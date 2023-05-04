102 Spine Tattoo Ideas For The Bold And The Brave
Looking to make a statement with your next piece of ink art? Then a spine tattoo might be just what you're looking for! And if that’s the case, you’re in luck for this is our list of the most excellent spine tattoo ideas out there.
However, a spine tattoo is definitely not for the faint of heart - it's one of the more intense tattoo experiences one can find. Why so, you ask? Well, for starters, the spine bones aren’t cushioned by tons of muscles with the skin stretched thinly over the vertebrae. And where there isn’t much cushioning, there’s lots of pain. However, that is as good a way to test your pain threshold as any! Bonus - you get a cool tattoo out of the experience, too.
Another thing making spine tattoos exceptional is that the spine provides a long and slender canvas, that allows for all kinds of unique tattoo designs - from dragon spine tattoos to minimal ones, the choices are only limited by your imagination (and the ability to endure pain, of course). That said, these spine tattoos are indeed quite versatile and a great option for those who dislike showing their ink to every passerby.
Right, so, ready to take a look at our ideas for spine tattoos? Sure you are, why else would you be here! Scroll on down below, check out our tattoo gallery and upvote the designs you’d be proud to get. After that, share this article with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Shading Session For Spinal Column Mushroom Concept
Delicate Spine Tattoo
Cherry Blossoms Dragon Spine Tattoo
My First Tattoo, A Sound Waveform Of My Dad, Mom, And Brother Saying “I Love You” Down My Spine
Fine Line Spine Tattoo - Keenan At Skin Design Las Vegas
Poised
Spine Tattoo For Kim
Mostly Healed, Thanks Cortny!
Thanks For This Sweet Idea Amanda!
Good Start To This Tribal Inspired Back Piece
Spine Geometric Piece
Hungarian Spine Tattoo
Cherry Blossom
Fine Line Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo
Tattoo Design
Bee And Hive Spine
Botanical Inspired Piece
Vase Tattoo
Spine Flow
Gladiolus Flower Down The Spine
Love This Placement!
Black Tribal Spine Tattoo
Butterfly Spine Tattoo
Spear Done By Lew Hands At Timeless Tattoo In Atlanta, GA
Sheeeshh This One Still Blows My Mind
Ornamental
Butterfly Tattoo
Flower Spine Tattoo
Delicate Line Design
Cool Tattoo
Epic Spine Snake
Freehand Floral Spine Piece
Spine Attachment
Cyber Tribal
Dried Poppy Seed Pod
Dragon With Spider Lilies
Floral Tattoo
Dragon
Semi Realistic Roses And Violets Down The Spine!
A Very Cool Spine Piece
Dark Art
Floral
Teeth Tattoo
Spine Piece
Golden Chain Of Homer, Spine
A spine tattoo done of the Golden Chain of Homer, a Renaissance alchemical pattern. Done by Tony Scientific at Wild Style Tattoo, Glen Burnie, MD in 2013.
Added Detail For Year 2 Of Sobriety!
Done by my good friend Cam Sevigne at Great Spirits Tattoo Company in Greenfield, MA.