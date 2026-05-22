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Whether you’re sending a good morning message to your girlfriend before she even wakes up or dropping a quick good morning text to your boyfriend between meetings, the best ones are the ones that sound like you.

This collection of 215 good morning messages covers every mood, every stage of the relationship, and every kind of morning, from the brand-new butterflies stage to the kind of love that’s already seen each other at their worst and still shows up every day.

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Cute Good Morning Messages For Her

Some mornings, all you need is something small and sweet, a little reminder that she’s on your mind before the day pulls you both in different directions.

These cute good morning messages for her are short, warm, and designed to land with a smile.

Good morning, you. Just wanted to be the first good thing that happens to you today. Copy Woke up and my first thought was you. My second was coffee. But honestly, it was close. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. The sun showed up, and so did thoughts of you. Not a bad start. Copy Hey, you. Hope today treats you as well as you deserve, which means it better be pretty exceptional. Copy Good morning! Just a heads up, you’ve been living rent-free in my head since yesterday, and I’m not evicting you anytime soon. Copy Rise and shine, beautiful. I’d say wake up and smell the coffee, but you honestly smell better. Copy Good morning! I was going to send you something deep and poetic, but honestly, I just miss your face. Good morning. Copy The fact that I get to text you good morning every day is genuinely one of my favorite things. Don’t tell anyone. Copy Good morning, my favorite person. Hope your day is as cute as you are, which sets a very high bar. Copy Woke up smiling and couldn’t figure out why. Then I remembered you exist. Mystery solved. Good morning. Copy Good morning! You’ve got a big day ahead and an even bigger fan cheering you on from here. Copy Hey sleepyhead. The world is slightly better today because you’re about to wake up in it. Copy Good morning, love. Sending you approximately one thousand invisible hugs and one very real text. Copy Hope your morning coffee hits perfectly and your inbox is kinder than it has any right to be. Good morning. Copy Good morning! Reminder: you are someone’s favorite part of the day. Specifically mine. Copy Woke up and immediately wanted to tell you something sweet, so here it is: you’re kind of my everything. Good morning. Copy Good morning, beautiful. Whatever today throws at you, you’ve handled worse and looked better doing it. Copy Just a quick morning check-in: still obsessed with you. Status unchanged. Have a great day. Copy Good morning! I don’t need an alarm when knowing I get to talk to you is enough to wake me up. Copy Hey you. Good morning. That’s it. That’s the message. You just needed to know I was thinking about you. Copy

Flirty Good Morning Messages For Her

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Some mornings deserve a little more heat.

These flirty good morning messages for her walk the line between charming and cheeky, perfect for when you want her smiling and maybe just a little flustered before she’s even had her coffee.

Good morning! Fair warning: I’m going to be thinking about you all day and there’s nothing either of us can do about it. Copy Woke up thinking about you. Specifically about that thing you do when you laugh and try not to. Good morning. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. You’re the reason I don’t mind mornings as much as I used to. Copy Hey, just wanted to be the first person to tell you good morning and the last person you think about tonight. Working on both simultaneously. Copy Good morning! I’d say sleep well, but I was kind of hoping you were dreaming about me. Copy Rise and shine. Somewhere between waking up and making coffee, I thought about you at least four times. You’re welcome. Copy Good morning, beautiful. I’m not saying you’re the reason I wake up early, but you’re definitely the reason I don’t go back to sleep. Copy Hey. Good morning. Just thinking about the last time I saw you and smiling like an idiot. Totally normal. Carry on. Copy Good morning! You owe me nothing, but if you wanted to send a photo of that sleepy face, I wouldn’t complain. Copy Woke up and immediately thought: she has no idea how much I like her. So now you know. Good morning. Copy Good morning, love. I keep telling myself I’ll play it cool and then you exist, and that plan falls apart immediately. Copy Hey gorgeous. Quick morning update: still very into you. No signs of that changing. Have a great day. Copy Good morning! I’d cook you breakfast if I could. Instead, you’re getting this text and my very sincere best intentions. Copy Rise and shine. The world needs your energy today, and I need your attention later. Priorities. Copy Good morning, you. Every time I think I’ve reached peak levels of liking you, you do something that raises the bar. Stop it. Don’t stop it. Copy Hey. Woke up thinking about your smile. Specifically, how it starts slow and then takes over your whole face. Good morning. Copy Good morning! I’m not clingy; I just think about you constantly and want to be near you all the time. Completely different thing. Copy Woke up feeling lucky. Then I remembered that you had actually chosen me, and I felt even luckier. Good morning, beautiful. Copy Good morning! I was going to wait until later to text you, but honestly, that plan had a 0% chance of success from the start. Copy Hey you. Good morning. Just know that somewhere out here, someone is already looking forward to seeing you later and making absolutely no attempt to hide it. Copy

Long Good Morning Message For Her

Sometimes a one-liner isn’t enough. When you want her to feel it, these long good morning messages for her give you space to say everything you’ve been meaning to say since last night.

Good morning, my love. I know mornings are your least favorite, and I know you’ll hit snooze at least twice before you actually get up, and I know the first twenty minutes of your day involve a level of grumpiness you’d never admit to. And I love all of it. I love knowing your routine, your habits, the exact way your morning unfolds. I hope today surprises you in the best possible way. I’ll be here rooting for you through every hour of it. Copy Good morning, beautiful. I was thinking about you before I even fully woke up, which I think says something. You’ve settled into my mornings like sunlight through curtains, quiet and warm and impossible to ignore. I hope your day today is soft on you. I hope it gives you the kind of moments that remind you why things are worth showing up for. And I hope you know that whatever happens between now and tonight, you’ve already got someone in your corner who thinks you’re pretty extraordinary. Copy Hey. Good morning. I want you to know something before your day starts and gets loud and full and pulls you in every direction. You make things better. Not in a vague, general way. In a specific way, my whole day shifted just because I got to talk to you. You’re funny in a way that catches me off guard every time. You’re kinder than you give yourself credit for. And you have no idea how good it feels to be the person you choose to text first. I hope today treats you the way you deserve. Copy Good morning, love. I keep thinking about small things lately. The way you say my name. The way you laugh at your own jokes before you even finish telling them. The way you check in on everyone around you without making a big deal of it. These are the things I think about in the morning, before the day gets going and takes over. I just wanted you to know that before you start your day. You are noticed. You are appreciated. You are absolutely adored. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. Some days I want to write you something that sounds like a song. Today I just want to say it plainly: waking up knowing you’re in my life is genuinely one of the better things that has happened to me. I don’t say that lightly. You are the kind of person who makes ordinary days feel like they have something worth remembering. I hope today gives you back even a fraction of what you give everyone else. Have a good one. I’ll be thinking about you. Copy

Romantic Good Morning Messages

For the mornings when you want to say more than just “hey.” These romantic good morning messages lean into the feeling fully, no holding back, no playing it cool. For even more romantic options, explore our full collection of good morning messages to my love.

Good morning, my love. Every morning I wake up, and the first thing that crosses my mind is you, and I think that tells me everything I need to know about how I feel. Copy Woke up reaching for you before I remembered the distance. Good morning, the person I’d cross any distance for. Copy Good morning. You are the kind of love that feels like coming home, warm and easy and exactly where I’m supposed to be. Copy Good morning, beautiful. I used to think mornings were something to survive. Then you came along, and now they’re something I actually look forward to. Copy Hey, good morning. I hope you wake up today knowing that you are deeply, genuinely, completely loved. Not in a small way. In the kind that stays. Copy Good morning, my love. Some people write poems. Some people buy flowers. I just want you to know that I thought of you first this morning, and that feels like the most honest thing I can offer. Copy Rise and shine, love. The world is going to ask a lot of you today. I just want to make sure it starts with someone reminding you how remarkable you actually are. Copy Good morning. I don’t have grand gestures this morning, just this text and the very sincere truth that you are my favorite person and I’m glad every day that you exist. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. Loving you feels like the easiest decision I’ve ever made and the best one I keep making every single day. Copy Hey. Good morning. Just wanted to say that whatever today looks like, you’ve got someone who thinks about you before the day even starts. That someone is me. It’s always been me. Copy Good morning, my love. You walked into my life and rearranged everything quietly, like moving furniture in the dark, and now nothing looks the same, and I wouldn’t change any of it. Copy Woke up grateful this morning. Not for anything specific, just the general fact of you. Good morning. Copy Good morning, love. You have this way of making me feel like the best version of myself just by being around. I hope you feel that same way about yourself today. Copy Good morning, beautiful. If I had to describe falling for you in one word, I couldn’t do it. It would need at least a paragraph. This is that paragraph. You are wonderful, and I am completely gone for you. Copy Hey. Good morning. I know we say a lot of things in a relationship, but let me just say this clearly and plainly: you are it for me. Have a great day. Copy

Sweet Good Morning Messages

No agenda, no flirting, no grand declarations. Just genuinely warm, sweet good morning messages that remind her she matters before the day even gets started.

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Good morning! I hope your day is as warm and good as you make mine feel every single day. Copy Hey, good morning. Just checking in to say I hope today is kind to you. Copy Good morning, love. You deserve a really good day today. I hope that’s exactly what you get. Copy Woke up and thought about how lucky I am. That thought had your name on it. Good morning. Copy Good morning, beautiful. I’m not asking for anything today except that you take care of yourself and let today be good. Copy Hey. Good morning. Thinking of you and hoping your coffee is perfect and your to-do list is shorter than you expect. Copy Good morning! You put so much into everything you do. I hope today gives something back. Copy Good morning, my love. Start slow if you need to. The day can wait. Coffee first. Everything else second. Copy Hey you. Good morning. I just want you to know that someone out here thinks you’re pretty great. That someone checks in on you every morning. That someone is me. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. No pressure, no expectations. Just a quiet little message that says I’m glad you’re in my life. Copy Good morning! May today be the kind of day that makes you feel like things are going to be okay. Because they are. Copy Woke up thinking about all the small things I appreciate about you. The list got long fast. Good morning. Copy Good morning, love. You carry a lot. I see it. I hope today feels lighter than yesterday. Copy Hey, good morning. No big speech today. Just wanted to be the first person to wish you something good. Copy Good morning, beautiful. The world is better with you in it, and I think that’s worth saying out loud, or at least over text, first thing in the morning. Copy

Good Morning Message For Long Distance

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Miles don’t make it easy, but they do make the words count more.

These good morning messages for long-distance relationships carry the weight of missing someone and the warmth of choosing them anyway.

Good morning from here to wherever you are. I hope the same sun that’s coming up on my side reaches you soon. Copy Woke up and the first thing I did was reach for my phone to text you. The distance shrinks a little every time I do. Good morning. Copy Good morning, love. I keep thinking about what mornings will be like when we’re in the same place. Until then, this text will have to do. It’s carrying a lot of feeling. Copy Hey. Good morning. I know we can’t have breakfast together or share the quiet of the morning, but I can make sure you wake up knowing someone on the other side of the distance is already thinking about you. Copy Good morning from my time zone to yours. I hope the day is gentle with you and that we get to talk properly tonight. Copy Woke up missing you in that specific way where it’s not just sadness but also warmth, because at least you exist and at least you’re mine. Good morning. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. Long distance is hard, but it’s made me pay attention in ways I might not have otherwise. I notice everything now. I notice how much I want you here. Copy Hey. Good morning. I counted the days again last night. I always count the days. Every morning I wake up it’s one closer. Good morning from one day closer. Copy Good morning, my love. I hope wherever you are, the coffee is good, the mood is light, and you feel at least a little of how much you’re loved from here. Copy Woke up and thought: another morning of missing you. Then I thought: at least I get to miss someone this good. Good morning, the person worth missing. Copy Good morning from over here. The distance is a lot of things, but it has never once made me question whether you’re worth it. You absolutely are. Copy Hey, good morning. I know today is going to be full, busy, and long. I just wanted to get in early, before the day takes you, to say: I love you. I miss you. Come back soon. Copy Good morning, love. I’ve gotten good at imagining you here. Your side of the morning, your coffee order, the way you’d still be half asleep at this hour. I can’t wait for the imagining to be over. Copy Woke up to another morning of separate cities and the same feeling I always have: you are completely and entirely worth every inconvenient mile. Good morning. Copy Good morning, beautiful. The best part of long distance is that every single good morning still feels like something. Nothing is taken for granted when you have to work this hard for proximity. Copy

Funny Good Morning Messages

Not every morning needs to be poetic. Sometimes the best thing you can send is something that makes her snort-laugh before she’s even left the bed. These funny good morning messages are exactly that.

Good morning! I’ve been awake for eleven minutes, and I’ve already thought about you three times. You’re a morning person, whether you like it or not. Copy Rise and shine! Just a reminder that somewhere out here, someone finds you absolutely hilarious and also very attractive. It’s a rare combination. Treasure it. Copy Good morning! I would have called, but I didn’t want to wake you. I also didn’t want to talk. This text is the perfect middle ground. Copy Hey, good morning. I hope you slept well, that your alarm was merciful, and that your first thought was not about anything stressful. My first thought was of you, which was significantly better. Copy Good morning! I woke up ready to be productive. Then I thought about you instead. So that’s how the day is starting. Copy Rise and shine, gorgeous. The world is waiting for you. Specifically, I am waiting for you, which is essentially the same thing. Copy Good morning! Relationship status update: still very into you, slightly obsessed, zero regrets. That’s the whole update. Copy Hey. Good morning. I hope your coffee is strong, your Wi-Fi is working, and nobody schedules a meeting that could have been an email today. Copy Good morning, beautiful. Fun fact: you are my favorite person. Less fun fact: I have to spend most of today not near you. Deeply unfair. Good morning anyway. Copy Woke up and my first thought was you. My second thought was that I was hungry. My third thought was of you again. You’re very hard to shake. Good morning. Copy Good morning! I was going to send you something clever and witty, but it’s early, and I haven’t had coffee, so instead, you get this: hi, I like you. Have a good day. Copy Rise and shine! Today is going to be great. I have no evidence for this. It’s purely a feeling. But I believe in you and also in coffee, and between the two of you, I think we’ll be fine. Copy Good morning! Quick survey: on a scale of one to ten, how grumpy are we this morning? Whatever your answer, I like you at every number on that scale. Copy Hey, good morning. I thought about playing it cool today, but then I remembered I have never successfully played it cool around you, so here’s a text before 8am. You’re welcome. Copy Good morning, love. If mornings were a sport, you would be losing. I find that incredibly endearing. Have a great day. Copy

Good Morning Message For Girlfriend

She deserves a morning that feels made just for her.

Whether she’s still half asleep or already three steps ahead of everyone else, these good morning messages for a girlfriend are written to meet her exactly where she is.

Good morning to the woman who somehow manages to be the first thing I think about before I’m even fully awake. That’s talent. Also, possibly witchcraft. Either way, good morning. Copy Hey girlfriend. Good morning. Just wanted to send something before your day starts that says: I see you, I choose you, I’m ridiculously glad you said yes. Copy Good morning, my love. You are the kind of girlfriend who makes everything feel better just by existing in the same world as me. That’s nothing. That’s actually everything. Copy Rise and shine, babe. The day officially starts when you’re awake in it. At least for me, it does. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. I know we talk all day, but I still wanted to be the first voice in your morning. Even in text form. Even before coffee. You’re worth the early alarm. Copy Hey. Good morning. Being your boyfriend is genuinely one of the better things that’s happened to me, and I think about that a lot, apparently starting first thing in the morning. Copy Good morning, babe. I hope today is the kind of day that matches your energy, which means it better be warm and funny and a little bit magnetic. Copy Good morning, my love. You’ve got that thing where you make everyone around you feel like they matter. I hope someone does that for you today. If not, read this again. Copy Rise and shine, girlfriend. The world is slightly brighter today, and I’m choosing to believe that’s directly related to you being in it. Copy Good morning, babe. I could list everything I love about you, but honestly, we’d be here all day, and you have things to do. Short version: a lot. Good morning. Copy Hey, good morning. I don’t know what your day looks like, but I know you’ll handle it better than most people handle things on their best days. You’re built differently. In the best way. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. I keep waiting for the part where I stop being this excited about you, and it just keeps not happening. Good problem to have. Good morning. Copy Good morning, my love. You are patient and funny and smarter than you let on and genuinely one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. Just thought you should hear that before 9am. Copy Rise and shine, babe. Another day, another chance for me to be embarrassingly fond of you. I’m leaning into it. Good morning. Copy Good morning, girlfriend. The version of my mornings before you was significantly less good. I don’t miss them at all. Copy

Good Morning Message For Boyfriend

He deserves to wake up knowing someone is already thinking about him.

These good morning messages for boyfriend are warm, direct, and written for the guy who means more than you always know how to say.

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Good morning, handsome. Just so you know, being your girlfriend is one of my favorite things. That’s it. That’s the whole message. Have a great day. Copy Hey boyfriend. Good morning. I was going to play it cool, but I woke up thinking about you, and that plan immediately fell apart. You’re welcome for the honesty. Copy Good morning, babe. I hope your day today is strong and easy and gives you exactly what you need. And I hope at least once today, something small happens that makes you smile. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. The world needs your energy today, and I need you back in one piece by tonight. Priorities. Copy Good morning, my love. I don’t say it enough, but I notice all the small ways you show up. The check-ins. The effort. The way you pay attention even when you think I’m not watching. I’m always watching. Good morning. Copy Hey. Good morning. I keep thinking about how glad I am that things worked out the way they did, that you happened, that we happened. Good morning to the guy who made all of that happen. Copy Good morning, babe. You are steady and kind and funnier than you get credit for, and I think about that a lot, apparently, including first thing in the morning. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. I’m sending you this before the day takes you so you know that somewhere someone started their morning thinking about you. That someone is very into you. Copy Good morning, boyfriend. I could write you something poetic, but honestly, I just miss your face. Have a good day. Come back soon. Copy Hey, good morning. Whatever today looks like, walk into it knowing you’ve got someone who thinks you’re pretty exceptional. That someone is me. Obviously. Copy Good morning, babe. You have this way of making hard things feel manageable just by being calm about them. I don’t think I tell you that enough. So here it is, first thing in the morning, when I mean it most. Copy Rise and shine, my love. The best part of my day is whatever part has you in it. Today included. Good morning. Copy Good morning, handsome. I’m proud of you. Not for anything specific this morning, just in general, for who you are and how you move through the world. Good morning. Copy Hey. Good morning. I like you a lot. That’s the whole text. That’s everything I wanted to say. Have a great day. Copy Good morning, babe. You are my favorite person to be stuck with, to figure things out with, to wake up thinking about. Good morning from someone who is very glad you exist. Copy

Cute Good Morning Texts For Him

Short, sweet, and impossible to ignore. These cute good morning texts for him are perfect for when you want to land in his morning with a smile before the day pulls him in every direction.

Good morning! Woke up and my first thought was you. That’s basically your fault at this point. Copy Hey, good morning. Just a quick reminder that someone out here thinks you’re kind of amazing. That someone is me. That’s the whole message. Copy Good morning, handsome. Hope your day is as good as you make mine feel without even trying. Copy Rise and shine! You’ve got a fan out here who started rooting for you before you even woke up. Good morning. Copy Good morning, babe. No long speech today. Just: hi, I like you, have a great day. That covers it. Copy Hey. Good morning. You’re my favorite. Don’t tell anyone. Actually, tell everyone. I don’t mind. Copy Good morning! If today gets hard, remember someone out here thinks you handle hard things exceptionally well. That someone is paying close attention. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. The day needs you, and honestly, so do I. Good morning. Copy Good morning, babe. Woke up feeling lucky. Traced it back to you pretty quickly. Funny how that keeps happening. Copy Hey, good morning. You’re the kind of person who makes ordinary days feel like they have something worth paying attention to. Just wanted you to know that before noon. Copy Good morning! Quick update: still very fond of you. Status unchanged since yesterday. Expected to remain the same indefinitely. Copy Rise and shine. I was going to wait until later to text you, but honestly, waiting has never been my strong suit where you’re concerned. Good morning. Copy Good morning, handsome. I hope your coffee is strong and your commute is short and your day gives you at least one moment that makes you smile. Copy Hey. Good morning. You are genuinely one of the better things in my life, and I think that deserves a morning text. So here it is. Copy Good morning, babe. Today is going to be good. I have zero evidence for this. But I believe in you, and that feels like enough. Copy

Good Morning Texts For Long Distance Boyfriend

When the miles between you feel loudest in the morning, words become the bridge. These good morning texts for a long-distance boyfriend carry everything you’d say if you were there.

Good morning from my side of the distance to yours. I hope wherever you are, the morning is being kind to you. Copy Hey, good morning. Woke up, and the first thing I wanted was to be near you. Since I can’t, this text will have to carry it. It’s carrying a lot. Copy Good morning, babe. Long distance is genuinely hard, but it has never once made me question whether you’re worth showing up for. You absolutely are. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. I counted last night. We’re closer than we were yesterday. I’ll take it. Good morning from one day closer. Copy Good morning, my love. I keep imagining what mornings will be like when we’re in the same place. Same coffee. Same quiet. The same person is next to me. I’m holding onto that image. Copy Hey. Good morning. I know today is going to be long, and I won’t be there for most of it. But I wanted to get in before the day starts to say: I’m thinking about you. I’m always thinking about you. Copy Good morning, babe. Missing you has become part of my morning routine at this point, right between waking up and checking my phone to see if you’ve texted yet. Good morning. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. The distance is a lot of things, but it has never made me feel less sure about you. If anything, it’s made me more sure. Good morning from someone who is very sure. Copy Good morning, my love. I hope today is full of good things and that somewhere in the middle of it you feel how much you’re loved from here. Copy Hey. Good morning. I know we’ll talk later, but I couldn’t wait until later to say this: I miss you, I love you, and I can’t wait until mornings look different than this. Copy Good morning, babe. Another morning of different cities and the same feeling: you are completely and entirely worth every inconvenient mile between us. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. I was thinking about the last time I woke up next to you and how I didn’t appreciate it enough in the moment. I will next time. Good morning. Copy Good morning, my love. Long distance has this way of making you pay attention to things you might otherwise take for granted. I pay attention to everything now. Especially you. Copy Hey. Good morning. I hope your day today is the kind that makes the distance feel smaller. And I hope tonight we get to talk for too long and not care. Copy Good morning, babe. Somewhere on the other side of this distance, someone woke up thinking about you first. That someone would very much like to close the gap soon. Good morning. Copy

Funny Good Morning Texts For Him

The best relationships have a sense of humor about them.

These funny good morning texts for him are for the guy who’d rather laugh than be serenaded at 7 am, and honestly, same.

Good morning! I’ve been awake for eight minutes, and I’ve already thought about you twice. You’re a problem I have no interest in solving. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. Just a heads up: I’m going to be thinking about you all day and occasionally sending texts about it. You’ve been warned. Copy Good morning! Relationship status check: still wildly into you, slightly embarrassed about how obvious it is, zero plans to change either of those things. Copy Hey, good morning. I hope your day is productive and your meetings are short, and nobody asks you to do anything that should clearly be an email. You deserve better. Copy Good morning, babe. I was going to send you something cool and mysterious, but I woke up missing you, so now you’re getting this extremely transparent good morning text instead. Copy Rise and shine! I keep telling myself I’ll play it cool, and then you go and exist, and the whole plan collapses. Good morning to the reason I can’t play it cool. Copy Good morning! Fun fact: you are my favorite person. Less fun fact: I have to spend most of today not near you. Unacceptable. Good morning anyway. Copy Hey. Good morning. I woke up ready to be very productive today. Then I thought about you. Then I thought about you again. Productivity is looking uncertain. Good morning. Copy Good morning, handsome. I hope your coffee is exactly right, your alarm was merciful, and your first thought was something good. Mine was you, which I’m counting as a win. Copy Rise and shine, babe. I’m not saying you’re the reason I check my phone first thing in the morning, but you are absolutely the reason I check my phone first thing in the morning. Copy Good morning! I thought about waiting until a reasonable hour to text you, but honestly, “reasonable” has never been how I operate when you’re concerned. Good morning at an unreasonable hour. Copy Hey, good morning. Quick survey: on a scale of one to ten, how much do you miss me right now? Whatever your answer, I’m at a solid nine and a half. Just for context. Copy Good morning, babe. The audacity of mornings existing without you in them is honestly staggering. Good morning anyway, from someone who finds this deeply inconvenient. Copy Rise and shine, handsome. I have no profound message today. Just: hi, I like you a lot, please have a good day, and text me back when you’re human. Copy Good morning! I started to write you something deep and romantic and then realized it’s early, and we both know I’m funnier than I am poetic. So here’s this instead. Hi. I’m into you. Good morning. Copy

Good Morning Messages That Stay With Them All Day

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Some messages land and disappear. These good morning messages are written to stick, the kind that pop back into their head at 2 pm for no particular reason and make them smile all over again.

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Good morning. I hope something happens today that reminds you of me. If nothing does, read this again. Copy Hey, good morning. I want you to know that the version of my life that has you in it is significantly better than the one that didn’t. Good morning from someone who thinks about that a lot. Copy Good morning, love. You are the kind of person who makes people feel like they matter just by paying attention to them. I hope someone does that for you today. Copy Rise and shine. Whatever today asks of you, you’ve already handled harder things and made them look easy. Good morning from your biggest fan. Copy Good morning, babe. I keep waiting for the part where this gets ordinary, and it just keeps not happening. Every morning I wake up and you still somehow surprise me. Good morning. Copy Hey. Good morning. I don’t need a reason to text you, but if I did, it would be this: you make my life better, and I think you should hear that before noon. Copy Good morning, my love. You carry a quiet strength that most people don’t even notice. I notice it. I’ve noticed it for a while now. Have a day that matches it. Copy Rise and shine. I was thinking about the first time I realized I was completely gone for you. It was a completely ordinary moment and that’s what got me. Good morning. Copy Good morning, gorgeous. The world is going to pull you in ten directions today. I just wanted to get in first to say: you are loved, you are seen, and you’ve got this. Copy Hey. Good morning. I know today might be hard. I know some days just are. But I also know you, and I know how you handle things. You’re going to be fine. Better than fine. Copy Good morning, babe. I think about the small version of us a lot. The version is still figuring things out. I’m glad we kept going. Good morning from the version that’s very glad we did. Copy Rise and shine, love. You don’t have to be everything today. You just have to show up. That’s always been enough and more than enough when it’s you. Copy Good morning. I lied, I do have an agenda this morning: make you smile before 9 am. Consider it done. Have a great day. Copy Hey, good morning. You are my favorite part of the story. Not the dramatic part or the plot twist. Just the part I keep coming back to because it feels like home. Copy Good morning, my love. I hope today gives you a moment, even a small one, where you feel completely at ease. You deserve more of those than you allow yourself. Copy Rise and shine. Somewhere out here, someone started their day thinking about you and hoping yours is good. That someone will still be thinking about you when the day ends. Good morning. Copy Good morning, babe. You are genuinely one of the most interesting people I have ever met, and I think about that a lot, especially in the morning when I have nothing to distract me from how much I like you. Copy Hey. Good morning. I hope today is the kind of day that reminds you that things are going to be okay. And if it isn’t, I’m here for after. Good morning. Copy Good morning, love. I used to think I was pretty good at keeping my feelings to myself. Then I met you, and apparently, I just text people before 8 am now. Here we are. Good morning. Copy Rise and shine. Last thought last night: you. First thought this morning: you. Somewhere in between, I slept, but honestly, you were there too. Good morning, the person who lives in my head rent-free and is very welcome there. Copy

Good Morning Texts For Girlfriend

Short, punchy, and ready to send in ten seconds flat.

These good morning texts for girlfriend are built for the mornings when you want to land in her day fast, before the coffee even kicks in.