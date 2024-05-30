Lucky Coincidences: 26 Perfectly Timed Pictures Taken By Edas Wong (New Pics)
Edas Wong is a street photographer known for capturing spontaneous and funny moments in everyday life (mostly in Hong Kong). Instead of planning his photos, he relies on his instinct and the luck of the moment.
Walking through the busy streets of Hong Kong, Wong finds surprising and captivating scenes that turn ordinary life into extraordinary art. His photos often show perfect timing and amusing coincidences. Learning from a diverse group of photographers and using his trusty Leica Q3 camera, Wong skillfully handles the challenges of photographing strangers while staying aware of the background too.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com
This post may include affiliate links.
***[JOIN US]*** If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week. Look no more! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95 per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home. I've been doing this for 6 months now and last month I've earned my first five-figure 24k paycheck ever! GOOK LUCK:, Learn more about it on following link****** Join.Payathome9.Com
***[JOIN US]*** If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week. Look no more! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95 per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home. I've been doing this for 6 months now and last month I've earned my first five-figure 24k paycheck ever! GOOK LUCK:, Learn more about it on following link****** Join.Payathome9.Com