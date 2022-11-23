As long as humanity exists, there will be friction between all of the different generations. The older gens typically think that youngsters nowadays lack respect and are ‘lazy.’ On the flip side, younger gens see their older counterparts as stubbornly holding on to antiquated ideas, lagging behind the times, and unable to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Life isn’t all black and white. There are nuances. And no generation is ‘perfect’ or ‘evil,’ whether we’re talking about Baby Boomers (born 1946 to 1964), Generation X (born 1965 to 1980), Millennials (born 1981 to 1996), Generation Z (aka Zoomers, born 1997 to 2012), or the newly-forming Generation Alpha (born in the early 2010s and mid-2020s). Simply put, there are sizable differences in values and how people approach work and life.

However, some aspects of each gen are so friggin’ bad that they’re practically begging to be shamed online. That’s where the ‘Boomer Core’ Twitter page comes in.

However, some aspects of each gen are so friggin' bad that they're practically begging to be shamed online. That's where the 'Boomer Core' Twitter page comes in.

The account shares pics of the very worst Baby Boomer items of clothing. The slogans are cringeworthy beyond belief.

More info: Twitter | BabyBoomerCore.com