Many of you probably know SparkNotes from back in your school or college days. You got confused by an assigned book, you were running late for class, or you were writing an essay right before the deadline (again!), and you needed to get to grips with the plot and main themes. SparkNotes is probably the most well-known literature resource in the world, summarizing countless books to help you study alongside the source material.

But something that you probably weren’t aware of is that SparkNotes is ridiculously good at the social media game. It has an account on X (formerly Twitter) that posts some great memes about literature. Our nerdy sides love them so much that we couldn’t help but share some of the best ones with you. Scroll down for a refresher about why literature is so awesome and why being geeky is cool!

Bored Panda got in touch with the member of the SparkNotes team running its X account, Courtney Gorter, and she was kind enough to tell us about literary memes and reigniting people’s passion for reading. Meanwhile, we also reached out to Lisa McLendon, Ph.D., from the University of Kansas, who is the William Allen White Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications, as well as the Coordinator at the Bremner Editing Center. She told us about truly great student essays. Read on for both of our interviews.

More info: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | SparkNotes.com