With yet another month coming to an end, it’s time to pay tribute to the people who have given shelter or stray critters a chance at a happy life; welcome to Bored Panda’s December edition of adorable adopted pets of the month.

Choosing to ‘adopt not shop’, these individuals have provided a forever home to animals of all sorts and ages, and, judging by the pictures, they seem to be adjusting just fine. Scroll down to find their pictures on the list below and get ready for some awww-dorable content; but beware, you might start considering adopting one yourself.

Seeking to learn more about what’s to be expected upon bringing the newest addition to the family home, Bored Panda got in touch with an award-winning author and animal behavior expert, Zazie Todd, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.

#1

Just Adopted This Little Grey Lady

ottguy42 Report

#2

I Adopted This Kitten Yesterday, And This Is The Cutest Photo I'ver Ever Seen!

PinkPeachTea9 Report

#3

When You Are Adopted And Become Part Of The Family

Vast-Bother7064 Report

“Adopting from a good shelter or rescue is a great way to find a new pet. Many pets end up in shelters through no fault of their own and can be wonderful pets,” animal behavior expert Zazie Todd told Bored Panda in a recent interview, adding that good shelters and rescues tend to offer behavioral advice if needed, and might even take the pet back if things don't work out for some reason.

“Adopting also means that you are not supporting puppy or kitten mills, which sometimes have very poor conditions. Research shows that puppies who originate from puppy mills are more likely to have some behavior issues than if they came from a responsible breeder,” she added.

“If you decide to get a puppy from a breeder, check them out very carefully and try to see the puppy with the mom so that you know they are being raised in good conditions. A good breeder will ask you lots of questions to make sure you are a good fit for one of their pets, and they will also tell you what they are doing to socialize their puppies or kittens. If somewhere that calls itself a rescue seems to always have a good supply of puppies of many different breeds, ask yourself if they are really a rescue.”

#4

These Cuties Are Brother And Sister Roméo And Juliette, Adopted Thru Our Shelter, Now In Their Forever Home :)

sonia72quebec Report

#5

Sugar, My Recently Adopted Aussie Mix

CryptographerPure388 Report

The expert pointed out that when bringing home a new adult dog, one shouldn’t assume that they have been house trained, so it’s better to set them up in an area where it will be easy to clean up any messes.

“The way to house train them is to take them outside often enough that they do all of their toileting outside, and reward them with treats and happy talk when they pee or poop outside. If they go inside the house, don't tell them off; just clean it up using an enzyme cleaner, and make a note to take them outside more often in the future,” she suggested.
#6

Is He Really That Ugly? Gonna Adopt Him!!

I'm planning on adopting this absolute cutie from a shelter. He is so gentle and a loving doggo I love him so much. I showed his pictures to my family and friends and everyone said that he is so ugly and cripply that I should adopt a "normal" dog. Call me a snowflake but this saddens me so much that I even cried how people can be like this... He is two years old, and one of his ears is a little bit bigger than the other, so it always hangs down while the other is always perked up. I can't agree with them that he is ugly... In my eyes, he is the cutest and loveliest doggie I have ever seen. (Of course, all the dogs in my eyes are as cute as him).

nori00s Report

#7

Rescued Barn Cat

Renlee1287 Report

#8

I Just Got Jim And He Is Ridiculously Small

pat4prez Report

Whether it’s an adult dog, a tiny kitten, or some other pet completely, bringing it to a new home is a big adjustment, which is why it might take a little while for a new pet to settle in. “We know it's their forever home, but they don't know it yet—that takes time,” Todd pointed out.

“Because this is a stressful time for any new pet, it helps to make things as low-key as possible. Don't invite family and friends over to meet the new pet until they've had some time to settle in. Have a routine and try to stick to it over those first few days and weeks. For cats, it's important to have one room set up with everything they need, and wait until they are settled and comfortable in that room before giving them access to the rest of the house.”
#9

My First Adopted Cat Millie

claudiakishihere Report

#10

Just Adopted The Ultimate Heart-Warmer Extraordinaire, Oscar

bmckecs Report

#11

Adopted This Guy A Couple Days Ago, He Seems To Be Settling In Well :)

banana_annihilator Report

When it comes to cats, having the forever home set up right from the feline’s perspective gives them more opportunities to engage in normal cat behavior and to be themselves. “If the home environment isn’t right, they may get bored and stressed, and in turn this can lead to behavior issues,” the author of numerous books on animal behavior pointed out.

“Cats like their home to have hiding spaces and places high up where they can perch. They need to have sturdy, tall (or long) scratching posts. They also need you to put some thought into where you put their resources, like the litter box and their food, and this is especially important if you have more than one cat because cats don’t really like to share.”
#12

First Christmas... She Thinks She Is An Ornament!

corgskee Report

#13

This Is The Kitten I Just Adopted

pokczamp Report

#14

A Colleague Rescued Her After A Heavy Rain, And I Decided To Adopt Her As My First Cat 3 Weeks Ago. This Is How She Looks Now. Her Name Is Stormy

alephck Report

According to the expert, other factors that can significantly influence cat behavior in their new home are their personality and the way you as the owner interact with them.

“Every cat has their own individual personality; some cats are bold and friendly, whereas others are more shy. It's important to know the personality of your cat,” Zazie Todd told Bored Panda. “If they are shy, give them space and help them feel safe. If they are a cat who loves lap time, make sure they have opportunities to sit on your lap. Some cats prefer to be near you instead but not cuddled up and that’s okay too.

“The way you interact with your cat also affects their behavior. Give your cat choices whenever you can, such as the choice of whether or not to be petted, and whether or not to come out from the cat condo to meet a new person in your home.

“Play is also important to cats, so if you engage in interactive play with them with a wand toy every day, it helps them to engage in normal feline behavior—in this case, predatory behavior as they chase the toy—and that’s great fun as well as being good for them.”
#15

We Adopted Velvet Hippo #2 On Saturday. He's Staying At A Pound And It's Breaking My Heart He Isn't Going To Be Delivered By The Rescue Until Wednesday. Wimpyboi Was Shaking Like Crazy When We Met Him And After 15 Minutes He Was Upset When I Stopped Belly Rubs

deltamikealpha Report

#16

This Is Tiny, Adopted Today

SupraJames Report

#17

Adoption Day For Daisy

Affectionate_Top5905 Report

It’s important to note, though, that for cat owners, not everything about the newest addition to the family depends on the environment or the owner’s personal input. That’s because many of the feline’s character traits depend on their early experiences as kittens, as they have a sensitive period for socialization between two and seven weeks.

“If kittens have positive experiences with multiple people during this time, they are more likely to grow up to be friendly towards different people and more confident with people as adults,” Todd explained.

“Genetics also plays a role, of course. But later experiences also help to shape your cat’s character. For example, if stressful things happen then they may become nervous or fearful, so try to protect them from stressful events if possible,” she added.
#18

Meet My Little Rescue Birbs

The mother was hit by a car.

0_Stellar Report

#19

I Just Adopted These Sweet Babies! 17 And 14 Years Young!

midwestcoastkid Report

#20

Cat Adopted Me At Waffle House

Went to waffle house at like 6am, got out of the car and this boy pranced up to us. He was super skinny, matted, and someone took his eye out :( ended up getting our food to go instead of eating there but now hoirs later, he is a very happy boy :))

Kurlybeast Report

Those who’ve never owned a feline before might be taken by surprise by some of their behavior; their ability to sleep in the weirdest positions, for instance, or the inexplicable draw to cardboard boxes. Some of that relates to the fact that cats are both the predator and the prey at once. “That’s why cats like to have somewhere safe where they can hide, sleep, or just chill out. Cardboard boxes are often the perfect size to be somewhere that the cat feels safe,” Todd explained.

“Cats also like to be warm and that explains some of the other places they pick, such as in a cozy pile of laundry in the washing basket or in the linen cupboard,” she added. “Some cats are also very curious and exploratory and they just like to see what’s there, so they will go exploring in all the nooks and crannies of your home.”
#21

We Adopted A Kitten 2 Weeks Ago…

Jfed1985 Report

#22

I Found Him First Posted And Needed For Adoption So I Messaged The Owner And Took Him With Me

alexaaxoxo Report

#23

This Is Elvis. He Is A Rescue Dog From Romania Who Has Now Joined Our Family In Sweden

kingsnm Report

“Learn all you can about cat behavior so that you understand your cat better,” the animal behaviorist suggested to anyone who’s looking to bring a feline into the family. “Take a look around your home and see what you can do to set it up for your kitty so that it’s even better (for example, creating a hiding place in every room, getting good scratching posts, making sure to scoop the litter at least once a day). And think about giving your cat positive experiences, such as play time and companionship with you.

“Ensuring your cat has the best life is not just about providing the minimum of food and water and a roof over their head, but also making sure they have plenty of positive experiences and the opportunity to do normal cat things.”
#24

Not Sure If I Adopted A Cat Or A Bat

Bischiboss Report

#25

The Kitten A Friend Of Mine Adopted, He's A Cute Lil' Menace

Specialist_Insect_87 Report

#26

Our Newly Adopted Fluffy Girl, Nutmeg

ottguy42 Report

Whether it’s a cat, a dog, or any other animal you’re looking to adopt, it’s important to keep in mind that a pet is a responsibility that requires commitment; but if you’re ready for such a commitment, we can’t wait to see the picture of your lovely critter on one of our lists of adorable adopted pets of the month in the future. (As for the previous lists, you can find a couple of them here, here, and here.)
#27

Rescued A Puppy, Was Going To Foster. Didn't Work Out That Way. Now We Have A Puppy

Constant-Bright Report

#28

Say Hey To The Idiot That Adopted Me

Buzzed_Like_Aldrin93 Report

#29

Just Adopted This One-Eyed Girl. How Should I Name Her?

bleaklylivingcyclist Report

#30

I've Been Following This Page For Some Time, And I've Finally Decided To Introduce You All To Whiskey, My Adorable Companion Whom I Adopted When He Was Just 6 Weeks Old

CoatTiny8470 Report

#31

I Adopted This Cute Little Baby Girl From A Shelter Yesterday

Significant-Truth136 Report

#32

This Weekend I Adopted The Sweetest Little Kitten!

climbrickphotography Report

#33

Friend Just Got Adopted This Kitten. What Are Some Names For This Little Man?

_lazyzacker_ Report

#34

Adopting!

I will be adopting my pups mother! I’m so excited to have two bulldogs in the house! Can’t wait to bring this mama home 1st pick is our new girl 2nd is our first pup we got from her♥️

PhxxIre Report

#35

My Daughter Loves Dogs And Has Been Begging For Months For Another Rescue. She Even Used All Her Money To Pay The Fees. Here She Is With Our Third Rescue Dog, Daisy

Toxic_Girla Report

#36

The 😠-Face On My New Rescue Ham

blueblueberry_ Report

#37

I Rescued This Calico Baby And Can’t Imagine My Life Without Her Now🥰

Smarty_Foxy Report

#38

Adopted These Two Goofs From A Family Who Sadly Could Not Keep Them

ThrownAwayGuineaPig Report

#39

Someone Is Looking Happy On His Way Home From Being Adopted Last Week

Thanos_was_right33 Report

#40

Got Adopted By Momma And Her Good Kid!!

New_Inflation_3933 Report

#41

Adopted A Pup

2hype2wype Report

#42

These Two Were Rescued From Inside A Wall At A Local Mall In Qatar. I've Just Adopted Them. Say Hello To Luke And Leia!

Frigid_Despot Report

#43

My Newly Adopted Pup And Old Dog Instantly Bonded And Became Best Friends

cat_masher Report

#44

What Should I Wish For? I've Been Adopted. All My Wishes Have Come True

sarabednark Report

#45

Adopted These Two Who Didn't Know Each Other A Couple Of Months Ago

Airwokker Report

#46

New Adopted A Muppet

Iamdickburns Report

#47

Meet Raven (4mo) Just Adopted

Kindly_Start2967 Report

#48

I've Always Wanted To Get A Dog, And Today Was Finally That Day! Meet Lord, A Cute Rescue From The Shelter That I Volunteer At

natisie Report

#49

Rescued This Handsome Guy Just In Time For Christmas

FreedomDramatic4493 Report

#50

Babies We Rescued And Their First Day Home

petite_mamafl Report

#51

My Redneck Neighbors Abandoned This Adorable Kitten. I’ve Never Been A Cat Person Until 4 Days Ago. I Get It Now

GoblinTradingGuide Report

#52

I Think Sugar Belongs Here… She Just Adopted Me!

TheProphetDave Report

#53

All 3 Beans Are Bottle Babies. The 2 Girls Are Being Adopted By My Mother-In-Law But The Boy Is Staying With Us

NaughtyFaerie91 Report

#54

Cooper Is Coming Home For Christmas! Sadly, Cooper’s Family Don't Want Him - But We Do ❤️

londonlady1988 Report

#55

Friend Rescued What I Believe To Be A Hunting Dog…

SoundOfMusso Report

#56

This Week A Stray Baby Entered My House And Went By 2 Big Dogs Just To Be Adopted

Littlewalterblues Report

#57

We Adopted Two Kittens!

Mirror0fErised Report

#58

Adopted This Little Guy This Past Weekend

NoobieGainsForYou Report

#59

Just Adopted This Little Beauty Today. She’s Almost 3mos Old And I’m In Love Already

angelicmckayla Report

#60

They Were Still Not Adopted So.. How Could We Not? Welcome Home!

bubbaganooshie Report

#61

I Started Fostering Kitties. I Adopted My Very First Foster

Illustrious-Drama213 Report

#62

How Do You Say No To This Little Face???

SassyMcSassafras Report

#63

What Is She ? We Adopted This Sweet Dog And We’re Wondering What Breed She Is, Anyone Have An Ideas?

Lori316 Report

#64

Hi Daisie ! This Is My Mom And Dad's Newly Adopted Baby From A Local Rescue. She Is 5 Months Old And Very Loved And Spoiled

Plastic_Highlight_47 Report

#65

Adopted A Week Ago And Already At Home!

False_Alternative_72 Report

#66

So, A Week Ago We Adopted These Two Rascals. Meet Leia And Han

Safe_Leather1852 Report

#67

My Kitten, I Adopted Her Before Becoming Her Owner, Was Mistreated, No Animal Deserves That

Maxine667 Report

#68

My Aussiedoodle Snuggling Her New Adopted Sister, Segi

99titan Report

#69

Rescued Brothers

Morberis Report

#70

My Brothers Newest Rescue Griff Is Glad To Be Home For Christmas!

GlumTadpole56 Report

#71

Adopted An Old Void And This Is How He Fell Asleep Today

Exciting_Result7781 Report

#72

Just Adopted This Cutie

flantastic-bear161 Report

#73

Lost My Void Of 17 Years A Few Weeks Ago, Adopted This Little Lady Today 🫶

kinkylaurax Report

#74

Advice For Newly Adopted Heeler Pup

My fiancé has always wanted a puppy, and we live up in the mountains so i new i needed a puppy that’s smart and won’t run away. I adopted a 4 month old heeler puppy for him. they LOVE eachother. immediately they became best friends. But she’s a little trouble maker. We taught her a few commands like sit. But the issue we have is her with my cats. she wants to play with them so bad. we tell her to sit and she does but she has her eyes fixed on them. my cats love her but she’s a puppy so she’s to rough! does anyone know how to control her fixation with my cats? or at least show her to be gentle?

FootLimp1599 Report

#75

Just Adopted This Fella And I’m In Love Already!

mjk25741 Report

#76

Rescued This Semi-Feral Girl From The Lot Behind My Workshop. Meet Blanche, Everyone!

Moparfansrt8 Report

#77

Rescued

Lostleeloo7 Report

#78

I Got Adopted!!!!

Coco-Da_Bean Report

#79

I Just Adopted A Bc Puppy!

bblaizer Report

#80

I Adopted This Cute Babies Today And The Shelter Claimed They Had "A Bit Of Diarrhea But Since They Changed Their Food It Was Better". They Already Pooped A Million Times. And It Smells Like Death

zoryavechernica Report

