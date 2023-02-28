Geometric tattoo lovers, rejoice! This is a list that’s all about shapes and forms, forms and shapes, and turning all the things into shapes and forms! And we get it - geometric pattern tattoos do have a certain allure, especially if you love for things to be in order yet stylized at the same time. Anyway, no matter the pretense you have for your love for these geometric tattoo designs, you’re very welcome to check out our gorgeous picks below. 

Whether you have a vision of how your unique tattoo should look or you’re just browsing around for tattoo inspo, you’re in for a treat - these geometric tattoo ideas span loads of topics, themes, and even sub-styles. Really, all you have to do here is narrow your search down to your favorite picks and carefully choose your next ink (or eenie-meenie-miney-mo it since they are all pretty awesome). And if, heaven forfend, you do not find the ideal design on this list, then there’s just one way left - to pick the likeliest candidate and turn it into your own unique tattoo! Sound like a plan? 

So, from minimalist tattoos to grandiose patterns, our top picks of geometric tattoos are just a smidgen down below. Once you get to them, you know the routine - vote for your favorite tattoo designs and share this article with your friends to help you choose the newest addition to your ink collection!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

amanda_owley_tattoo Report

16points
POST
#2

My Client Came In Wanting A Small Cat Tattoo, I Put A Little Twist On The Design And Made It Fade To Geometric Linework

My Client Came In Wanting A Small Cat Tattoo, I Put A Little Twist On The Design And Made It Fade To Geometric Linework

Iiri92 Report

15points
POST
#3

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tiago__dot Report

15points
POST
#4

A Tattoo With A Lot Of Meaning On The Subject Of Huntington's Disease

A Tattoo With A Lot Of Meaning On The Subject Of Huntington's Disease

mister_flesch Report

15points
POST
#5

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

mr.jones.tattoo Report

15points
POST
#6

My First Tattoos. Geometric/Forest/Nature Theme. By Justine Nordine The Raw Canvas In Grand Junction, CO

My First Tattoos. Geometric/Forest/Nature Theme. By Justine Nordine The Raw Canvas In Grand Junction, CO

Kyle95670 Report

14points
POST
#7

My New Geometric Sleeve Done By Raul Wesche At Studio Art Tattoo Houston, Texas

My New Geometric Sleeve Done By Raul Wesche At Studio Art Tattoo Houston, Texas

sethdetiago Report

14points
POST
#8

4th Session On My Geometric Sleeve With Matt Grosso At Luckygypsy Tattoo In Richmond, VA

4th Session On My Geometric Sleeve With Matt Grosso At Luckygypsy Tattoo In Richmond, VA

__blessed__ Report

14points
POST
#9

The Secret Of The Number 22

The Secret Of The Number 22

gabrielepalma_ Report

14points
POST
#10

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

boltclassic Report

14points
POST
#11

In Love With Creative Motifs

In Love With Creative Motifs

mister_flesch Report

14points
POST
#12

My First Tattoo! Done By Ketzia At Heartstrong Tattoo In Toronto, ON

My First Tattoo! Done By Ketzia At Heartstrong Tattoo In Toronto, ON

VWCatLady Report

14points
POST
#13

Puppy Ear And Pnw For Shannon

Puppy Ear And Pnw For Shannon

zezitattoo Report

14points
POST
#14

Some Super Fun Sharks Today

Some Super Fun Sharks Today

dlftattoo Report

14points
POST
#15

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

alperfiratli_tattoo Report

14points
POST
#16

Watercolor Geo Fox

Watercolor Geo Fox

leo_salcedo_tattoo Report

14points
POST
#17

Little Flowers Are Such A Sweetheart, Aren't They?

Little Flowers Are Such A Sweetheart, Aren't They?

rafe.ink Report

14points
POST
#18

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

panacheaaa Report

14points
POST
#19

Realistic, Geometric Lion By Tommy Sisneros At All Sacred Tattoo In Denver, CO

Realistic, Geometric Lion By Tommy Sisneros At All Sacred Tattoo In Denver, CO

anlyon99 Report

13points
POST
#20

Geometric Bands, I'd Love To Do More Similar Tattoos

Geometric Bands, I'd Love To Do More Similar Tattoos

szutattoo Report

13points
POST
#21

One Of The Favorite Tattoos I’ve Done As Of Yet

One Of The Favorite Tattoos I’ve Done As Of Yet

orb_ink Report

13points
POST
#22

Patiently Working Away At David’s Chest Piece

Patiently Working Away At David’s Chest Piece

setharcane Report

13points
POST
#23

Wolf

Wolf

eva_schmidinger_tattoo Report

13points
POST
#24

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

mr.jones.tattoo Report

13points
POST
#25

My Geometric Sleeve By Paul Davies At Ragnarok Tattoo In Kingsbridge, UK

My Geometric Sleeve By Paul Davies At Ragnarok Tattoo In Kingsbridge, UK

imgur.com Report

12points
POST
#26

Finished Literally 1 Hour Ago: Raven With Geometric Pattern By Robin Patel From Timeless Tattoo In Bordentown, NJ

Finished Literally 1 Hour Ago: Raven With Geometric Pattern By Robin Patel From Timeless Tattoo In Bordentown, NJ

Write_Username_Here Report

12points
POST
#27

Geometric Tiger Done By John At Awhe Tattoos In Boksburg, South Africa

Geometric Tiger Done By John At Awhe Tattoos In Boksburg, South Africa

JethroCur Report

12points
POST
#28

My Half Geometric Fox Tattoo

My Half Geometric Fox Tattoo

SnowsProphecy Report

12points
POST
#29

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

yashan___ Report

12points
POST
#30

Art Fusion

Art Fusion

lunartik.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#31

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

blackbee.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#32

Geometric Symbol Tattoo

Geometric Symbol Tattoo

kristiana.s.lines Report

12points
POST
#33

Geometric Lighthouse By Abby At Toucan Tattoo In Gloucester, VA

Geometric Lighthouse By Abby At Toucan Tattoo In Gloucester, VA

pdyoung97 Report

12points
POST
#34

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

goho_gallery Report

12points
POST
#35

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip Report

12points
POST
#36

When In Doubt, Go For A Geometric Tattoo

When In Doubt, Go For A Geometric Tattoo

theshepherd.ink Report

12points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aesthetically and spiritually pleasing.

0
0points
reply
#37

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tsunami_tattoo_tacoma Report

12points
POST
#38

Inside Section To Tie Things Together. Fun Use Of Tile Patterns

Inside Section To Tie Things Together. Fun Use Of Tile Patterns

simonhtattoo Report

12points
POST
#39

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

ladeh_tattoo Report

12points
POST
#40

Ankle Bracelet

Ankle Bracelet

lencreusetatoo Report

12points
POST
#41

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

mglatattoo Report

12points
POST
#42

Geometric Tree Tattoo

Geometric Tree Tattoo

mr.jones.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#43

Blue Rose Geometric Tattoo

Blue Rose Geometric Tattoo

s.john_tattoo Report

12points
POST
#44

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

eva_schmidinger_tattoo Report

12points
POST
#45

Geometric Mandala By Mitch Koch At Mind Floss Tattoo, Madison, WI

Geometric Mandala By Mitch Koch At Mind Floss Tattoo, Madison, WI

MarshmallowGunner Report

11points
POST
#46

Geometric Leg Tattoo By Aygul At Brightsidetattoo In Denmark

Geometric Leg Tattoo By Aygul At Brightsidetattoo In Denmark

GreyChillstep Report

11points
POST
#47

First Tattoo, Geometric Abstraction Done By Scott Waters At Main St. Tattoo In Palmy, New Zealand

First Tattoo, Geometric Abstraction Done By Scott Waters At Main St. Tattoo In Palmy, New Zealand

xRelyx Report

11points
POST
#48

3D Geometric Space Chest Piece By Jesse Rix At Jesse Rix Tattoos In Keene New Hampshire

3D Geometric Space Chest Piece By Jesse Rix At Jesse Rix Tattoos In Keene New Hampshire

midoraaa Report

11points
POST
#49

Geometric Tattoos

Geometric Tattoos

jayantasikder_ Report

11points
POST
#50

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

ninari.tai Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Thought I’d Share My 1st Tattoo I Got The Other Day, Let Me Know What You Guys Think? - Geometric Style Phoenix

Thought I’d Share My 1st Tattoo I Got The Other Day, Let Me Know What You Guys Think? - Geometric Style Phoenix

DTMMF Report

11points
POST
#52

If A Bee Is Flying Around You, It Is A Sign That An Idea Or Goal You Have Is Now Ready To Be Pollinated And Fertilized Into A Full-Blown Manifestation

If A Bee Is Flying Around You, It Is A Sign That An Idea Or Goal You Have Is Now Ready To Be Pollinated And Fertilized Into A Full-Blown Manifestation

paulaiztattooing Report

11points
POST
#53

Rgb Triangles - Casy At Tattoo Kamikaze, Rochester, NY

Rgb Triangles - Casy At Tattoo Kamikaze, Rochester, NY

FancyKetchupIsnt Report

11points
POST
#54

Chipping Away At This Sleeve

Chipping Away At This Sleeve

mystic_tattooing Report

11points
POST
#55

Polynesian Motifs Executed In Freehand

Polynesian Motifs Executed In Freehand

neo_nuar_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#56

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

GeometricTattoo Report

11points
POST
#57

The Mood Can't Always Be In The Worst Possible State Whenever You Hit Rock Bottom

The Mood Can't Always Be In The Worst Possible State Whenever You Hit Rock Bottom

_c.k.l._ Report

11points
POST
#58

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

alperfiratli_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#59

Sometimes I Color Tattoos Too

Sometimes I Color Tattoos Too

charleybastida Report

11points
POST
#60

Just... Don’t Panic

Just... Don’t Panic

jessicajtattooist Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

A Bit Of Geometry For Today

A Bit Of Geometry For Today

karo_666 Report

11points
POST
#62

Geometric Shambhala By Arlin Ffrench At Gastown Tattoo - Vancouver, BC

Geometric Shambhala By Arlin Ffrench At Gastown Tattoo - Vancouver, BC

imgur.com Report

10points
POST
#63

Floral, Geometric Tattoo (Healed) By Megan (Now At Immaculate Concept) In Calgary

Floral, Geometric Tattoo (Healed) By Megan (Now At Immaculate Concept) In Calgary

theycallmestace Report

10points
POST
#64

Geometric Owl By Diogo Ferrari At Mako Tattoo Experience In Campinas, Brazil

Geometric Owl By Diogo Ferrari At Mako Tattoo Experience In Campinas, Brazil

flaviop5 Report

10points
POST
#65

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

chloescasetattoo Report

10points
POST
#66

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

l.t.g.tattoos Report

10points
POST
#67

If You Are Looking For Anything Related Statement, Then A Geometric Flower Tattoo Is Definitely The Way To Go

If You Are Looking For Anything Related Statement, Then A Geometric Flower Tattoo Is Definitely The Way To Go

TattooConnectAu Report

10points
POST
#68

Geometric Tattoos Are More Beautiful Because Of The Detailing In The Tattoo

Geometric Tattoos Are More Beautiful Because Of The Detailing In The Tattoo

TattooConnectAu Report

10points
POST
#69

My New Geometric Rose By Lucas Soares At Tattoo Blues In Fort Lauderdale, FL

My New Geometric Rose By Lucas Soares At Tattoo Blues In Fort Lauderdale, FL

ButtMarkets Report

10points
POST
#70

My New Geometric Arrow Tattoo. Done By Shawn Pope Of Old Town Tattoo In Jefferson City, MO

My New Geometric Arrow Tattoo. Done By Shawn Pope Of Old Town Tattoo In Jefferson City, MO

mohick Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Fresh Geometric Watercolour Triangle By Amanda At Aces High Tattoo Hull, UK

Fresh Geometric Watercolour Triangle By Amanda At Aces High Tattoo Hull, UK

mac_n_bac Report

10points
POST
#72

Tatuador

Tatuador

spiritinktattoo Report

10points
POST
#73

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

brianhornetattoo Report

10points
POST
#74

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

inkhoodtattoo Report

10points
POST
#75

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

mglatattoo Report

10points
POST
#76

Geometric Tree Tattoo

Geometric Tree Tattoo

cj.tattoo_artwork Report

10points
POST
#77

Geometric Sun Design Done For Rima’s First Tattoo. Really Fun One

Geometric Sun Design Done For Rima’s First Tattoo. Really Fun One

rose_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#78

Geometric Flower

Geometric Flower

daniel.nabil_ink Report

10points
POST
#79

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

giuliagreenstattoo Report

10points
POST
#80

My First Tattoo: Dotwork Geometric, Mandala Half Sleeve Done By Nick Carroll At Sharpart Studios, Handforth UK

My First Tattoo: Dotwork Geometric, Mandala Half Sleeve Done By Nick Carroll At Sharpart Studios, Handforth UK

BADGERSAREUNDERRATED Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Geometric Sleeve By Justin Hobson (Dana Point Tattoo) Dana Point, CA

Geometric Sleeve By Justin Hobson (Dana Point Tattoo) Dana Point, CA

vroomdaddy Report

9points
POST
#82

Penrose Triangle With Space Fill, Done By Laura Kennedy At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

Penrose Triangle With Space Fill, Done By Laura Kennedy At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

imgur.com Report

9points
POST
#83

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

geometra_ttt Report

9points
POST
#84

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tapear1994_tattoo_shop Report

9points
POST
#85

Mmm... Crisp

Mmm... Crisp