And what's a better endorsement of adopting a rescue pet than seeing how their fellow ex-rescues are currently doing in their forever homes? Because it's once again that time of the month when we're presenting you with the most adorable and heartwarming pictures of pets who recently found a new home .

Every animal deserves to have a home. And every person deserves to have a loyal furry companion . In the U.S. alone, 66% of households own a pet. Having a pet can have a positive effect on one's health as well. Pet owners have more opportunities to exercise, spend time outside, and socialize.

#1 I Got Lucky. A Female Orange Tabby. Meet Legend! Share icon

#2 What Did I Actually Adopt? Share icon

#3 Gustav And Theodore Share icon

#4 Rescued A Pregnant Cat!! Share icon

#5 I Think Our Cat Was Meant To Be With Us Share icon

#6 This Sweet Boy Is Settling Into His Forever Home Share icon

#7 Adopted This Little Lady A Couple Days Ago Share icon

#8 So We Just Adopted These Two Brothers! We’ve Named One Prawn Cocktail (The One With The Heart Marking) And We’re Stuck On A Name For The Other One Please Help!we Like Silly Names, Our Other Cats Have Been Captain Sir Pantaloon, Chicken Caesar Salad, Paint Thinner, Dishwasher And Microwave Share icon

#9 I Guess The Kitten Can Stay💜💜 Share icon

#10 Adopted A Cat Today (Always Been Scared Of Cats) And I'm Absolutely In Love Share icon

#11 Saw Her On Petfinder Share icon

#12 My Newest Kitty, I Adopted Her Off The Street And She's The Most Lovey Cat I've Had! Share icon

#13 Help Me Name My Tabby Boy! Just Recently Adopted Him From The Animal Shelter And I’m Having A Hard Time Finding A Suiting Name For Him Share icon

#14 Saw A Post About How Hard It Is For Blacks Cats To Get Adopted. We Are One Week In And I Couldn't Be Happier. Hope Judge Feels The Same Share icon

#15 Having Adopted Them Was The Best Decision 🥰 Share icon

#16 Please Meet Ashford, The Silliest Guy In Town Share icon

#17 We Adopted A 10 Month Old Berner! Share icon

#18 We Thought We Were Adopting A Dog; Instead, He Looks Like A Goat Monkey Share icon

#19 Meet Franny! Share icon

#20 Meet Dobby! Share icon

#21 Our New Adopted Six-Year Old Freeloader. This Is Princess, And She Loves Everyone Share icon

#22 Dogs Always Look So Happy After Adoption Share icon

#23 Hello! I Just Adopted These Siblings And I Cannot Settle On A Name. They’re Boy And Girl 😊 I Prefer Disney Names As My Dogs Name Is Meeko! Share icon

#24 So Proud Of My Rescue Gal Share icon

#25 I Adopted A Great Dog That Was On Death Row Share icon

#26 Adopted This Guy Today, The Sweetest Cat I've Ever Met Share icon

#27 I Adopted My First-Ever Pet Three Weeks Ago. He Sleeps Like A Baby Kangaroo Share icon

#28 Today Is Hazel’s Second Gotcha Day!! Share icon

#29 Name For Our New Baby? Share icon

#30 New Besties! Share icon

#31 Reesecup Has Chosen Her New Bed Share icon

#32 Adopted Cat Share icon

#33 Adopted A 14 Year Old Cutie! Share icon

#34 I Adopted Him Yesterday! He Loves My Bed! Share icon

#35 Adopted My First Cat :) Meet Rosie 💓 Share icon

#36 This Is Bebel, My Newly Adopted Void (Also My First Cat) Share icon

#37 Meet Barbie! 💖 Share icon

#38 Adopted Husky! Share icon

#39 Meet Trigger (Seeking Advice From Experienced Gsd Owners) Share icon

#40 My Rescue Dog Hershey Share icon

#41 Adoption Is Official! I Think Edna Might Like It Here! Share icon

#42 My Sweet Boy Share icon

#43 June Lost Her Owner Of 10 Years, And Now She's My Baby Share icon

#44 Adopted An Acd Mix, Turns Out Her Sister From The Same Litter Goes To The Same Dog Park. They Have, Uh, An Interesting Style Of Playing Together Share icon