longer. This may be a blessing in disguise, allowing them to save more money for retirement, especially as traditional work pensions decline. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Public libraries are amazing resources and woefully under-utilized.

#8 Your super bright blue headlights and unshrouded home "security lights" are blinding other people with disabling glare. They cause vehicle collisions, and pedestrians being run over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 For god’s sake if you’re shopping, don’t block the entire aisle and pretend you don’t see people waiting to get through.

Now, none of this is to suggest that the older generations are all somehow ‘better’ than the newer ones or that everyone who’s old(er) is somehow out of touch. A tale as old as time is the fact that each and every generation believes that it’s superior to the ones that preceded it as well as the ones that came after it. They believe that their attitudes, values, and work ethic are ‘just right’ whereas others are out of touch or irreverent. ADVERTISEMENT This is unlikely to change no matter how many millennia go by, and each generation will have its fair share of pros and cons. It takes a lot of honesty and introspection to recognize that all of us, no matter who we are, have similar biases toward other generations. We (quietly) think we’re the best, most special, and 'correct,' whether we’re boomers, Gen X, millennials, zoomers, or Gen A. What are your most baby boomerish perspectives and opinions about life, technology, and services, dear Pandas? On the flip side, what modern attitudes do you subscribe to? We’d love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share them below.

#10 Give me an actual menu with prices on it. I don't want to scan anything with my phone, nor do I want to guess how much my meal was.

#11 I dont want an app for every single thing. I don't want to give out my email address, I don't want to give out my phone number. Just let me purchase the thing and I'll be on my way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Sometimes you just have to suck it up and do a job you don’t like.

#13 Using ADHD/autism/OCD, etc. as an excuse for your poor behavior is unacceptable. Yes, those things can be the reason why you have certain behaviors, but stop blaming everything on it. Example: “oh I’m sorry I’m always late, it’s just my ADHD makes it so difficult.”.

#14 If there is an accident or disaster do something useful instead of standing there recording it on your phone, or at least get the hell out of the way.

#15 Also, it's not a combo unless it COMES WITH A DRINK. Enough of this $13 "combo" plus another $3 for a basic-a*s soft drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I want a hard copy menu and not one I have to scan a QR code for… f**k that. Also - physical media is still best!

#17 Main course and a small side salad should be included, I don't want a huge $15 salad to go with my main, I just want a little amount of greens. I'd be fine with an average portion of an entree, not the larger portion we are getting nowadays.

#18 The tipping thing isn’t an exclusively boomer rant, but our society as a whole is starting to take notice. I’ve started carrying cash again, and when I order take out, I pay in cash. If something costs $18, and I give you a $20, I expect $2 in change. You haven’t done anything to warrant a tip. You simply did your job. A firefighter doesn’t get tipped for putting out a house fire, a bus driver doesn’t get tips for driving her regular route to pick up and drop off passengers.

#19 Plus it's a fargin POTATOE!!! cheap pile them on already.

#20 I actually have two.



Social media is messing kids up. They no longer know how to have conversations, interpersonal relationships, they are impatient and have lost the ability to think critically and form their own opinions.



My second one is we have lost the ability to have civil discourse. If we have different opinions we can’t sit and talk about it. Instead we call names, threaten people, doxx, etc. because we have gotten so thin skinned we can’t handle any other opinion other than our own.

#21 Please put your shopping cart in the cart corral, not next to my car.

#22 Not all of your behaviors are attributable to your mental health and thus exempted from critique.



I LOVE that we're living in an age in which therapy is being destigmatized, but the folks walking around who self-diagnose, who make their entire being about that self-diagnosis, and who explain away any undesirable behavior as being a symptom of mental illness are threatening to bring the whole thing down. We need therapy and psychology to be taken seriously, but some people are acting like caricatures in an episode of *White Lotus*.



I have a lot of empathy for people who are struggling with mental health challenges, but I also get students emailing at the end of the semester with a diagnosis from TikTok wanting special treatment or to just pass a college class. I wish they realized the harm they were doing to the credibility of everyone else.

#23 In a similar vein but a hill I’m even more on:



Curry comes with rice. Rice is not extra. Curry without rice is weird thick soup.



Only since like 2019 have places started charging +2 or more for a scoop of f*****g rice with your now $15 curry. So ridiculous.

#24 Concerts should be held at a reasonable hour. 8-10pm is too late to start. Make it 4-5pm.

#25 You can’t call it a convenience fee to buy tickets online for a high school athletic game when you make it mandatory to buy tickets online.

#26 Do not leave the house in pajamas and slippers. At least put on sweat pants.

#27 I'm not giving you my email address. Just let me buy the service/product and be on my way. I have no interest in getting your spam.



AND ... you pull over for a funeral. Show some respect, goddammit.

#28 I’m sick of smelling weed everywhere I go.

#29 The generational s**t is stupid-- especially boomer hate. It's all so tiresome.

#30 I'm over going out to eat and having to use a QR code to order a $16+ a plate, grabbing your own water, napkins and forks and then being expected to bus your own table.

I'm staying home in 2024😤.

#31 I want my DVDs.

#32 * Ice water comes with sitting down

* On a related note, I still expect tortilla chips and salsa at my Mexican restaurant.

* People have no manners anymore (regardless of age)



and ... oh yes..... "Get off my lawn!" (ok not really) LOL.

#33 Can we keep cashiers on hand in stores for certain situations? Like those that need assistance because of disabilities or otherwise, those with 8 million items their cart and don't want to hear "please place your items in the bagging area" or "please wait for assistance" even though I didn't do anything, or just straight up those who don't want to use self checkout?



Also, if I'm using self checkout, you should give me a 10% discount since I'm saving YOU money on overhead, and now I'm an employee of your store.

#34 Service charges for using a credit or debit card at a restaurant. I am not paying you to take my money. It has always been a cost of doing business. What's next charging the customer for part of the light bill?

#35 Stop talking on your cell phone when you’re in places of business. Grocery store aisles, sitting by yourself in a restaurant, in a public restroom, in a waiting room. People on cell phones tend not to understand or care that they are speaking way above an appropriate volume for the environment they are in. This goes double for inconsiderate asshats who do this with their speaker on so you have to hear the tinny warblings of some person who is probably annoying some other public space somewhere.



We all gotta be in this shared space. Have some consideration for other people.

#36 Oldies radio that plays 50s and 60s songs is good.

#37 In subs I am in about TV shows that are over 20 years old newer viewers get offended by every little thing and want everything to be realistic. They just flat-out refuse to see that things were like that on TV back then. We thought it was ok and so did the writers. A lot has changed in a short amount of time. Even if you back 10 years people didn't complain like this about everything. TV shows have improved and are catered to today's audience. If you can't handle how TV was back then, don't watch it. Watch shows that were created recently. I am a lefty but don't like the super woke, super PC cancel culture stuff. It just makes all of us look bad.

#38 OK, I am going controversial on this one-



Biological males should not compete against biological females in sports, I don't care how people identify.

#39 Well, I gotta go with the free fries here. jmo though.

#40 I shouldn't need a degree in Star Trek level computer engineering to change the d**n radio station in the car. I like back up cameras though.

#41 I hate having to make an account and download an app for every little thing.

#42 Get whatever piercings or tattoos you want, but don't act shocked when you get taken less seriously in professional arenas because of your septum ring, visible tattoos, or gauges. It shouldn't be like that but acting like it isn't is impractical and imo willfully stupid.

#43 Not working sounds great, but isn't viable in a society. We are lucky that we aren't out there murdering each other for food. Yeah, most jobs are a pain, but suck it up buttercup.

#44 Social media is a cancer to society.

#45 If someone texts you, try to reply immediately.

#46 9-5 5 days a week is good hours. I would be thankful if I got a job with those hours.

#47 Home apliances, cars and other standalone devices should work standalone, without a phone or a cloud service.



You should NOT be required to register an account to use functions of the device that should work offline (for example dash cameras like the 7omai)



Having extra features is nice. Tying basic features to a cloud, an app or internet access or anything else that makes no sense should be illegal. To me a microvawe or air fryer being controlled via a phone app is not a feature, but a liability.



The printer-scanner needing an opened up ink cartridge to scan is just stupid and wasteful.



And while it's convinient to purchase train tickets on the phone, I still strictly purchase paper based monthly passes. And I carry a separate credit card from my phone. I don't want to end up with a dead or stolen phone with no way to call help, no pass to get home and no money to buy a ticket. It's just not happening.



If I buy a computer, I should be able to decide what software I put on it.



The manufacturer should NOT have the abbility to brick products at will. Doesn't matter wether they do it or not.



Anything that can be bricked via a software update, should have a secondary read only storage to re-flash the original software to the actually used storage (imagine BIOS for example).



If in the future I look up at the night sky expecting stars and only see ads, I'm getting [demonetised]



Software licenses sold under a "for life" license, should be illegal to convert into a time-period license. I understand that sometimes the company can't sustain for-life licenses. However then they should compensate the person for the loss. And they should at least partially refund the original purchasing price with a reasonable amount.

#48 I may get hate for this but I changed my mind about zoos. I think it’s still an improvement over living in the wild, cause the humans give you free food and medical treatment, and the animals don’t get eaten alive nor die a horrible death. But not all zoos. My local zoo is awful, because they have a bear living all alone in a tiny enclosure.



But as long as the animals have enough space and a social life I don’t mind zoos.



And this coming from a vegan.



I’d love for zoos to evolve and for pedagogic farms and animal sanctuaries to prosper and flourish. It’s great for kids and it helps sensibilize the geneneral public to animal rights and conservation. Nothing beats animal sanctuaries.





Edit: Check out your local farm sanctuaries near you if you want to have an amazing day and interact with farm animals who live freely in a sanctuary 😊.

#49 Listening to elders is fundamentally a good idea. They have more experiences than you and you can learn a lot from them. There is a reason why people might not like their parents for periods of time but eventually realize that they were the ones in the wrong.

#50 As my other boomer opinion, being overweight or obese doesn't need to be glorified, and should be treated as a serious health issue. Right now media and culture absolutely gloss over the negative aspects of being fat, and not in a nuanced way.



Not saying that fat people need to be insulted or made fun of or discriminated against or whatever, and of course we don't need to put a moral or character judgment on weight. There's a way to acknowledge the complex causes of obesity and treat fat people with respect while keeping in mind that being fat puts you at risk for premature death through all sorts of fun diseases and is objectively bad for your health.

#51 Sports betting is going to result in a massive scandal that decimates the credibility of professional and college sports. It's happened before, and it will happen again.



Sports associations for decades avoided affiliation with gambling, but now they are advertising it. I guarantee it will bite them in the a*s in the next few years.