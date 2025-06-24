Tourist Sparks Fury In Italy After Ripping A Hole In 18th Century Painting While Taking Selfie

ADVERTISEMENT

A tourist visiting one of Italy’s noted art museums has come under fire after accidentally tearing a hole in a centuries-old painting while trying to take a selfie.

The incident took place Saturday at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, home to some of Europe’s most important masterpieces. According to museum officials, the unnamed visitor attempted to mimic the pose of Ferdinando de’ Medici, the subject of an 18th-century portrait by Anton Domenico Gabbiani.

The photo-op turned into a disaster when the man lost his balance, stumbled backward, and crashed into the canvas, leaving a hole in the painting right at the prince’s boot.

Museum staff rushed to remove the painting and reported the tourist

The damage was done in the museum’s ground-floor rooms hosting the Florence and Europe: Arts of the 18th Century exhibit at the Uffizi Gallery.

It was the first major show of the museum under new director Simone Verde, according to theDaily Mail.

Fortunately, experts say the damage was “relatively minor” and that the portrait can be repaired.

Despite this, the museum didn’t let the visitor off the hook, as he was immediately identified and reported to the police.

Staff said the tourist tripped over a low platform designed to keep viewers at a safe distance from the gallery’s paintings.

The low platforms had already raised safety concerns in the past after another visitor tripped on them. Fortunately, that visitor did not cause any damage to any artwork.

“Visitors are looking at the paintings, not at the ground,” said Silvia Barlacchi, a staff representative. “Those platforms are unsuitable and too dark.”

Italy’s museum chief says “selfie culture” is out of control

The new Uffizi director didn’t hold back in his reaction. In a comment, he placed much of the blame on modern visitor behavior.

“The problem of visitors coming to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant,” Verde said.

“We will set very precise limits, preventing behavior that is not compatible with the sense of our institutions and respect for cultural heritage.”

He also stated that the tourist who damaged the 18th-century portrait would be prosecuted.

Social media users were offended by the incident, with many stating that the tourist must be held liable for the damages he incurred.

“Seriously, these people need to be held financially accountable for the damage that they are causing,” one commenter wrote.

Others also argued that the museum was partly at fault.

“There are two id***s in play here, the tourist who has zero IQ, and the ignorant museum staff for displaying the pieces where tourists can get too close,” another commenter stated.

Still, other social media users poked fun at the incident. “It used to be a priceless painting in the museum, then it took an arrow in the knee,” wrote one commenter on X.

A similar art disaster in Italy made headlines earlier this month

Although the Uffizi selfie-gone-wrong is the latest viral art mishap, it’s not the only recent one.

Earlier this month, another tourist in Italy broke a delicate chair sculpture made of Swarovski crystals at the Maffei Palace in Verona.

The crystal-studded chair, titled Van Gogh and created by artist Nicola Bolla, was meant to be admired, not used.

As could be seen in CCTV footage from the gallery, a man, who was together with a woman, decided to pose for photos with the stunning art piece while the room was empty.

The woman was able to take a photo with the crystal-studded chair without incident, but the man ended up falling backwards into the art piece when it was his turn to pose for a photo.

The chair immediately collapsed and bent backward, leaving it damaged and unusable.

The museum later said the couple fled the room, and called the incident “every museum’s nightmare.”

Thankfully, restorers were able to repair the fragile piece, but not without sounding the alarm.

A tourist visiting the Uffizi Galleries this morning in Florence tripped and damaged a XVII century painting after falling over while taking a selfie. The painting by Anton Domenico Gabbiani was removed to allow restorers to work on it.pic.twitter.com/MLjreOShAq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 21, 2025

“We are sharing this episode not only for the sake of reporting,” the museum wrote in a statement, “but to start a real campaign to raise awareness about the value of art and the respect it deserves.”

“Art is not just for seeing. It is to be loved. It is to be protected,” the gallery stated.

Netizens were unanimous in the idea that art must be respected, and that selfie culture must be controlled

