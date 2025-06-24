Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tourist Sparks Fury In Italy After Ripping A Hole In 18th Century Painting While Taking Selfie
Crowd in an Italian museum watching a tourist accidentally rip a hole in an 18th century painting while taking a selfie.
News, World

Tourist Sparks Fury In Italy After Ripping A Hole In 18th Century Painting While Taking Selfie

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A tourist visiting one of Italy’s noted art museums has come under fire after accidentally tearing a hole in a centuries-old painting while trying to take a selfie.

The incident took place Saturday at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, home to some of Europe’s most important masterpieces. According to museum officials, the unnamed visitor attempted to mimic the pose of Ferdinando de’ Medici, the subject of an 18th-century portrait by Anton Domenico Gabbiani.

Highlights
  • A tourist at Florence's Uffizi Gallery tore a hole in an 18th-century portrait while posing for a selfie.
  • The man lost balance and fell into the artwork, damaging a painting of Ferdinando de' Medici.
  • The Uffizi's new director condemned "selfie culture" and vowed stricter visitor rules.

The photo-op turned into a disaster when the man lost his balance, stumbled backward, and crashed into the canvas, leaving a hole in the painting right at the prince’s boot.

RELATED:

    Museum staff rushed to remove the painting and reported the tourist

    Tourist causing damage to 18th century painting in Italy museum while taking a selfie, sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: TG1

    The damage was done in the museum’s ground-floor rooms hosting the Florence and Europe: Arts of the 18th Century exhibit at the Uffizi Gallery. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was the first major show of the museum under new director Simone Verde, according to theDaily Mail.

    Fortunately, experts say the damage was “relatively minor” and that the portrait can be repaired.

    Crowded Italian museum hallway with tourists admiring 18th century painting and sculptures under ornate ceiling.

    Image credits: Ozan Tabakoğlu/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Despite this, the museum didn’t let the visitor off the hook, as he was immediately identified and reported to the police.

    Staff said the tourist tripped over a low platform designed to keep viewers at a safe distance from the gallery’s paintings. 

    The low platforms had already raised safety concerns in the past after another visitor tripped on them. Fortunately, that visitor did not cause any damage to any artwork.

    Tweet complaining about tourist causing damage to 18th century painting in Italy while taking selfie sparking public fury.

    Image credits: FortressEvropa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Visitors are looking at the paintings, not at the ground,” said Silvia Barlacchi, a staff representative. “Those platforms are unsuitable and too dark.”

    Italy’s museum chief says “selfie culture” is out of control

    Tweet criticizing tourists for damaging 18th century painting during selfie, sparking fury in Italy over artwork safety.

    Image credits: ecpyrosis_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The new Uffizi director didn’t hold back in his reaction. In a comment, he placed much of the blame on modern visitor behavior.

    “The problem of visitors coming to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant,” Verde said.

    “We will set very precise limits, preventing behavior that is not compatible with the sense of our institutions and respect for cultural heritage.”

    Museum visitors observe an 18th century painting damaged by a tourist in Italy while taking a selfie, sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: TG1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also stated that the tourist who damaged the 18th-century portrait would be prosecuted.

    Social media users were offended by the incident, with many stating that the tourist must be held liable for the damages he incurred.

    “Seriously, these people need to be held financially accountable for the damage that they are causing,” one commenter wrote.

    18th century painting in Italy museum with historic architecture where tourist sparks fury after selfie damage incident

    Image credits: Alejandro Aznar/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Others also argued that the museum was partly at fault. 

    “There are two id***s in play here, the tourist who has zero IQ, and the ignorant museum staff for displaying the pieces where tourists can get too close,” another commenter stated.

    Tweet expressing frustration over tourists damaging 18th century painting in Italy while taking selfies at a museum.

    Image credits: EMoriartyX

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, other social media users poked fun at the incident. “It used to be a priceless painting in the museum, then it took an arrow in the knee,” wrote one commenter on X.

    A similar art disaster in Italy made headlines earlier this month

    Tweet expressing frustration over tourist damaging 18th century painting while taking selfie, urging respect for art.

    Image credits: MosheZaidler

    Although the Uffizi selfie-gone-wrong is the latest viral art mishap, it’s not the only recent one.

    Earlier this month, another tourist in Italy broke a delicate chair sculpture made of Swarovski crystals at the Maffei Palace in Verona.

    18th century painting with a large torn hole caused by a tourist damaging the artwork while taking a selfie in Italy.

    Image credits: TG1

    The crystal-studded chair, titled Van Gogh and created by artist Nicola Bolla, was meant to be admired, not used.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As could be seen in CCTV footage from the gallery, a man, who was together with a woman, decided to pose for photos with the stunning art piece while the room was empty.

    Tourist in Italy accidentally rips hole in 18th century painting while taking a selfie in museum setting.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei Verona

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman was able to take a photo with the crystal-studded chair without incident, but the man ended up falling backwards into the art piece when it was his turn to pose for a photo. 

    The chair immediately collapsed and bent backward, leaving it damaged and unusable.

    Tourist in a museum near an 18th century painting, caught on camera before accidentally ripping the artwork while taking a selfie.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei Verona

    The museum later said the couple fled the room, and called the incident “every museum’s nightmare.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thankfully, restorers were able to repair the fragile piece, but not without sounding the alarm.

    “We are sharing this episode not only for the sake of reporting,” the museum wrote in a statement, “but to start a real campaign to raise awareness about the value of art and the respect it deserves.”

    “Art is not just for seeing. It is to be loved. It is to be protected,” the gallery stated.

    Netizens were unanimous in the idea that art must be respected, and that selfie culture must be controlled

    Tweet by SafetySwipe criticizing museum visitors, highlighting outrage over tourist damaging 18th century painting in Italy taking selfie.

    Image credits: SafetySwipe

    Tweet expressing frustration over a tourist damaging an 18th century painting while taking a selfie in Italy.

    Image credits: sthorton23

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing ideas to reduce tourist congestion at museums following an incident of damage to an 18th century painting in Italy.

    Image credits: VisionQuestress

    Tweet discussing concern over lack of protective glass for priceless 18th century painting damaged by tourist selfie in Italy.

    Image credits: KwikdrawM

    Tweet criticizing cell phones and social media for cultural issues amid tourist ripping hole in 18th century painting controversy.

    Image credits: blusmokinharley

    Tweet discussing the need for protective measures to prevent damage to 18th century paintings by tourists taking selfies.

    Image credits: Kelazeer

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing a tourist for damaging an 18th century painting while taking a selfie, sparking fury in Italy.

    Image credits: rickyliow

    Twitter comment discussing a tourist accidentally damaging an 18th century painting while taking a selfie in Italy.

    Image credits: Skita_Reeter1

    Comment on Twitter suggesting a rope barrier around the room to protect 18th century painting from tourists taking selfies.

    Image credits: sandalsonfeet

    Tweet questioning the presence of guards preventing picture taking amid tourist causing damage to 18th century painting in Italy.

    Image credits: messykat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment expressing frustration over too many tourists amid incident of tourist damaging 18th century painting.

    Image credits: fossildotty

    Twitter user questions lack of glass cover on 18th century painting after tourist damages artwork taking selfie in Italy.

    Image credits: PaarlOfYharnam

    Tweet about tourist causing damage to 18th century painting in Italy while taking a selfie, sparking public fury and insurance questions.

    Image credits: Gypsy_4_

    Tweet from user wireeye suggesting to garnish wages for the rest of life after tourist sparks fury in Italy over painting damage.

    Image credits: wireeye_space_w

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing frustration over tourist sparking fury in Italy after ripping a hole in 18th century painting while taking selfie.

    Image credits: Bckishere

    Tweet showing user condemning tourist who damaged 18th century painting in Italy while taking selfie.

    Image credits: Itsokaytobeeme

    Twitter user questions why priceless 18th century painting was not better protected after tourist rips hole taking selfie.

    Image credits: falfans

    Tweet reacting to tourist sparks fury in Italy after ripping a hole in 18th century painting while taking selfie, calling tourists idiots.

    Image credits: kaweahman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing hope that a tourist who damaged an 18th century painting while taking a selfie was arrested.

    Image credits: dragonez2001

    Screenshot of a tweet about a tourist causing damage to an 18th century painting in Italy while taking a selfie.

    Image credits: baharezo

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can now tell my husband the upside of shooing him out of camera range: no art work or landscape gets destroyed. I only use him for scale or the occasional pose for composition.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are a virus and it's only a matter of time before our host develops an immunity. I'm so sick of humanity becoming worse and worse and worse. Serves us all right.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Though he didn't ruin anything, the weirdest photography in a museum story I have is watching a Japanese tourist taking very close up pictures of statues' genitalia in the Louvre. People were staring at him and he just didn't care.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can now tell my husband the upside of shooing him out of camera range: no art work or landscape gets destroyed. I only use him for scale or the occasional pose for composition.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are a virus and it's only a matter of time before our host develops an immunity. I'm so sick of humanity becoming worse and worse and worse. Serves us all right.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Though he didn't ruin anything, the weirdest photography in a museum story I have is watching a Japanese tourist taking very close up pictures of statues' genitalia in the Louvre. People were staring at him and he just didn't care.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT