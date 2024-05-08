ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the enchanting world of dreams and fairy tales, brought to life by fine art photographer Jovana Rikalo from Serbia. You might already be familiar with some of her images, as many have gone viral online. If you haven't come across Rikalo's works yet, get ready for a magical discovery as you scroll through the collection of images we've selected for you today.

Bored Panda reached out to Jovana to find out more about her work. First, we asked her to tell us a bit more about her journey into photography. Rikalo shared with us: “My photography journey started 11 years ago in my law studies. In the second year, I discovered my love and passion, right after I found Flick, an online platform for talented artists. I was blown away by all the fine art works and stories and I wanted to give myself a chance to try. At first, I was inspired by photos I had seen there but after a year, I found my own sources of inspiration, in nature, people, and events that are happening to me.”

