Beauty is pain, and spine tattoos are a perfect example of this. If you ever encounter a person with a spine tattoo, bear in mind that that individual is not afraid of anything. But on a serious note, tattoos going down the spine are extremely painful. Think 9/10 on the pain scale. This isn't surprising, considering the spine is a bony area full of nerve endings.

However, what is surprising, though, is that so many people go for them. Finding a tattoo parlor whose Instagram page doesn't have at least a few spine pieces would be rather challenging. Whether it's society's fascination with suffering, the price we are willing to pay for beauty, or a bold statement indicating that "yes, I've sat through all this pain," unique spine tattoos are growing in popularity. And if you are one of those daredevils thinking of getting a spine tattoo, you might as well research unique spine tattoo designs to see what's trending and make it your very own. Some of the most popular ideas for spine tattoos include quotes, geometric figures, florals, symbols, and reptiles like snakes and dragons. However, anything that can be arranged on the vertical axis of the spine can become the subject of a cool spine tattoo.

Below, we've compiled a list of spine tattoo ideas to derive inspiration from for your own piece. Or, if you are not looking to get one done, we still invite you to take a look at all the pretty spine tattoos and upvote the ones you liked the most. And if you are looking for even more ideas, check out our earlier post featuring some of the most impressive back tattoos!