Lucky Coincidences: 26 Perfectly Timed Pictures Taken By Edas Wong (New Pics)

Edas Wong is a street photographer known for capturing spontaneous and funny moments in everyday life (mostly in Hong Kong). Instead of planning his photos, he relies on his instinct and the luck of the moment.

Walking through the busy streets of Hong Kong, Wong finds surprising and captivating scenes that turn ordinary life into extraordinary art. His photos often show perfect timing and amusing coincidences. Learning from a diverse group of photographers and using his trusty Leica Q3 camera, Wong skillfully handles the challenges of photographing strangers while staying aware of the background too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

