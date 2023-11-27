And when folks adopt, it’s likely they take to the internet to celebrate their newest member (or members) of the family, sharing a picture of them being curious, mischievous, or downright adorable. Some of these find their way into our pet adoption of the month listicles, so here are the best ones for the month of November.

While it is sad that there is a need for adoption in the first place, luckily it is in and of itself a solution to the problem—a solution that quite a bit of folks seem to embrace.

#1 Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog Share icon

#2 Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog Share icon

#3 My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him Share icon

It’s important to consider animal adoption stats for a minute because it emphasizes how crucial it is for them to find forever homes. Around 6.3 million companion animals are admitted to animal shelters around the US each year. That’s roughly equivalent to the populations of Maryland (6.17M) and Indiana (6.79M). Of them, dogs and cats go almost half-and-half with 3.1 and 3.2 million respectively. Luckily, this is a drop since 2011 when 7.2 million pets ended up in shelters.

#4 This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great Share icon

#5 I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site Share icon

#6 We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie Share icon

Of these 6.3 million, only 4.1 are actually adopted, and about 810,000 of pets who enter shelters as strays are eventually reunited with their human companions. Unfortunately, the reality is some animals end up euthanized. And reasons can vary from shelter overcrowding to the animals being incurably sick, aggressive, injured or suffering from something. ADVERTISEMENT So, adoption is definitely the option.

#7 Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens Share icon

#8 Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug Share icon

#9 Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie! Share icon

Bored Panda has reached out to Julie Posluns, an applied animal behaviorist (ACAAB) and the founder of The Cat School, to learn more about adoption and adopted pet behavior. “A recently adopted cat may initially hide due to fear of their new surroundings; overcoming this fear could take days or weeks,” explains Julie. “As a cat becomes more familiar with its new surroundings and guardians, you should expect more exploration and social and playful behaviors.”

#10 Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie Share icon

#11 I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short Share icon

#12 Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners Share icon

Julie continues: “Once a bond develops and your cat starts trusting you, they may start following you, seeking your attention and lying closer to you, or on you if you are lucky! The first few weeks and months are full of surprises as you learn more about your cat's personality.” ADVERTISEMENT And to increase your chances of becoming a cat cushion, it helps to have some soul-searching done before actually adopting—considering the energy levels, personality, size when fully grown and their fit in the family.

#13 We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out Share icon

#14 Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug Share icon

#15 We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn! Share icon

If possible, spend time with the adoptee in the shelter and see how they react to you. And once you’ve set your (puppy) eyes on one, move on to prepping. “While time and patience are helpful when a cat is rehomed, there are methods to speed up the integration process,” explains Julie. “Setting up the environment so your cat has many places to feel safe—both hiding spots and elevated areas to monitor their environment can bring a sense of control.”

#16 Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age Share icon

#17 What Name Should He Have? Share icon

#18 Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!! Share icon

“Encouraging play, using food as enrichment in puzzles and for clicker training are excellent ‘ice-breakers’ to start your relationship on the right paw.” As for dogs, they too require a place of their own at home. So, set up a place with a bed and blanket for them to rest and introduce them to their food bowl and use food enrichment to help them familiarize with the environment.

#19 Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted Share icon

#20 Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids Share icon

#21 Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!! Share icon

It goes without saying that finding a local veterinarian and looking into pet insurance are highly recommended. In the long run, and even more so with dogs, you can start introducing them to other pets around the neighborhood or even in other family circles. Pet training also comes in handy in many different situations. Training essentially helps you communicate better with the pet and for the pet to understand you better.

#22 Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug Share icon

#23 I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat Share icon

#24 My Wife Just Adopted Her Share icon

Adoption has an impact on pets’ behavior and personality and it’s virtually always positive. “There are many heartwarming stories of homeless cats who go from avoiding any human contact to becoming sweet and affectionate companions,” elaborates Julie.

#25 Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper! Share icon

#26 Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly Share icon

#27 We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today! Share icon

Julie continues: “Similarly, moving from a crowded shelter environment into a quiet home can have a profoundly positive effect on a cat's personality.” “Fortunately, even cats surrendered multiple times can adapt to new environments and become trusting companions.”

#28 My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi Share icon

#29 I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful Share icon

#30 This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday Share icon

#31 Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot Share icon

#32 My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper Share icon

#33 My Dad Just Adopted This Baby Share icon

#34 On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks Share icon

#35 I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love Share icon

#36 I Adopted A Kitten Less Than A Week Ago, And To My Great Surprise, She Already Trusts Me Share icon

#37 Adopted This Sweet Little Girl Share icon

#38 Adopted These Lil Babies This Weekend Share icon

#39 My New Little Guy, Simon Share icon

#40 Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same Share icon

#41 First Week! Share icon

#42 Adopted An Abandoned Kitten On Our Honeymoon Share icon

#43 We've Just Adopted Him. It Looked So Quiet, Now It's Mayhem All Day Share icon

#44 Adopted A Kitten This Weekend Share icon

#45 My Mum Adopted A Cat That Was Struggling To Get Homed. She’s Home Now Share icon

#46 Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family Share icon

#47 Just Rescued This Lil Dude Share icon

#48 Our Latest Rescue Share icon

#49 Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago Share icon

#50 Happy Cat Day! Meet Olaf! Newly Adopted This Afternoon! Share icon

#51 I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe Share icon

#52 Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother's Happy Face! Share icon

#53 Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week! Share icon

#54 Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl Share icon

#55 Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels Share icon

#56 Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti Share icon

#57 Adopted These 2 Goofs Share icon

#58 Say Hello To Our New Adopted Puppy Chopper Share icon

#59 Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off! Share icon

#60 Just Adopted This Handsome Boy Today Share icon

#61 We Adopted Starburst This Past Weekend Share icon

#62 Adopted My First Cat Yesterday Share icon

#63 Adopted This Big Guy Today! Share icon