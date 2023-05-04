Looking to make a statement with your next piece of ink art? Then a spine tattoo might be just what you're looking for! And if that’s the case, you’re in luck for this is our list of the most excellent spine tattoo ideas out there. 

However, a spine tattoo is definitely not for the faint of heart - it's one of the more intense tattoo experiences one can find. Why so, you ask? Well, for starters, the spine bones aren’t cushioned by tons of muscles with the skin stretched thinly over the vertebrae. And where there isn’t much cushioning, there’s lots of pain. However, that is as good a way to test your pain threshold as any! Bonus - you get a cool tattoo out of the experience, too. 

Another thing making spine tattoos exceptional is that the spine provides a long and slender canvas, that allows for all kinds of unique tattoo designs - from dragon spine tattoos to minimal ones, the choices are only limited by your imagination (and the ability to endure pain, of course). That said, these spine tattoos are indeed quite versatile and a great option for those who dislike showing their ink to every passerby. 

Right, so, ready to take a look at our ideas for spine tattoos? Sure you are, why else would you be here! Scroll on down below, check out our tattoo gallery and upvote the designs you’d be proud to get. After that, share this article with your friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shading Session For Spinal Column Mushroom Concept

Shading Session For Spinal Column Mushroom Concept

carvedinkstudio Report

9points
POST
#2

Delicate Spine Tattoo

Delicate Spine Tattoo

reggae_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#3

Cherry Blossoms Dragon Spine Tattoo

Cherry Blossoms Dragon Spine Tattoo

badinkfluencetattoos Report

8points
POST
#4

My First Tattoo, A Sound Waveform Of My Dad, Mom, And Brother Saying “I Love You” Down My Spine

My First Tattoo, A Sound Waveform Of My Dad, Mom, And Brother Saying “I Love You” Down My Spine

BaBopByeYa Report

7points
POST
#5

Fine Line Spine Tattoo - Keenan At Skin Design Las Vegas

Fine Line Spine Tattoo - Keenan At Skin Design Las Vegas

BulletproofSimba Report

7points
POST
#6

Poised

Poised

eleonora.cercato Report

7points
POST
#7

Spine Tattoo For Kim

Spine Tattoo For Kim

dita_emtattoo Report

7points
POST
#8

Mostly Healed, Thanks Cortny!

Mostly Healed, Thanks Cortny!

stacktattoos Report

7points
POST
#9

Thanks For This Sweet Idea Amanda!

Thanks For This Sweet Idea Amanda!

parkermidnight Report

7points
POST
#10

Good Start To This Tribal Inspired Back Piece

Good Start To This Tribal Inspired Back Piece

suspenceink Report

7points
POST
#11

Spine Geometric Piece

Spine Geometric Piece

eli_inlayerink Report

7points
POST
#12

Hungarian Spine Tattoo

Hungarian Spine Tattoo

nicolekayetattoo Report

7points
POST
#13

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

helachristianus_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#14

Fine Line Tattoo

Fine Line Tattoo

firatyucedag Report

7points
POST
#15

Tribal Tattoo

Tribal Tattoo

amapola_tattoos Report

7points
POST
#16

Tattoo Design

Tattoo Design

firatyucedag Report

7points
POST
#17

Bee And Hive Spine

Bee And Hive Spine

deaddrifttattoodenverco Report

7points
POST
#18

Botanical Inspired Piece

Botanical Inspired Piece

gabriela.staneva Report

7points
POST
#19

Vase Tattoo

Vase Tattoo

kl.tattoos Report

7points
POST
#20

Spine Flow

Spine Flow

megankellyart Report

7points
POST
#21

Gladiolus Flower Down The Spine

Gladiolus Flower Down The Spine

bluepunktattoo Report

7points
POST
#22

Love This Placement!

Love This Placement!

cheekymeiks Report

7points
POST
#23

Black Tribal Spine Tattoo

Black Tribal Spine Tattoo

grafsantz Report

6points
POST
#24

Butterfly Spine Tattoo

Butterfly Spine Tattoo

maddieblackmoretattoo Report

6points
POST
#25

Spear Done By Lew Hands At Timeless Tattoo In Atlanta, GA

Spear Done By Lew Hands At Timeless Tattoo In Atlanta, GA

DangerClose100 Report

6points
POST
#26

Sheeeshh This One Still Blows My Mind

Sheeeshh This One Still Blows My Mind

inkbykris_micro Report

6points
POST
#27

Ornamental

Ornamental

na.szkicowana Report

6points
POST
#28

Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly Tattoo

v.h.tattooart Report

6points
POST
#29

Flower Spine Tattoo

Flower Spine Tattoo

caroline.cloutier.art Report

6points
POST
#30

Delicate Line Design

Delicate Line Design

prana_tattooing Report

6points
POST
#31

Cool Tattoo

Cool Tattoo

piel_ytinta Report

6points
POST
#32

Epic Spine Snake

Epic Spine Snake

parkermidnight Report

6points
POST
#33

Freehand Floral Spine Piece

Freehand Floral Spine Piece

sondertattooco Report

6points
POST
#34

Spine Attachment

Spine Attachment

petrolbankir Report

6points
POST
#35

Cyber Tribal

Cyber Tribal

inkbyptp Report

6points
POST
#36

Dried Poppy Seed Pod

Dried Poppy Seed Pod

krakelee.ink Report

6points
POST
#37

Dragon With Spider Lilies

Dragon With Spider Lilies

xinyu.art Report

6points
POST
#38

Floral Tattoo

Floral Tattoo

drewface_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#39

Dragon

Dragon

theblondietattoos Report

6points
POST
#40

Semi Realistic Roses And Violets Down The Spine!

Semi Realistic Roses And Violets Down The Spine!

lilyblu.ink Report

6points
POST
#41

A Very Cool Spine Piece

A Very Cool Spine Piece

artbyjessehill Report

6points
POST
#42

Dark Art

Dark Art

tattoos.by.cristian Report

6points
POST
#43

Floral

Floral

nell.tatouage Report

6points
POST
#44

Teeth Tattoo

Teeth Tattoo

__babs__ Report

6points
POST
#45

Spine Piece

Spine Piece

parkermidnight Report

6points
POST
#46

Golden Chain Of Homer, Spine

Golden Chain Of Homer, Spine

A spine tattoo done of the Golden Chain of Homer, a Renaissance alchemical pattern. Done by Tony Scientific at Wild Style Tattoo, Glen Burnie, MD in 2013.

polyphanes Report

5points
POST
#47

Added Detail For Year 2 Of Sobriety!

Added Detail For Year 2 Of Sobriety!

Done by my good friend Cam Sevigne at Great Spirits Tattoo Company in Greenfield, MA.

Seanpat6283 Report

5points
POST
#48

Solar System Back Tat

Solar System Back Tat

imjameskeller Report

5points
POST
#49

Rising Of The Phoenix For This Beautiful Soul

Rising Of The Phoenix For This Beautiful Soul

eijahu.blissings Report

5points
POST
#50

Spine Flowers

Spine Flowers

astrearomerotattoos Report

5points
POST
#51

Tattoo Of My Dreams!

Tattoo Of My Dreams!

charlottes_fit_focus Report

5points
POST
#52

Chakras On My Friend

Chakras On My Friend

its_tam_ara Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Tattooed By Paul

Tattooed By Paul

skinwizardtattoostudio Report

5points
POST
#54

Fun Afternoon Doing This Dainty Spine Piece

Fun Afternoon Doing This Dainty Spine Piece

jayderenee__tattoo Report

5points
POST
#55

Ornamental Delicate Tattoo

Ornamental Delicate Tattoo

nadtlenek_wodoru.ink Report

5points
POST
#56

I Went On A Date Last Night And Had Tacos

I Went On A Date Last Night And Had Tacos

marquito_ink Report

5points
POST
#57

Spine Piece

Spine Piece

eli_inlayerink Report

5points
POST
#58

Architecture Tattoo

Architecture Tattoo

na.szkicowana Report

5points
POST
#59

Dark Spine Tattoo

Dark Spine Tattoo

acid.vicky Report

5points
POST
#60

Japanese Tattoo

Japanese Tattoo

megphobia Report

5points
POST
#61

Neo Tribal Spine Tattoo

Neo Tribal Spine Tattoo

siouxtattoo Report

5points
POST
#62

Snake Design

Snake Design

carmelo_silva_ Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Calligraphy Tattoo

Calligraphy Tattoo

hemm_graywash Report

5points
POST
#64

Fungi Spine

Fungi Spine

mushrooomqueen Report

5points
POST
#65

Handpoked

Handpoked

meiyingazar Report

5points
POST
#66

Floral

Floral

moomoo.tattoos Report

5points
POST
#67

Elegant

Elegant

vanngucci Report

5points
POST
#68

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

dom_and_beyond_ Report

5points
POST
#69

Spine Tattoo By Vivienne At Tenerife Tattoo Legend

Spine Tattoo By Vivienne At Tenerife Tattoo Legend

muc_sxha Report

4points
POST
#70

Love This Pretty Floral Spine Tattoo

Love This Pretty Floral Spine Tattoo

vibetattoo.ut Report

4points
POST
#71

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

ankh.jen Report

4points
POST
#72

Freehand Spine Line

Freehand Spine Line

eleonora.cercato Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Spine Cross

Spine Cross

imjameskeller Report

4points
POST
#74

From My Flash For Annie

From My Flash For Annie

happy.tattoos Report

4points
POST
#75

I Had The Pleasure Of Putting This Beautiful Piece

I Had The Pleasure Of Putting This Beautiful Piece

inkedbyshey Report

4points
POST
#76

Pretty Spine Piece

Pretty Spine Piece

tattooasylum3 Report

4points
POST
#77

Delicate Moon Phase

Delicate Moon Phase

wilddivinetattoo Report

4points
POST
#78

Snake Spine Piece

Snake Spine Piece

inkedby_que Report

4points
POST
#79

Down The Spine

Down The Spine

marquito_ink Report

4points
POST
#80

Delicate Spine Tattoo

Delicate Spine Tattoo

laurencenormantattoo Report

4points
POST
#81

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

sigiltattoo Report

4points
POST
#82

Flower Spine Tattoo

Flower Spine Tattoo

faber_tattoo Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

A Delicate Composition

A Delicate Composition

nadtlenek_wodoru.ink Report

4points
POST
#84

Spine Work

Spine Work

eli_inlayerink Report

4points
POST
#85

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

tatt_by_ajay Report

4points
POST
#86

Spine Piece

Spine Piece

sherrie_inlayerink Report

4points
POST
#87

“The Only Way Out Is Through”

“The Only Way Out Is Through”