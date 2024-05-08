25 Funny Doodles By Nadia Tolstoy That Might Change The Way You Look At Some Words (New Pics)
Nadia Tolstoy is a Stockholm-based cartoonist whose doodles are taking social media by storm! With a knack for blending humor and surrealism, Nadia's illustrations breathe new life into everyday words.
Nadia's series, called "Surrealians," is all about mixing things up to show off a single word. The result? Images that are not just funny but also pretty clever. With her love for puns, Nadia's work will have you seeing words in a whole new way. Get ready to scroll and soak up the fun of Nadia Tolstoy's imagination!
More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | twitter.com
