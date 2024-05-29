ADVERTISEMENT

With his captivating performances, Korean artist Jiwon Lee is transforming balloon twisting into a unique art form. He can create almost anything with balloons, but his realistic balloon food dishes are truly impressive.

From detailed green onion pancakes to delicious-looking spicy pork ribs, Jiwon's balloon cuisine is a visual 'treat' and highly entertaining. That being said it's very clear that his creations not only can make us hungry but also highlight his extraordinary talent and creativity, transporting us into a dimension... where balloons are everything.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

