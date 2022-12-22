Museums. For some, they’re a place to get away from everything and learn more through the eyes of artists, historians, and inventors. For others, they’re just another boring place to go and be surrounded by people who see a charm they just cannot see.

If you ask me, I didn’t start appreciating art museums until I began traveling solo and could choose what to see without sticking to a pre-made itinerary and schedule planned by others. I learned to love the feeling of being surrounded by books and historical artifacts, art, and people who appreciate it as much as I do. Let’s take for granted that you’re reading this because there’s something inside of you that makes you want to give them a chance and explore the best museums in the world more seriously. Where do we start from here?

You might want to go with the most famous museums, which tend to offer great experiences and attract tourists like moths to a flame. But we don’t live in an ideal world, and “famous” is not equal to “worth your money and time.” Not always, at least. But what if I told you there are some popular museums out there that are totally worth the hype, even if museums are not your cup of tea? Whether you’re a history nerd, art buff, culture connoisseur, or none of them, there are museums worth visiting for all kinds of interests.

We’ve rounded up the top museums to see around the globe that you should totally check out if you’re looking for an interesting spot to add to your itinerary. Enjoy your visit!

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao In Bilbao, Spain

guggenheim-bilbao.eus , flickr.com Report

Technisches Museum In Munich, Germany

deutsches-museum.de , en.wikipedia.org Report

Acropolis Museum In Athens, Greece

theacropolismuseum.gr Report

Vatican Museums In Vatican City, Italy

m.museivaticani.va , commons.wikimedia.org Report

Uffizi Gallery In Florence, Italy

uffizi.it , en.wikipedia.org Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
To be fair, pretty much the whole of Florence is a museum! Top of my list of best cities in the world.

Musée D'art Moderne De La Ville De Paris In Paris, France

mam.paris.fr , en.wikipedia.org Report

The Louvre In Paris, France

louvre.fr Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Supposedly the average visit time to this WORLD RENOWNED GALLERY that holds THOUSANDS of artistic masterpieces is half an hour. People go to see the Mona Lisa, cos it is famous cos of that book and film, then walk out.

Rijksmuseum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

rijksmuseum.nl , en.wikipedia.org Report

Anne Frank House In Amsterdam, Netherlands

annefrank.org , flickr.com Report

Barcelona Museum Of Contemporary Art In Barcelona, Spain

macba.cat Report

Musée D'orsay In Paris, France

musee-orsay.fr , en.wikipedia.org Report

Deutsches Technikmuseum In Berlin, Germany

technikmuseum.berlin , ca.wikipedia.org Report

Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York City, USA

metmuseum.org , flickr.com Report

Royal Academy Of Arts In London, United Kingdom

royalacademy.org.uk , en.wikipedia.org Report

British Museum In London, United Kingdom

britishmuseum.org , en.wikipedia.org Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
The best museum to see artefacts stolen from every country in the world.

Royal Ontario Museum In Toronto, Canada

rom.on.ca , en.wikipedia.org Report

Palazzo Ducale Di Venezia In Venice, Italy

palazzoducale.visitmuve.it , en.wikipedia.org Report

Van Gogh Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

vangoghmuseum.nl Report

Centre Georges Pompidou In Paris, France

centrepompidou.fr , flickr.com Report

National Museum Of Western Art In Tokyo, Japan

nmwa.go.jp , en.wikipedia.org Report

Groninger Museum In Groningen, Netherlands

groningermuseum.nl , en.wikipedia.org Report

National Museum Of Anthropology In Mexico City

museu.ms Report

Tokyo National Museum In Tokyo, Japan

tnm.jp , en.wikipedia.org Report

National Palace Museum In Taipei, Taiwan

npm.gov.tw , en.wikipedia.org Report

Tate Liverpool In Liverpool, United Kingdom

tate.org.uk Report

National Archaeological Museum In Athens, Greece

namuseum.gr , en.wikipedia.org Report

National Museum Of Modern Art In Tokyo, Japan

momat.go.jp , en.wikipedia.org Report

Royal Museums Of Fine Arts Of Belgium In Brussels, Belgium

fine-arts-museum , en.wikipedia.org Report

Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy

reggia-di-caserta.com , en.wikipedia.org Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
Do they allow dogs in the grounds?

National Museum Of Cinema In Turin, Italy

museocinema.it , fr.wikipedia.org Report

Natuurhistorisch Museum In Rotterdam, Netherlands

hetnatuurhistorisch.nl , en.wikipedia.org Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
Do you see the reflection in the glass? Looks like sculpture is trying to jump off the opposite building!

National Air And Space Museum In Washington, D.c., USA

airandspace.si.edu , flickr.com Report

Berardo Collection Museum In Lisbon, Portugal

en.museuberardo.pt , en.wikipedia.org Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Oh no no no, lol it hás another name now lol, its not Berardo's any more, he hás to pay the 990 000 000€ + he owns in.order to get his stuff back.

Museo Nacional Centro De Arte Reina Sofía In Madrid, Spain

museoreinasofia.es , en.wikipedia.org Report

Palazzo Pitti In Florence, Italy

uffizi.it , en.wikipedia.org Report

Charlottenburg Palace In Berlin, Germany

spsg.de , en.wikipedia.org Report

Imperial War Museum In London, United Kingdom

iwm.org.uk , en.wikipedia.org Report

Tate Britain In London, United Kingom

tate.org.uk , en.wikipedia.org Report

Museo Nacional Del Prado In Madrid, Spain

museodelprado.es , flickr.com Report

National Gallery Of Ireland In Dublin, Ireland

nationalgallery.ie , en.wikipedia.org Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
In case you're wondering, the Brits stole our windows for their museums. Just kidding, I think they were removed to reduce damaging sunlight. I heard that there is special glass on the skylights

Calouste Gulbenkian Museum In Lisbon, Portugal

gulbenkian.pt , en.wikipedia.org Report

Museo Del Oro In Bogotá, Colombia

banrepcultural.org , es.wikipedia.org Report

Germanisches Nationalmuseum In Nuremberg, Germany

gnm.de , commons.wikimedia.org Report

Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site In Dachau, Germany

kz-gedenkstaette-dachau.de Report

Queensland Art Gallery In Brisbane, Australia

qagoma.qld.gov.au , en.wikipedia.org Report

Triennale Di Milano In Milan, Italy

triennale.org , flickr.com Report

Ian Potter Centre: NGV In Melbourne, Australia

ngv.vic.gov.au , flickr.com Report

The National Art Center In Tokyo, Japan

nact.jp , simple.wikipedia.org Report

Museo Nazionale Di Castel Sant'angelo In Rome, Italy

castelsantangelo.beniculturali.it , flickr.com Report

Kunsthistorisches Museum In Vienna, Austria

khm.at , en.wikipedia.org Report

Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum In Madrid, Spain

museothyssen.org , flickr.com Report

Pergamonmuseum In Berlin, Germany

smb.museum , flickr.com Report

Neue Pinakothek In Munich, Germany

pinakothek.de , flickr.com Report

Galleria Borghese In Rome, Italy

borghese.gallery , en.wikipedia.org Report

Amsterdam Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

amsterdammuseum.nl Report

Altes Museum In Berlin, Germany

smb.museum , flickr.com Report

Österreichische Galerie Belvedere In Vienna, Austria

belvedere.at , commons.wikimedia.org Report

Musée Du Quai Branly In Paris, France

quaibranly.fr , flickr.com Report

National Gallery Of Victoria In Melbourne, Australia

ngv.vic.gov.au , en.wikipedia.org Report

Museu Picasso In Barcelona, Spain

museupicasso.bcn.cat , flickr.com Report

Victoria And Albert Museum In London, United Kingdom

vam.ac.uk , en.wikipedia.org Report

Hermitage Museum In St Petersburg, Russia

hermitagemuseum.org , flickr.com Report

Stedelijk Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

stedelijk.nl , en.wikipedia.org Report

National Gallery In Athens, Greece

nationalgallery.gr , en.wikipedia.org Report

Accademia Di Belle Arti Firenze In Florence, Italy

accademia.firenze.it , en.wikipedia.org Report

Bristol City Museum And Art Gallery In Bristol, United Kingdom

bristolmuseums.org.uk , flickr.com Report

Grigore Antipa National Museum Of Natural History In Bucharest, Romania

antipa.ro , en.wikipedia.org Report

Nara National Museum In Nara, Japan

narahaku.go.jp , en.wikipedia.org Report

Nationalmuseum In Stockholm, Sweden

nationalmuseum.se , flickr.com Report

Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister In Dresden, Germany

gemaeldegalerie.skd.museum Report

Musei Capitolini In Rome, Italy

museicapitolini.org , en.wikipedia.org Report

Pinakothek Der Moderne In Munich, Germany

pinakothek-der-moderne.de , en.wikipedia.org Report

National Gallery Of Australia In Canberra, Australia

nga.gov.au , en.wikipedia.org Report

St Fagans National Museum Of History In Cardiff, United Kingdom

museum.wales , en.wikipedia.org Report

Neues Museum In Berlin, Germany

smb.museum Report

Museum Siam In Bangkok, Thailand

museu.ms , en.wikipedia.org Report

Art Gallery Of New South Wales In Sydney, Australia

artgallery.nsw.gov.au , en.wikipedia.org Report

Montreal Museum Of Fine Arts, Canada

mbam.qc.ca Report

Arkas Art Center In İzmir, Turkey

arkassanatmerkezi.com , en.wikipedia.org Report

Palace Museum In Beijing, China

en.dpm.org.cn , en.wikipedia.org Report

Tropenmuseum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

tropenmuseum.nl , en.wikipedia.org Report

Mori Art Museum In Tokyo, Japan

mori.art.museum ,