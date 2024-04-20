The ‘Gaming Memes’ account has a very impressive 350k followers over on Instagram. It is run by the team at ‘Weird Media,' which is also responsible for the well-known ‘Wasted’ Instagram account that currently boasts 13.7 million followers. ‘Gaming Memes’ takes a very direct approach and focuses on memes and videos related to gaming.

While they are hilarious, they do require someone to be at least partially interested in gaming as a whole to understand the context necessary for the jokes to make sense.

As reported by Statista, the video game market is projected to grow by 8.76% per year between 2024 and 2027. That means that in just a few short years, the market value should stand around $363.2 billion. Of course, these are just projections. Many things can (and probably will) change in that time. The industry might run into unforeseen problems or see unexpected booms in popularity.

By 2027, it’s expected that there will be 1.472 billion video game players worldwide. The most profitable part of the market is in-game advertising, which is said to bring in a whopping $109.6 billion in revenue in 2024. However, despite these optimistic trends and the continuing popularity of video gaming, the industry has suffered some recent shocks.