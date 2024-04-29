45 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Found Their Forever Home (April Edition)
Every animal deserves to have a home. And every person deserves to have a loyal furry companion. In the U.S. alone, 66% of households own a pet. Having a pet can have a positive effect on one's health as well. Pet owners have more opportunities to exercise, spend time outside, and socialize.
And what's a better endorsement of adopting a rescue pet than seeing how their fellow ex-rescues are currently doing in their forever homes? Because it's once again that time of the month when we're presenting you with the most adorable and heartwarming pictures of pets who recently found a new home.
I Got Lucky. A Female Orange Tabby. Meet Legend!
What Did I Actually Adopt?
Gustav And Theodore
Rescued A Pregnant Cat!!
I Think Our Cat Was Meant To Be With Us
This Sweet Boy Is Settling Into His Forever Home
Adopted This Little Lady A Couple Days Ago
So We Just Adopted These Two Brothers! We’ve Named One Prawn Cocktail (The One With The Heart Marking) And We’re Stuck On A Name For The Other One Please Help!we Like Silly Names, Our Other Cats Have Been Captain Sir Pantaloon, Chicken Caesar Salad, Paint Thinner, Dishwasher And Microwave
I Guess The Kitten Can Stay💜💜
Adopted A Cat Today (Always Been Scared Of Cats) And I'm Absolutely In Love
Good on you for overcoming your fear. You’re in for a wonderful ride 😉❤️
Saw Her On Petfinder
My Newest Kitty, I Adopted Her Off The Street And She's The Most Lovey Cat I've Had!
Street cats are super affectionate. They know how lucky they are ❤️
Help Me Name My Tabby Boy! Just Recently Adopted Him From The Animal Shelter And I’m Having A Hard Time Finding A Suiting Name For Him
Saw A Post About How Hard It Is For Blacks Cats To Get Adopted. We Are One Week In And I Couldn't Be Happier. Hope Judge Feels The Same
Having Adopted Them Was The Best Decision 🥰
Please Meet Ashford, The Silliest Guy In Town
We Adopted A 10 Month Old Berner!
We Thought We Were Adopting A Dog; Instead, He Looks Like A Goat Monkey
Meet Franny!
Meet Dobby!
Our New Adopted Six-Year Old Freeloader. This Is Princess, And She Loves Everyone
Dogs Always Look So Happy After Adoption
Hello! I Just Adopted These Siblings And I Cannot Settle On A Name. They’re Boy And Girl 😊 I Prefer Disney Names As My Dogs Name Is Meeko!
So Proud Of My Rescue Gal
I Adopted A Great Dog That Was On Death Row
Adopted This Guy Today, The Sweetest Cat I've Ever Met
I Adopted My First-Ever Pet Three Weeks Ago. He Sleeps Like A Baby Kangaroo
Today Is Hazel’s Second Gotcha Day!!
Name For Our New Baby?
New Besties!
Reesecup Has Chosen Her New Bed
Adopted Cat
Adopted A 14 Year Old Cutie!
I Adopted Him Yesterday! He Loves My Bed!
Adopted My First Cat :) Meet Rosie 💓
This Is Bebel, My Newly Adopted Void (Also My First Cat)
Meet Barbie! 💖
Adopted Husky!
Meet Trigger (Seeking Advice From Experienced Gsd Owners)
My Rescue Dog Hershey
Adoption Is Official! I Think Edna Might Like It Here!
My Sweet Boy
June Lost Her Owner Of 10 Years, And Now She's My Baby
Adopted An Acd Mix, Turns Out Her Sister From The Same Litter Goes To The Same Dog Park. They Have, Uh, An Interesting Style Of Playing Together
Meet Thor, My New 7.5 Yr Old Best Friend
Thank you to all humans who adopt pets off the streets and from the shelters. You are all wonderful. And thank you BP for continuing to post this article each month.
