In the vibrant city of Los Angeles, artist Yeono has carved a niche for herself with her exceptional talent in bringing pets to life on skin. Specializing in realism through the art of tattooing, Yeono has become a sought-after name for pet lovers looking to immortalize their furry friends in ink.

Yeono's studio in LA has become a haven for those seeking a unique way to celebrate the bond between humans and their pets. Through her skilled hands and a keen artistic eye, she transforms the essence of beloved animals into captivating and lifelike tattoos that capture the spirit of each individual pet.

Scroll down to take a closer look at Yeono's remarkable collection of realistic pet tattoos.

More info: Instagram