64 Adorable Pets Being Happy To Finally Be Home After Getting Adopted (November Edition)
While it is sad that there is a need for adoption in the first place, luckily it is in and of itself a solution to the problem—a solution that quite a bit of folks seem to embrace.
And when folks adopt, it’s likely they take to the internet to celebrate their newest member (or members) of the family, sharing a picture of them being curious, mischievous, or downright adorable. Some of these find their way into our pet adoption of the month listicles, so here are the best ones for the month of November.
Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog
Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog
I hate the very idea of animals suffering like that. Please give her lots of extra love from me.
My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him
It’s important to consider animal adoption stats for a minute because it emphasizes how crucial it is for them to find forever homes.
Around 6.3 million companion animals are admitted to animal shelters around the US each year. That’s roughly equivalent to the populations of Maryland (6.17M) and Indiana (6.79M).
Of them, dogs and cats go almost half-and-half with 3.1 and 3.2 million respectively. Luckily, this is a drop since 2011 when 7.2 million pets ended up in shelters.
This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great
I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site
We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie
Of these 6.3 million, only 4.1 are actually adopted, and about 810,000 of pets who enter shelters as strays are eventually reunited with their human companions.
Unfortunately, the reality is some animals end up euthanized. And reasons can vary from shelter overcrowding to the animals being incurably sick, aggressive, injured or suffering from something.
So, adoption is definitely the option.
Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens
Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug
Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie!
Bored Panda has reached out to Julie Posluns, an applied animal behaviorist (ACAAB) and the founder of The Cat School, to learn more about adoption and adopted pet behavior.
“A recently adopted cat may initially hide due to fear of their new surroundings; overcoming this fear could take days or weeks,” explains Julie.
“As a cat becomes more familiar with its new surroundings and guardians, you should expect more exploration and social and playful behaviors.”
Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie
I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short
Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners
I hate people who just leave their pets behind when they move. If you can't take them with you, or you just decide you don't want them anymore, at least take them to a shelter so they have a chance of finding new humans.
Julie continues: “Once a bond develops and your cat starts trusting you, they may start following you, seeking your attention and lying closer to you, or on you if you are lucky! The first few weeks and months are full of surprises as you learn more about your cat's personality.”
And to increase your chances of becoming a cat cushion, it helps to have some soul-searching done before actually adopting—considering the energy levels, personality, size when fully grown and their fit in the family.
We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out
Black cat saying..Listen here, I’m the boss right? Don’t look at me with those big eyes, all cute and Floofy…I said I’m the bos…..oh, ok then. I’ll do whatever you say….
Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug
Kitty looks like they are guarding the new human they just adopted.
We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn!
If possible, spend time with the adoptee in the shelter and see how they react to you. And once you’ve set your (puppy) eyes on one, move on to prepping.
“While time and patience are helpful when a cat is rehomed, there are methods to speed up the integration process,” explains Julie. “Setting up the environment so your cat has many places to feel safe—both hiding spots and elevated areas to monitor their environment can bring a sense of control.”
Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age
What Name Should He Have?
Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!!
“Encouraging play, using food as enrichment in puzzles and for clicker training are excellent ‘ice-breakers’ to start your relationship on the right paw.”
As for dogs, they too require a place of their own at home. So, set up a place with a bed and blanket for them to rest and introduce them to their food bowl and use food enrichment to help them familiarize with the environment.
Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted
Upvote for the void 🤩💗(and their floofy friend)
Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids
Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!!
It goes without saying that finding a local veterinarian and looking into pet insurance are highly recommended.
In the long run, and even more so with dogs, you can start introducing them to other pets around the neighborhood or even in other family circles.
Pet training also comes in handy in many different situations. Training essentially helps you communicate better with the pet and for the pet to understand you better.
Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug
I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat
I love how they curl up with their chin out, just ready for a scritch.
My Wife Just Adopted Her
Adoption has an impact on pets’ behavior and personality and it’s virtually always positive.
“There are many heartwarming stories of homeless cats who go from avoiding any human contact to becoming sweet and affectionate companions,” elaborates Julie.
Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper!
Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly
The tabby looks like Audi. His stripes are that thick and dark on his legs, too.
We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today!
Julie continues: “Similarly, moving from a crowded shelter environment into a quiet home can have a profoundly positive effect on a cat's personality.”
“Fortunately, even cats surrendered multiple times can adapt to new environments and become trusting companions.”
My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi
I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful
This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday
Be sure to check out more from the Cat School website, where you can find resources for cat training tips as well as get yourself specialized products like clicker training tools and cat leash walking kits. And be sure to follow the school on their YouTube and Instagram.
But if you want more adopted cuteness, these listicles come out on a monthly basis, so check out the one from last month.
Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot
One of my cats is from a parking lot and he is the goofiest cat ever and loves cuddling
My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper
My Dad Just Adopted This Baby
On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks
I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love
I Adopted A Kitten Less Than A Week Ago, And To My Great Surprise, She Already Trusts Me
Adopted This Sweet Little Girl
Adopted These Lil Babies This Weekend
I dunno…kind of looks like they’re already plotting something :)
My New Little Guy, Simon
Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same
First Week!
The soft can-opener is in for some serious training. That kitten doesn't look like it's going to be satisfied with less than perfect service.
Adopted An Abandoned Kitten On Our Honeymoon
We've Just Adopted Him. It Looked So Quiet, Now It's Mayhem All Day
Adopted A Kitten This Weekend
My Mum Adopted A Cat That Was Struggling To Get Homed. She’s Home Now
Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family
How could anyone throw this precious gem away?
Just Rescued This Lil Dude
Our Latest Rescue
Sweet little thing. I love it when my younger cat holds onto my hand.
Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago
Happy Cat Day! Meet Olaf! Newly Adopted This Afternoon!
I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe
Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother's Happy Face!
Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week!
Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl
Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels
Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti
Mama will end you if you upset her baby. Also, awesome ears.
Adopted These 2 Goofs
Say Hello To Our New Adopted Puppy Chopper
Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off!
Just Adopted This Handsome Boy Today
We Adopted Starburst This Past Weekend
Adopted My First Cat Yesterday
Adopted This Big Guy Today!
Just Adopted This Boxer Girl
It's easy to feel sad about what's going on in the world these days. Then this thread of wholesome edifying goodness pops up and makes you smile. Bravo BP. And bravo to all these beautiful pets (and their humans).
