55 Photos Capturing Emotions And Stories Filled With Magic And Dreams by Jovana RikaloInterview
Welcome to the enchanting world of dreams and fairy tales, brought to life by fine art photographer Jovana Rikalo from Serbia. You might already be familiar with some of her images, as many have gone viral online. If you haven't come across Rikalo's works yet, get ready for a magical discovery as you scroll through the collection of images we've selected for you today.
Bored Panda reached out to Jovana to find out more about her work. First, we asked her to tell us a bit more about her journey into photography. Rikalo shared with us: “My photography journey started 11 years ago in my law studies. In the second year, I discovered my love and passion, right after I found Flick, an online platform for talented artists. I was blown away by all the fine art works and stories and I wanted to give myself a chance to try. At first, I was inspired by photos I had seen there but after a year, I found my own sources of inspiration, in nature, people, and events that are happening to me.”
More info: jovanarikalo.com | Instagram | Facebook | behance.net | youtube.com | twitter.com
The photographer from Serbia gave us some insights into the creative process behind her captivating projects. Jovana mentioned it all takes a lot of time but also added: “You learn so much while creating. Many global brands approach me, because I speak and post in English and my work is more suitable for this market. There is lots of communication before the shoot day, showing my vision, listening to their wishes and at the end connecting all of this together. It is important to understand the brand and what they are doing, in order to start creating for them.”
Rikalo’s photos have been featured in prestigious publications worldwide, and her work has graced the covers of numerous books. We were wondering what, in the photographer’s opinion, sets her images apart and makes them resonate with such a wide audience. We learned: “My vision. I think how you show your vision to the world, how you connect each element is very important. You have to complete all the puzzles in order to have a final piece. I am so proud of every book and project!”
In addition to commercial work, Jovana also holds workshops worldwide, helping young photographers pursue their dreams. Rikalo shared with us what motivates her to start teaching: “Fun story, I would never have imagined I would hold workshops one day. I was too shy and not somebody who held lessons but 5 years ago wanted to try with a different approach, after so many inquires from people. First, I started teaching locally, and after, I was traveling to Germany, Bulgaria, and Austria... Every year we have different locations and teaching is something I really enjoy. Seeing happy faces and spending days with people who share the same passion is a truly unforgettable experience!”
The photographer also told us how she manages to capture emotions and stories in her photographs: “Emotions are so important. Showing emotions in different magical locations can tell a lot. I always try to connect magic and emotions together. That is why it's so important to find a good model, and location, choose the right makeup and outfit, and edit the final image. All elements together show the final emotion in a photo.”
Jovana shared with us some details about the most memorable moment from her photo shoots: “Making the first image with a crow, which is still so famous and popular. It was that one image which pushed me into photography and people remember it. With every work, I grow as an artist. Every project is memorable because you are always meeting new faces.”
Lastly, Rikalo gave advice to other aspiring photographers looking to establish themselves in the industry and develop their own unique style: “Practice, think about the concept, and write down your thoughts. Don’t overthink, just start. You will see how important this step is in photography. Each photo shoot will bring you a new point of view and lesson.”