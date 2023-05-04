Looking to make a statement with your next piece of ink art? Then a spine tattoo might be just what you're looking for! And if that’s the case, you’re in luck for this is our list of the most excellent spine tattoo ideas out there.

However, a spine tattoo is definitely not for the faint of heart - it's one of the more intense tattoo experiences one can find. Why so, you ask? Well, for starters, the spine bones aren’t cushioned by tons of muscles with the skin stretched thinly over the vertebrae. And where there isn’t much cushioning, there’s lots of pain. However, that is as good a way to test your pain threshold as any! Bonus - you get a cool tattoo out of the experience, too.

Another thing making spine tattoos exceptional is that the spine provides a long and slender canvas, that allows for all kinds of unique tattoo designs - from dragon spine tattoos to minimal ones, the choices are only limited by your imagination (and the ability to endure pain, of course). That said, these spine tattoos are indeed quite versatile and a great option for those who dislike showing their ink to every passerby.

Right, so, ready to take a look at our ideas for spine tattoos? Sure you are, why else would you be here! Scroll on down below, check out our tattoo gallery and upvote the designs you’d be proud to get. After that, share this article with your friends!