I've been photographing dogs for over 8 years using different cameras and lenses, and something I just can't get enough of is capturing dogs running so fast that they look like they are literally flying.

This is definitely not the easiest task, but OH MY, it is so rewarding to successfully freeze such adorable moments of dogs having a blast! I hope you love them as much as I do and let me know what you guys think!

More info: Instagram | bio.site | Facebook