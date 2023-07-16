Blue shells, unblockable attacks, and lag are all little parts of the grand old experience of playing video games. Gamers, even if they just stick to single-player games, have all sorts of little things that they will immediately recognize in another, fellow gamer. And through the magic of the internet, they can share them with the world. 

This online community gathers memes that many gamers will find painfully relatable or hilarious in equal measure. So pause your game, get comfortable, and be sure to upvote your favorite memes, then share your own stories, thoughts, and experiences in the comments section. 

Quest added! Give the cat a 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡

We all did this. Don't lie

While now we call them video games, a phrase that sort of doesn’t make sense when we sit down to think about it, the first gamers threw around a couple of alternative names, including "TV game" and "television game," but these were too close to reality TV, so ultimately, to this day, video games reigns supreme

Of course, the hobby is so ubiquitous that nowadays, if someone was to say just “gaming,” it’s quite likely that the vast majority of listeners would just assume they are talking about video games. In the same sense, a gamer, unless another adjective is added, is thought to be a person who is a pretty intense fan of PC, console, or mobile games. 
Oh my goodness I hate this so much, I have to just keep skipping through the dialogue and i just keep dying over and over again

Still, if all these definitions are getting confusing, you wouldn’t be alone. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers from California had to rule that "at a bare minimum, video games appear to require some level of interactivity or involvement between the player and the medium." Simply put, if you passively consume a piece of media, like a book, music, or film, it’s simply not a game. How “choose your own adventure” books fit into this scheme is unclear. 
Being a adult with vacation pay means booking the day off work when your favorite game has a new release..just did this once 😜

Lol oh f**k now I'm a villain it's over time to kill civilians

*five seconds later* ...did I save? Better do it again to be SURE.

However, “What is a video game” barely scratches the surface when it comes to terminology. Even the most casual gamer knows that discussing or reading about gaming means delving into an ocean of lingo that might border on unhinged for an outside observer. Genre names, “first-person shooter,” “RPG with tactical elements,” and “Metroidvania platformer” all attempt to sort the variety of experiences out there, with carrying success. 
Yeah, and then you can't jump over it somehow 😞

Of course, a true gamer somehow keeps track and can probably debate and define all of these concepts with some ability. With a somewhat pejorative meaning, some linguists believe that the origin of the term “gamer” comes from “gambler”, and can be traced back to the 15th century, when the town of Walsall, England, passed laws against "any dice-player, carder, tennis player, or other unlawful gamer".
Every. Freakin. Time.

In the modern era, the term was used interchangeably with fans of board games, wargames, and even the granddaddy of role-playing, the original Dungeons and Dragons. These days, it is an exclusive term for fans of video games, and to describe the others one will have to add a descriptive adjective and a noun, i.e. a board-game fan, instead of a board-gamer. 
In the United States, the majority of gamers are under 50, although within this group the demographics are quite well distributed. So it’s just as likely that a 7-year-old considers themselves a gamer as a 27-year-old. In general, at least half of US adults have played a video game at some point in their lives. And despite old-fashioned stereotypes, the gender ratio in gaming is about equal as well, however, men are more likely to self-identify as gamers. 
If it doesn't sound like someone installed a box fan in my laptop, am I really gaming?

I've done nothing different to my equipment or armor, but THIS time will be different!

Unlike fans of other mediums, gamers sometimes set themselves apart due to the fact that their hobby involves “accomplishing” or “finishing” a piece of media. A particularly hard game could take months to master and beat, while multiplayer is an ongoing arts race of mastery and strategy. Yes, long films might be a tough nut to crack for a novice cinephile, but gamers can measure their “accomplishments” in days and weeks, not hours. 
While this might sound a bit silly to an outsider, top gamers, according to one 2020 study, have been shown to have equal mental fortitude to Olympic athletes. This means the ability to focus and concentrate for a long period of time on a task without letting outside distractions interfere. Gamers also have very refined hand-eye coordination, pattern recognition skills, and the ability to identify problems quickly. 
Wait I have a better one, me building a peaceful house and farm in Stardew Valley

"I sent him to go play at that farm you told me Rover went to."

When there's nothing there AND your character makes that sound like they're being waterboarded from the amount of water they're trying to breathe in...

I don't get it! And I thought I was a true gamer!

I hate that so

I am having *fun*, Susan. Back off.

Don't tell me what to do!

I actually prefer playing with worse players because it makes me seem really good and I feel better about myself

Stray! I need to replay this

Bc its fun. Idk why. It just is

I despise it when my dad says “stop getting upset, it’s just a video game!” or “it’s just a stupid game”, especially because video games are one of the only things that make me happy

I usually will make a second file but then the game doesn’t seem as special anymore, unless I wait a few years before playing again

This is why I keep to myself

No offense to Minecraft players but Terraria is superior

Yep 👍. I concur, this is accurate

