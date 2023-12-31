Seeking to learn more about what’s to be expected upon bringing the newest addition to the family home, Bored Panda got in touch with an award-winning author and animal behavior expert, Zazie Todd , who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.

Choosing to ‘adopt not shop’, these individuals have provided a forever home to animals of all sorts and ages, and, judging by the pictures, they seem to be adjusting just fine. Scroll down to find their pictures on the list below and get ready for some awww-dorable content; but beware, you might start considering adopting one yourself.

With yet another month coming to an end, it’s time to pay tribute to the people who have given shelter or stray critters a chance at a happy life; welcome to Bored Panda’s December edition of adorable adopted pets of the month.

#1 Just Adopted This Little Grey Lady Share icon

#2 I Adopted This Kitten Yesterday, And This Is The Cutest Photo I'ver Ever Seen! Share icon

#3 When You Are Adopted And Become Part Of The Family Share icon

“Adopting from a good shelter or rescue is a great way to find a new pet. Many pets end up in shelters through no fault of their own and can be wonderful pets,” animal behavior expert Zazie Todd told Bored Panda in a recent interview, adding that good shelters and rescues tend to offer behavioral advice if needed, and might even take the pet back if things don't work out for some reason. “Adopting also means that you are not supporting puppy or kitten mills, which sometimes have very poor conditions. Research shows that puppies who originate from puppy mills are more likely to have some behavior issues than if they came from a responsible breeder,” she added. “If you decide to get a puppy from a breeder, check them out very carefully and try to see the puppy with the mom so that you know they are being raised in good conditions. A good breeder will ask you lots of questions to make sure you are a good fit for one of their pets, and they will also tell you what they are doing to socialize their puppies or kittens. If somewhere that calls itself a rescue seems to always have a good supply of puppies of many different breeds, ask yourself if they are really a rescue.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 These Cuties Are Brother And Sister Roméo And Juliette, Adopted Thru Our Shelter, Now In Their Forever Home :) Share icon

#5 Sugar, My Recently Adopted Aussie Mix Share icon

The expert pointed out that when bringing home a new adult dog, one shouldn’t assume that they have been house trained, so it’s better to set them up in an area where it will be easy to clean up any messes. “The way to house train them is to take them outside often enough that they do all of their toileting outside, and reward them with treats and happy talk when they pee or poop outside. If they go inside the house, don't tell them off; just clean it up using an enzyme cleaner, and make a note to take them outside more often in the future,” she suggested.

#6 Is He Really That Ugly? Gonna Adopt Him!! Share icon I'm planning on adopting this absolute cutie from a shelter. He is so gentle and a loving doggo I love him so much. I showed his pictures to my family and friends and everyone said that he is so ugly and cripply that I should adopt a "normal" dog. Call me a snowflake but this saddens me so much that I even cried how people can be like this... He is two years old, and one of his ears is a little bit bigger than the other, so it always hangs down while the other is always perked up. I can't agree with them that he is ugly... In my eyes, he is the cutest and loveliest doggie I have ever seen. (Of course, all the dogs in my eyes are as cute as him).

#7 Rescued Barn Cat Share icon

#8 I Just Got Jim And He Is Ridiculously Small Share icon

Whether it’s an adult dog, a tiny kitten, or some other pet completely, bringing it to a new home is a big adjustment, which is why it might take a little while for a new pet to settle in. “We know it's their forever home, but they don't know it yet—that takes time,” Todd pointed out. “Because this is a stressful time for any new pet, it helps to make things as low-key as possible. Don't invite family and friends over to meet the new pet until they've had some time to settle in. Have a routine and try to stick to it over those first few days and weeks. For cats, it's important to have one room set up with everything they need, and wait until they are settled and comfortable in that room before giving them access to the rest of the house.”

#9 My First Adopted Cat Millie Share icon

#10 Just Adopted The Ultimate Heart-Warmer Extraordinaire, Oscar Share icon

#11 Adopted This Guy A Couple Days Ago, He Seems To Be Settling In Well :) Share icon

When it comes to cats, having the forever home set up right from the feline’s perspective gives them more opportunities to engage in normal cat behavior and to be themselves. “If the home environment isn’t right, they may get bored and stressed, and in turn this can lead to behavior issues,” the author of numerous books on animal behavior pointed out. “Cats like their home to have hiding spaces and places high up where they can perch. They need to have sturdy, tall (or long) scratching posts. They also need you to put some thought into where you put their resources, like the litter box and their food, and this is especially important if you have more than one cat because cats don’t really like to share.”

#12 First Christmas... She Thinks She Is An Ornament! Share icon

#13 This Is The Kitten I Just Adopted Share icon

#14 A Colleague Rescued Her After A Heavy Rain, And I Decided To Adopt Her As My First Cat 3 Weeks Ago. This Is How She Looks Now. Her Name Is Stormy Share icon

According to the expert, other factors that can significantly influence cat behavior in their new home are their personality and the way you as the owner interact with them. “Every cat has their own individual personality; some cats are bold and friendly, whereas others are more shy. It's important to know the personality of your cat,” Zazie Todd told Bored Panda. “If they are shy, give them space and help them feel safe. If they are a cat who loves lap time, make sure they have opportunities to sit on your lap. Some cats prefer to be near you instead but not cuddled up and that’s okay too. ADVERTISEMENT “The way you interact with your cat also affects their behavior. Give your cat choices whenever you can, such as the choice of whether or not to be petted, and whether or not to come out from the cat condo to meet a new person in your home. “Play is also important to cats, so if you engage in interactive play with them with a wand toy every day, it helps them to engage in normal feline behavior—in this case, predatory behavior as they chase the toy—and that’s great fun as well as being good for them.”

#15 We Adopted Velvet Hippo #2 On Saturday. He's Staying At A Pound And It's Breaking My Heart He Isn't Going To Be Delivered By The Rescue Until Wednesday. Wimpyboi Was Shaking Like Crazy When We Met Him And After 15 Minutes He Was Upset When I Stopped Belly Rubs Share icon

#16 This Is Tiny, Adopted Today Share icon

#17 Adoption Day For Daisy Share icon

It’s important to note, though, that for cat owners, not everything about the newest addition to the family depends on the environment or the owner’s personal input. That’s because many of the feline’s character traits depend on their early experiences as kittens, as they have a sensitive period for socialization between two and seven weeks. “If kittens have positive experiences with multiple people during this time, they are more likely to grow up to be friendly towards different people and more confident with people as adults,” Todd explained. ADVERTISEMENT “Genetics also plays a role, of course. But later experiences also help to shape your cat’s character. For example, if stressful things happen then they may become nervous or fearful, so try to protect them from stressful events if possible,” she added.

#18 Meet My Little Rescue Birbs Share icon The mother was hit by a car.

#19 I Just Adopted These Sweet Babies! 17 And 14 Years Young! Share icon

#20 Cat Adopted Me At Waffle House Share icon Went to waffle house at like 6am, got out of the car and this boy pranced up to us. He was super skinny, matted, and someone took his eye out :( ended up getting our food to go instead of eating there but now hoirs later, he is a very happy boy :))

Those who’ve never owned a feline before might be taken by surprise by some of their behavior; their ability to sleep in the weirdest positions, for instance, or the inexplicable draw to cardboard boxes. Some of that relates to the fact that cats are both the predator and the prey at once. “That’s why cats like to have somewhere safe where they can hide, sleep, or just chill out. Cardboard boxes are often the perfect size to be somewhere that the cat feels safe,” Todd explained. “Cats also like to be warm and that explains some of the other places they pick, such as in a cozy pile of laundry in the washing basket or in the linen cupboard,” she added. “Some cats are also very curious and exploratory and they just like to see what’s there, so they will go exploring in all the nooks and crannies of your home.”

#21 We Adopted A Kitten 2 Weeks Ago… Share icon

#22 I Found Him First Posted And Needed For Adoption So I Messaged The Owner And Took Him With Me Share icon

#23 This Is Elvis. He Is A Rescue Dog From Romania Who Has Now Joined Our Family In Sweden Share icon

“Learn all you can about cat behavior so that you understand your cat better,” the animal behaviorist suggested to anyone who’s looking to bring a feline into the family. “Take a look around your home and see what you can do to set it up for your kitty so that it’s even better (for example, creating a hiding place in every room, getting good scratching posts, making sure to scoop the litter at least once a day). And think about giving your cat positive experiences, such as play time and companionship with you. “Ensuring your cat has the best life is not just about providing the minimum of food and water and a roof over their head, but also making sure they have plenty of positive experiences and the opportunity to do normal cat things.”

#24 Not Sure If I Adopted A Cat Or A Bat Share icon

#25 The Kitten A Friend Of Mine Adopted, He's A Cute Lil' Menace Share icon

#26 Our Newly Adopted Fluffy Girl, Nutmeg Share icon

Whether it’s a cat, a dog, or any other animal you’re looking to adopt, it’s important to keep in mind that a pet is a responsibility that requires commitment; but if you’re ready for such a commitment, we can’t wait to see the picture of your lovely critter on one of our lists of adorable adopted pets of the month in the future. (As for the previous lists, you can find a couple of them here, here, and here.)

#27 Rescued A Puppy, Was Going To Foster. Didn't Work Out That Way. Now We Have A Puppy Share icon

#28 Say Hey To The Idiot That Adopted Me Share icon

#29 Just Adopted This One-Eyed Girl. How Should I Name Her? Share icon

#30 I've Been Following This Page For Some Time, And I've Finally Decided To Introduce You All To Whiskey, My Adorable Companion Whom I Adopted When He Was Just 6 Weeks Old Share icon

#31 I Adopted This Cute Little Baby Girl From A Shelter Yesterday Share icon

#32 This Weekend I Adopted The Sweetest Little Kitten! Share icon

#33 Friend Just Got Adopted This Kitten. What Are Some Names For This Little Man? Share icon

#34 Adopting! Share icon I will be adopting my pups mother! I’m so excited to have two bulldogs in the house! Can’t wait to bring this mama home 1st pick is our new girl 2nd is our first pup we got from her♥️

#35 My Daughter Loves Dogs And Has Been Begging For Months For Another Rescue. She Even Used All Her Money To Pay The Fees. Here She Is With Our Third Rescue Dog, Daisy Share icon

#36 The 😠-Face On My New Rescue Ham Share icon

#37 I Rescued This Calico Baby And Can’t Imagine My Life Without Her Now🥰 Share icon

#38 Adopted These Two Goofs From A Family Who Sadly Could Not Keep Them Share icon

#39 Someone Is Looking Happy On His Way Home From Being Adopted Last Week Share icon

#40 Got Adopted By Momma And Her Good Kid!! Share icon

#41 Adopted A Pup Share icon

#42 These Two Were Rescued From Inside A Wall At A Local Mall In Qatar. I've Just Adopted Them. Say Hello To Luke And Leia! Share icon

#43 My Newly Adopted Pup And Old Dog Instantly Bonded And Became Best Friends Share icon

#44 What Should I Wish For? I've Been Adopted. All My Wishes Have Come True Share icon

#45 Adopted These Two Who Didn't Know Each Other A Couple Of Months Ago Share icon

#46 New Adopted A Muppet Share icon

#47 Meet Raven (4mo) Just Adopted Share icon

#48 I've Always Wanted To Get A Dog, And Today Was Finally That Day! Meet Lord, A Cute Rescue From The Shelter That I Volunteer At Share icon

#49 Rescued This Handsome Guy Just In Time For Christmas Share icon

#50 Babies We Rescued And Their First Day Home Share icon

#51 My Redneck Neighbors Abandoned This Adorable Kitten. I’ve Never Been A Cat Person Until 4 Days Ago. I Get It Now Share icon

#52 I Think Sugar Belongs Here… She Just Adopted Me! Share icon

#53 All 3 Beans Are Bottle Babies. The 2 Girls Are Being Adopted By My Mother-In-Law But The Boy Is Staying With Us Share icon

#54 Cooper Is Coming Home For Christmas! Sadly, Cooper’s Family Don't Want Him - But We Do ❤️ Share icon

#55 Friend Rescued What I Believe To Be A Hunting Dog… Share icon

#56 This Week A Stray Baby Entered My House And Went By 2 Big Dogs Just To Be Adopted Share icon

#57 We Adopted Two Kittens! Share icon

#58 Adopted This Little Guy This Past Weekend Share icon

#59 Just Adopted This Little Beauty Today. She’s Almost 3mos Old And I’m In Love Already Share icon

#60 They Were Still Not Adopted So.. How Could We Not? Welcome Home! Share icon

#61 I Started Fostering Kitties. I Adopted My Very First Foster Share icon

#62 How Do You Say No To This Little Face??? Share icon

#63 What Is She ? We Adopted This Sweet Dog And We’re Wondering What Breed She Is, Anyone Have An Ideas? Share icon

#64 Hi Daisie ! This Is My Mom And Dad's Newly Adopted Baby From A Local Rescue. She Is 5 Months Old And Very Loved And Spoiled Share icon

#65 Adopted A Week Ago And Already At Home! Share icon

#66 So, A Week Ago We Adopted These Two Rascals. Meet Leia And Han Share icon

#67 My Kitten, I Adopted Her Before Becoming Her Owner, Was Mistreated, No Animal Deserves That Share icon

#68 My Aussiedoodle Snuggling Her New Adopted Sister, Segi Share icon

#69 Rescued Brothers Share icon

#70 My Brothers Newest Rescue Griff Is Glad To Be Home For Christmas! Share icon

#71 Adopted An Old Void And This Is How He Fell Asleep Today Share icon

#72 Just Adopted This Cutie Share icon

#73 Lost My Void Of 17 Years A Few Weeks Ago, Adopted This Little Lady Today 🫶 Share icon

#74 Advice For Newly Adopted Heeler Pup Share icon My fiancé has always wanted a puppy, and we live up in the mountains so i new i needed a puppy that’s smart and won’t run away. I adopted a 4 month old heeler puppy for him. they LOVE eachother. immediately they became best friends. But she’s a little trouble maker. We taught her a few commands like sit. But the issue we have is her with my cats. she wants to play with them so bad. we tell her to sit and she does but she has her eyes fixed on them. my cats love her but she’s a puppy so she’s to rough! does anyone know how to control her fixation with my cats? or at least show her to be gentle?

#75 Just Adopted This Fella And I’m In Love Already! Share icon

#76 Rescued This Semi-Feral Girl From The Lot Behind My Workshop. Meet Blanche, Everyone! Share icon

#77 Rescued Share icon

#78 I Got Adopted!!!! Share icon

#79 I Just Adopted A Bc Puppy! Share icon