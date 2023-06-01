Every generation goes through a unique set of joys and challenges, and millennials are in no way an exception. Born somewhere between 1981 and 1996, they have lived through numerous significant events in history that shaped them into the thirty/forty-somethings we know and cherish today. For example, they’ve witnessed the rise of the internet, which is one of the reasons they’re typically quick to adapt to new technology (at the same time cherishing memories of burning their favorite songs onto a CD).

We have delved into the depths of the internet to find posts that ought to be relatable to any millennial out there. Shared on the subreddit titled exactly that—’Millennials’—they cover everything from their daily struggles now to nostalgia-filled memories about life back in the day, and much more. Scroll down to find the internet pearls on the list below and enjoy.

#1

Meirl

Meirl

Corvus
Corvus
That's where I keep the charger ;)

#2

I *think* Mine Was Called "Color Jams" Where All The Song Titles Had A Color In Them

I *think* Mine Was Called “Color Jams” Where All The Song Titles Had A Color In Them

Corvus
Corvus
It was about 4 or 5 years ago, I think...

#3

Millennial Lifecyc Reup

Millennial Lifecyc Reup

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
So crazy to think millennials were 30yo when covid hit, why aren't they 15 or so?

#4

Dam

Dam

#5

That's Fancy

That’s Fancy

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Please if this is my fate, help me!

#6

Personally Attacked

Personally Attacked

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
I'll have an apartment!!

#7

You Either Die A Teenager Or Live Long Enough For Your Adolescence To Become Part Of An Exhibit

You Either Die A Teenager Or Live Long Enough For Your Adolescence To Become Part Of An Exhibit

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I really really really wish discman were still a thing, I remember borrowing my mom's and feeling so cool at school. I know my phone supports way more, but it's just like pagers

#8

So Anyways

So Anyways

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
People graduating in 2022 were born in what year? 2004?

#9

Scrolling To Birth Year

Scrolling To Birth Year

#10

Funny How That Works

Funny How That Works

#11

Saw This And Had To Pass It Along

Saw This And Had To Pass It Along

#12

10 Cents Per Text Msg. Lotr

10 Cents Per Text Msg. Lotr

#13

The Neverending Chore Liiiiist

The Neverending Chore Liiiiist

#14

My Mom Was 23 When She Had Me. Her And Dad Owned A House And Car

My Mom Was 23 When She Had Me. Her And Dad Owned A House And Car

#15

I Agree

I Agree

#16

Why Does Everything Hurt

Why Does Everything Hurt

#17

Millennial Gravestones

Millennial Gravestones

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Mine will say, "Cool story bro". I miss the old memes XD

#18

…

#19

Busytown, USA

Busytown, USA

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Yes! Richard Scarry, not actual scary

#20

This Is Grade A-Level Trolling

This Is Grade A-Level Trolling

Ivo H
Ivo H
Only 15 bedrooms? Someone was secretly snacking avocado toasts during the year...

#21

Millennials✌️😂🖾

Millennials✌️😂🖾

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Wait im too old to this, what does ttyl stand for?

#22

Hi

Hi

#23

Just Saw That On Facebook

Just Saw That On Facebook

#24

The Last One Sealed It For Me

The Last One Sealed It For Me

#25

😩

😩

#26

I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!

I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!

#27

My Mom Sent Me This

My Mom Sent Me This

#28

We're Definitely Old Now If The Next Generation Is Being Blamed For Things Instead Of Us

We’re Definitely Old Now If The Next Generation Is Being Blamed For Things Instead Of Us

#29

Gaslight Me Daddy

Gaslight Me Daddy

Corvus
Corvus
Awww, shame on us! :D

#30

A Sad Truth :(

A Sad Truth :(

#31

Offline Childhood

Offline Childhood

#32

😂 😂 😂 😂

😂 😂 😂 😂

#33

The "Copy But Not Recognise" Generation

The "Copy But Not Recognise" Generation

#34

Darn Millennials Wanting To Be Able To Have A Living Wage

Darn Millennials Wanting To Be Able To Have A Living Wage

#35

Thought I Might Share This Post I Found

Thought I Might Share This Post I Found

#36

Well Hell

Well Hell

Corvus
Corvus
+ (born in the wrong part of the world where this ketchup was never sold)

#37

Thought Y'all Might Enjoy This

Thought Y’all Might Enjoy This

#38

I Wasnt There

I Wasnt There

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
I still use dvds and write on them 😳

#39

Myspace Institute Of Technology

Myspace Institute Of Technology

#40

Throw In A Mini-Disk Player Too

Throw In A Mini-Disk Player Too

#41

Real Talk Lol

Real Talk Lol

#42

Mid 2000s Teenager Starter Pack

Mid 2000s Teenager Starter Pack

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
John tucker must die! One of my favourite movies of all time!

#43

Stay Strong Young Ones

Stay Strong Young Ones

#44

Texting Is Polite. U Call Or Text ?

Texting Is Polite. U Call Or Text ?

#45

I'm Turning 29 This Year 🙃

I'm Turning 29 This Year 🙃

#46

Shoutout To All Millennials

Shoutout To All Millennials

#47

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now

#48

…and All Four Walls (Bonus Points If You Made Constellations)

…and All Four Walls (Bonus Points If You Made Constellations)

#49

┐( ˘_˘)┌

┐( ˘_˘)┌

#50

The Ice We Skate Is Getting Pretty Thin

The Ice We Skate Is Getting Pretty Thin

#51

Just Turned 37 Here

Just Turned 37 Here

#52

No. No, Stop! Why Won't It Stop?

No. No, Stop! Why Won't It Stop?

#53

Getting Used To It

Getting Used To It

#54

Lonely A F (

Lonely A F (

#55

We Should Start A Podcast Or Influencer Channel Together.🤜🤛

We Should Start A Podcast Or Influencer Channel Together.🤜🤛

#56

Are You Guys Depressed Now ?

Are You Guys Depressed Now ?

#57

Preach

Preach

#58

From Experience

From Experience

#59

"Wow This One Is Re-Writable? How Much That Cost?!"

"Wow This One Is Re-Writable? How Much That Cost?!"

#60

Can Confirm. I Try To Get What's Best But Also Affordable For My Kitty

Can Confirm. I Try To Get What's Best But Also Affordable For My Kitty

#61

I Can Feel It Now

I Can Feel It Now

#62

Saw Theese At A Tech Museum

Saw Theese At A Tech Museum

#63

Am I The Only One Who Still Downloads Songs On Itunes?

Am I The Only One Who Still Downloads Songs On Itunes?

#64

The Days Before Streaming

The Days Before Streaming

#65

My Desk Circa 2006

My Desk Circa 2006

#66

How Millennials Started vs. How We're Doing /S

How Millennials Started vs. How We're Doing /S

#67

Mid-Late 2000s Girls Fashion

Mid-Late 2000s Girls Fashion

#68

These Were The Epitome Of Wealth And Prosperity Imo

These Were The Epitome Of Wealth And Prosperity Imo

#69

The Struggle Was Real

The Struggle Was Real

#70

Yep

Yep

#71

One Of My Favourite Things To Do Viva Rabbit Reddit Holes

One Of My Favourite Things To Do Viva Rabbit Reddit Holes

#72

More Good News About The Deteriorating State Of Things

More Good News About The Deteriorating State Of Things

#73

Zoomers 🙄

Zoomers 🙄

#74

So True. Although I Do Kinda Like The 1993 Mario Bros. Movie

So True. Although I Do Kinda Like The 1993 Mario Bros. Movie

#75

I Feel Personally Attacked Here - But Where’s The Lie 💖

I Feel Personally Attacked Here - But Where’s The Lie 💖

#76

The Ocarina Of Time Marches On

The Ocarina Of Time Marches On

#77

In Case Anyone Needs A Guide

In Case Anyone Needs A Guide

#78

😞😞😞

😞😞😞

#79

Reject Curated Feeds, Embrace Tradition

Reject Curated Feeds, Embrace Tradition