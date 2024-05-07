38 Dreamy Results Of Adorable Dogs And Cats That I Photographed
I've been photographing dogs for many years now and I'm always trying as best as I can to evoke emotions and tell a story with each dog that I photograph.
My dream would be to one day have the opportunity to photograph dogs all around the world so they can tell their story through my lens.
For the moment, I hope these put a smile on your face!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | carlosamiljour.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Phoebe.
I've been capturing the essence of dogs through my lens for years now, aiming to evoke emotions and weave stories with each click. It all began with my love for animals and my curiosity about photography, which led me to pick up my first camera (a Nikon d7200).
As I delved into the world of photography, I found myself drawn to capturing moments with our fur babies (1 dog & 3 cats). Our dog Gwennie became my main model, and together we explored different locations, creating beautiful moments.
Fast forward 8 years, and I've had the privilege of photographing hundreds of adorable pets, each with their own unique story - some happy, some funny, some sad. Some can be tough, like a session with Simba, who had only a few days left due to cancer. Seeing the dog's parents cry as they were holding him in their arms was so hard and I could completely relate with them as I know how it feels to lose our best friend. It was heart-wrenching, but being able to give the pet’s parents memories of their beloved fur baby was truly priceless.
Being a pet photographer is hands down the best job ever! Spending time and taking photos of the cutest pets, how can that not be the best job in the world, right?! Sure, it comes with its challenges - pets move... a lot! But mastering the art of grabbing their attention, setting your camera properly and making it fun for them is all part of the adventure.
Looking ahead, my goal is to share and teach my knowledge and passion for the art and business of pet photography with aspiring photographers to help them achieve their goals, while my dream is to travel the world, capturing dogs and their stories through my lens. Mixing both of them would be the ultimate dream for sure!
I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into my world of pet photography!
Feel free to drop any questions in the comments.
Macy.
Gwennie.
Echo.
Nelly.
Watson.
Enzo.
Ellie.
Margot.