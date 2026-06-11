After US Tourists Are ‘Tricked’ Into Paying 44 Euros For Two Ice Creams In Rome, Expert Gives Travel Warning

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Traveling through Italy means getting lost in charming streets, trying mouthwatering dishes, and visiting ancient sites. However, make the wrong move, and you could end up spending $50 on something that should cost $10.

That is what happened to an American couple who recently traveled to Rome. Nicole Ann and her partner were exploring the popular Piazza Navona in the Italian capital when they decided to stop for some ice cream.

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Highlights An American couple was charged €44 for two gelatos with several toppings in Rome.

The gelateria gave three scoops per gelato, charged extra for whipped cream, macarons, and cannoli.

A travel expert in Rome warns to always check posted prices and avoid eateries near tourist spots to dodge scams.

A tourist claims she was tricked into paying €44 for two ice creams in Rome, Italy



Image credits: Facebook/Nicole Ann

The unsuspecting tourists reportedly ordered two cups at Don Nino Gelateria, only to be handed a €44 bill, which they reluctantly paid.

A travel content creator residing in Rome has since shared her advice on how to avoid these types of scams.

According to Nicole, she and her partner were given three scoops each and charged €4 per scoop.

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In a Facebook group called Rome Travel Tips, the tourist claimed that the gelateria added different toppings, including whipped cream for an extra €2, a macaron for €3, and a small cannolo for €5.

Image credits: Unsplash

She said the worker added toppings she had not asked for and implied they were free.

“It was €44 for 2 gelatos. It sounded like she said 14 so I didn’t even realize until I looked back at the receipt. Tourist trap scam for sure,” she fumed.

To make matters worse, the gelato was nowhere near worth the price.

“Honestly it wasn’t even good, the worst out of all the gelato I had in my 10 days, I couldn’t even finish it.”

Don Nino reportedly added different toppings without asking the customer and later charged her for them



Image credits: Facebook/Nicole Ann

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In the comments, a woman shared that she had a similar negative experience and was overcharged at the gelateria. She said that when she complained about the bill, the worker pretended not to understand her.

Then, when she began photographing the establishment and mentioned TripAdvisor, the owner removed the extra charges from her bill.

An Italian commenter said she was “ashamed” of the “pure theft” targeting tourists in her country.

Image credits: Facebook/Nicole Ann

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A separate Facebook user said the gelateria added many toppings to their ice cream, including small wafers and chocolate buttons, and that the woman behind the counter “got a shock” when they pointed out she should not be adding toppings because someone may have an allergy.

Nicole clarified in her post that, although the photo of the receipt reads “Piazza di Spagna,” the incident took place “on a random side street near Piazza Navona.”

Nicole warned travelers to avoid the establishment after reluctantly paying the hefty bill



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Sammi DiBacco, who runs an Instagram page dedicated to giving travel tips to tourists visiting Italy, recommended asking to see a menu—or its equivalent—before ordering food at any tourist establishment in Rome.

“Always check the posted prices. It is required for the prices to be visible and listed for customers. If you enter somewhere and don’t see the listed prices, ask first!” she told Bored Panda in an email.

The US-born travel content creator obtained her dual citizenship in 2015 and moved to Italy in 2017 to pursue a master’s degree.



Image credits: donnino_london Nicole Ann

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Sammi also warned about other scams to avoid, noting that many take place near the city’s most famous monuments.

“Someone will try to hand you a rose or a bracelet and then ask for payment,” the Rome resident explained.

“Also the 3 cup game where they trick people into thinking they can win, but it’s really an elaborate scheme involving multiple people where you end up losing money.

Scammers target tourists through different tricks, some more elaborate than others



Image credits: Destinos Ahora

When a worker tells you they do not accept credit cards or claims to have a problem with the card machine, this is typically not the case.

“There are a few instances where cards may not be accepted but in general Italy is incredibly card friendly,” Sammi said.

Regarding the best places to eat, she advised walking a few blocks away instead of dining at a restaurant located near a major monument or tourist attraction.

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Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

In those cases, the food will likely be overpriced and/or disappointing—and, when in Italy, every meal should be enjoyed to the fullest.

Sammi added, “If someone is standing outside with a menu beckoning you to come in, it’s probably because their reviews are terrible so they want to ‘trap’ you before you have a chance to check on your phone if the place is worthwhile.”

This is likely what happened to Nicole and her partner. Had they checked their phones, they would have seen that Don Nino has a 2.5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Most scams take place near the city’s major monuments or attractions



Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Tourists should also be careful when buying souvenirs, the travel content creator warned.

“Not everything listed as ‘made in Italy’ actually is. It’s actually a big problem in general with businesses claiming to be artisan or selling things made in Italy when they most certainly are not.

“Actually artisan made, made in Italy products will have a higher price. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!”

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Last but not least, she advised travelers to be mindful of where they place their belongings while out and about.

“Rome is a big city so exercise the same level of caution and awareness you would when traveling to a major city.

“Keep aware of your surroundings and items, don’t put items in back pockets that can be easily swiped or put your bag on the ground/back of your chair.

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“Rome is generally very safe but petty crime can happen around the monuments or on public transportation/train stations. You don’t need any special anti-theft bags, just a bag you can keep in front of you with a zipper is fine!”



Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Naturally, it is also important not to make generalizations based on one group of travelers’ negative experience in the beautiful historic city.

“And mostly, don’t worry so much! Some tourists get really scared leading up to their trip, but the bad stories make the most noise. Rome has millions of tourists a year and a majority of them visit without issue.”

People reacted to the gelateria’s scam, with many Facebook users offering advice on how to proceed with the €44 charge

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