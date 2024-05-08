We are always curious to learn about the essence or theme behind the comics from the artist’s point of view, to which Jeremy answered: “I approach the comic stories more like a song, or a poem, rather than a throwaway gag cartoon. I don’t call them cartoons, I think they’re something else. Like a short story, or a scene from a movie. A vignette of a feeling.

I often revisit them, pause, and look at each square for a while. I get lost in each frame’s world, then I move to the next frame. I like to spend time reading them slowly, and getting lost in the feelings they create in me. I have no idea how others see them, but from the comments I get, I think it’s pretty similar to this. There’s a real, human connection to them. I love that, thank you so much. It makes it all worthwhile.

I also try to keep them really sparse and neutral, so I often draw the figures as if they could be a male or female, just something universal. I leave out lots of detail in the drawing, so that others can imprint their own feelings onto it. That’s the way the songs that I love work for me: They’re simple enough so we make them our own.”