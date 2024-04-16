ADVERTISEMENT

Each generation thinks their decade is the best. Millennials would say that it's the '90s. For Gen Z — the 2000s. And the often-overlooked Gen Xers will always love the '80s. In the end, it's all about the time when you were a kid, right? Big enough to go to your friend's house by yourself, but young enough to not have to worry about important adult stuff.

And who wouldn't love growing up in the '80s? Mullets, conversations on cord phones, and biking with your friends to the middle of nowhere were quintessential for a true '80s experience. Luckily, the IG page Totally 80's Room shares little snippets of what life was like back then. Scroll down and see the best picks of their content!

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the page, Pete. He was kind enough to answer our questions and tell us more about his virtual (and physical!) '80s museum. Besides, Totally 80's Room is not just an Instagram page with almost 900k followers. It's also a popular TikTok account with over 2 million likes. Check out our conversation with the creator of the project below!

More info: Instagram | TikTok