Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Brother Was Tired”: Tourist Sits On Crystal-Covered ‘Van Gogh’ Chair In Italian Gallery And Breaks It
Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair inside Italian gallery, breaking the artwork while others react nearby.
News, World

“Brother Was Tired”: Tourist Sits On Crystal-Covered ‘Van Gogh’ Chair In Italian Gallery And Breaks It

Open list comments 25
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

25

ADVERTISEMENT

Two tourists visiting a museum in Italy were caught on a security camera sitting on a crystal-covered art exhibit—and breaking it.

The “delicate” chair, covered with hundreds of Swarovski crystals on display in Verona’s Pallazzo Maffei, was positioned under a CCTV camera and collapsed when one of the visitors sat on it for a photo.

Highlights
  • Two tourists sat on a delicate and expensive museum exhibit, breaking it.
  • They did not tell the staff, opting instead for a hasty exit.
  • The museum went into crisis mode and said that not owning up made it less of an accident.

The incident sent the museum into crisis mode, prompting intervention from law enforcement.

No information on the identities of individuals responsible for the damage has been shared, but the internet is sure of their nationality.

The Museum says that the culprits made it less of an accident by not owning up

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Van Gogh self-portrait with swirling blue background, featured in Italian gallery linked to crystal-covered chair incident.

    Image credits: Vincent van Gogh

    In a post on Instagram, the Museum called on its patrons to “respect its art,” after lashing out at the perpetrators, saying that “sometimes we lose our brains to take a picture, and we don’t think about the consequences.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although the museum only went public with the incident on June 12, some believe the chair was broken in April.

    Tourists gather in an Italian gallery courtyard near historic architecture, with a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair displayed inside.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    The organization’s director, Vanessa Carlon, indicated that the individuals made their infraction worse by not owning up to their blunder. 

    She said: “Of course it was an accident, but these two people left without speaking to us – that isn’t an accident.” 

    The museum went into crisis mode, thinking they would not be able to repair it

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery with another visitor standing nearby taking photos.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    The museum posted a video of the incident to its Instagram account and captioned it with a rebuke.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The accompanying note explained that the culprits waited for security personnel to leave the room before perpetrating what the organization is now calling vandalism.

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery with person reacting nearby.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The chair, designed by Italian artist Nicola Bolla and named after the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, was noted for being delicate.

    “The result?” the post’s caption reads, “an irresponsible gesture [that] caused serious damage.”

    Carlon goes on to say that she was worried that restoring the chair would not be possible.

    Tourist sits on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery, causing it to break while others react nearby.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    “We are sharing this episode not only for the sake of reporting, but to start a real campaign to raise awareness about the value of art and the respect it deserves,” the message concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The culprits made a hasty exit when they realized what they had done

    The Instagram video shows the culprits, a man and a woman, with their cameras posing around the chair while they take photos of each other. The woman goes first, but only leans over the artwork while her male companion snaps away.

    Crystal-covered Van Gogh chair broken in Italian gallery with art pieces displayed on navy blue walls.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    When it was the man’s turn, he took it a step further and actually sat on the chair, causing its back legs to slide off the supporting pedestal, while the front two buckled.

    The woman rushes forward to help her partner to his feet again before the two made a hasty exit from the otherwise empty room.

    No mention was made of the culprits being identified. Be this as it may, social media has ideas about their country of origin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens blame the museum, others think the behaviour is typical of a certain demographic

    Tweet from user James Drake responding to a post about a tourist sitting on a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair.

    Image credits: Panacure52997

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a tourist who broke a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in an Italian gallery.

    Image credits: ThreadedVoice

    One comment: “This is exactly why Americans should stay at home. You can’t take us anywhere. Lol,” drew more than 1,400 reactions and mirrored a dominating sentiment.

    Another recounted their personal experience in the European culture, noting that it was unusual that these two visitors were left unsupervised.

    Crystal-covered Van Gogh chair displayed in an Italian gallery, sparkling with reflective crystals under bright lighting.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I just spent 34 days in Italy. They always have a security person watch the art. This is weird, no one is around,” they wrote.

    Another group on social media found fault with the Museum, pointing out that the artefact was neither behind glass nor behind a cordon, making it difficult to know that it was an exhibit.

    Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery with crystal details, tourist accident causes damage and breaks artwork.

    Image credits: Vincent van Gogh

    “I mean, if you put a chair somewhere, you gotta think that someone would actually use it as one. If you don’t want it to be used, then how about putting it behind glass or something,” wrote one person on Facebook.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The chair has been restored to its former glory

    Tourist inside Italian gallery with ornate ceiling and neon signs in blue, related to Van Gogh chair exhibit.

    Image credits: Palazzo Maffei

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The museum has since indicated that the chair has been repaired. It reached out, extending thanks to members of their security team and the law enforcement community at the restaurant in the area.

    It is unclear how these entities contributed to the artefact’s restoration.

    Many believe the chair should have been cordoned off

    Tweet questioning why the Italian gallery left the crystal-covered Van Gogh chair unguarded and unmarked.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery accidentally breaks the artwork during visit.

    Image credits: Ryzen65701795

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery, breaking the valuable art piece.

    Image credits: JChmura39

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet commenting on lack of rope barrier around crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery before it was broken by tourist.

    Image credits: X_1Time

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery, accidentally breaking the art piece.

    Image credits: JollyRogX

    Tweet by Arzu Güngör reacting humorously about people running away after breaking the crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italy.

    Image credits: avarzugungor

    Tweet by Marty Garrison criticizing museum management over a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair left accessible to tourists.

    Image credits: MartyGarrison

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery causing it to break.

    Image credits: fluffmoney

    Tourist accidentally breaks crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery while sitting on it.

    Image credits: nogoodpurpose

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery accidentally breaking the artwork.

    Image credits: atlantatech

    Tweet discussing concerns over a tourist sitting on and breaking a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in an Italian gallery.

    Image credits: Mrs_Gavin_Smith

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tourist sitting on crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in Italian gallery causing damage to the artwork.

    Image credits: CreatureHabit2

    Tweet discussing a tourist accidentally breaking a crystal-covered Van Gogh chair in an Italian gallery.

    Image credits: CopiumPoppies

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    25
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    25

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand all the comments saying it wasn't their fault because there was no gaurd present and it wasn't roped off. If it was an honest mistake than why did they wait until the security guard left before trying to sit on it? And, honestly, who in their right mind thinks that a crystal covered chair in a museum was meant to be sat on?

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, all those comments: "The chair must have been guarded ... must have been separeted by a cordon", are just insane, showing, how little common sense have some people nowadays. Kens and Karens .. and yes, I'm looking at your main country of origin!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see something on the seat of the chair before the tourist sat down. Bet it was a notice to NOT sit on the chair. So there was a warning, if they’d opened their eyes and read it.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    funny to see in the comments that people kinda know where the tourists are from and trying to poorly find excuses for the uneducated behavior of their fellow countrymen.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand all the comments saying it wasn't their fault because there was no gaurd present and it wasn't roped off. If it was an honest mistake than why did they wait until the security guard left before trying to sit on it? And, honestly, who in their right mind thinks that a crystal covered chair in a museum was meant to be sat on?

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, all those comments: "The chair must have been guarded ... must have been separeted by a cordon", are just insane, showing, how little common sense have some people nowadays. Kens and Karens .. and yes, I'm looking at your main country of origin!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see something on the seat of the chair before the tourist sat down. Bet it was a notice to NOT sit on the chair. So there was a warning, if they’d opened their eyes and read it.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    funny to see in the comments that people kinda know where the tourists are from and trying to poorly find excuses for the uneducated behavior of their fellow countrymen.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT