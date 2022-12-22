Famous Museums Around The World That Are Worth The Hype
Museums. For some, they’re a place to get away from everything and learn more through the eyes of artists, historians, and inventors. For others, they’re just another boring place to go and be surrounded by people who see a charm they just cannot see.
If you ask me, I didn’t start appreciating art museums until I began traveling solo and could choose what to see without sticking to a pre-made itinerary and schedule planned by others. I learned to love the feeling of being surrounded by books and historical artifacts, art, and people who appreciate it as much as I do. Let’s take for granted that you’re reading this because there’s something inside of you that makes you want to give them a chance and explore the best museums in the world more seriously. Where do we start from here?
You might want to go with the most famous museums, which tend to offer great experiences and attract tourists like moths to a flame. But we don’t live in an ideal world, and “famous” is not equal to “worth your money and time.” Not always, at least. But what if I told you there are some popular museums out there that are totally worth the hype, even if museums are not your cup of tea? Whether you’re a history nerd, art buff, culture connoisseur, or none of them, there are museums worth visiting for all kinds of interests.
We’ve rounded up the top museums to see around the globe that you should totally check out if you’re looking for an interesting spot to add to your itinerary. Enjoy your visit!
This post may include affiliate links.
Guggenheim Museum Bilbao In Bilbao, Spain
Technisches Museum In Munich, Germany
Acropolis Museum In Athens, Greece
Vatican Museums In Vatican City, Italy
Uffizi Gallery In Florence, Italy
To be fair, pretty much the whole of Florence is a museum! Top of my list of best cities in the world.
Musée D'art Moderne De La Ville De Paris In Paris, France
The Louvre In Paris, France
Rijksmuseum In Amsterdam, Netherlands
Anne Frank House In Amsterdam, Netherlands
Barcelona Museum Of Contemporary Art In Barcelona, Spain
Musée D'orsay In Paris, France
Deutsches Technikmuseum In Berlin, Germany
Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York City, USA
Royal Academy Of Arts In London, United Kingdom
British Museum In London, United Kingdom
Royal Ontario Museum In Toronto, Canada
Palazzo Ducale Di Venezia In Venice, Italy
Van Gogh Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands
Centre Georges Pompidou In Paris, France
National Museum Of Western Art In Tokyo, Japan
Groninger Museum In Groningen, Netherlands
National Museum Of Anthropology In Mexico City
Tokyo National Museum In Tokyo, Japan
National Palace Museum In Taipei, Taiwan
Tate Liverpool In Liverpool, United Kingdom
National Archaeological Museum In Athens, Greece
National Museum Of Modern Art In Tokyo, Japan
Royal Museums Of Fine Arts Of Belgium In Brussels, Belgium
Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy
National Museum Of Cinema In Turin, Italy
Natuurhistorisch Museum In Rotterdam, Netherlands
Do you see the reflection in the glass? Looks like sculpture is trying to jump off the opposite building!
National Air And Space Museum In Washington, D.c., USA
Berardo Collection Museum In Lisbon, Portugal
Oh no no no, lol it hás another name now lol, its not Berardo's any more, he hás to pay the 990 000 000€ + he owns in.order to get his stuff back.
Museo Nacional Centro De Arte Reina Sofía In Madrid, Spain
Palazzo Pitti In Florence, Italy
Charlottenburg Palace In Berlin, Germany
Imperial War Museum In London, United Kingdom
Tate Britain In London, United Kingom
Museo Nacional Del Prado In Madrid, Spain
National Gallery Of Ireland In Dublin, Ireland
In case you're wondering, the Brits stole our windows for their museums. Just kidding, I think they were removed to reduce damaging sunlight. I heard that there is special glass on the skylights