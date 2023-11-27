ADVERTISEMENT

While it is sad that there is a need for adoption in the first place, luckily it is in and of itself a solution to the problem—a solution that quite a bit of folks seem to embrace.

And when folks adopt, it’s likely they take to the internet to celebrate their newest member (or members) of the family, sharing a picture of them being curious, mischievous, or downright adorable. Some of these find their way into our pet adoption of the month listicles, so here are the best ones for the month of November.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog

Recently Adopted A Kitten, Was Worried He Wouldn’t Get Along With My Dog

zachp0wer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog

Adopted A Sweet Bait Dog

BuddhaDaddy88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate the very idea of animals suffering like that. Please give her lots of extra love from me.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him

My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him

kittyishhh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s important to consider animal adoption stats for a minute because it emphasizes how crucial it is for them to find forever homes.

Around 6.3 million companion animals are admitted to animal shelters around the US each year. That’s roughly equivalent to the populations of Maryland (6.17M) and Indiana (6.79M).

Of them, dogs and cats go almost half-and-half with 3.1 and 3.2 million respectively. Luckily, this is a drop since 2011 when 7.2 million pets ended up in shelters.
#4

This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great

This Is Weasley And Capucine Adopted Thru Our Shelter. The Big Boy Was Lonely (And Really Playful) So His Human Adopted A Little Sister For Him. Things Seems To Be Going Great

sonia72quebec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site

I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site

realogy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie

We Adopted This Little Orange Cutie

MdnightRmblr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Of these 6.3 million, only 4.1 are actually adopted, and about 810,000 of pets who enter shelters as strays are eventually reunited with their human companions.

Unfortunately, the reality is some animals end up euthanized. And reasons can vary from shelter overcrowding to the animals being incurably sick, aggressive, injured or suffering from something.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, adoption is definitely the option.
#7

Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens

Today, I Adopted A Street Cat And Her One-Day-Old Kittens

shahid_555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug

Decided To Adopt The Hissing, Swatting, Growling One At The Shelter. Took Her Less Than A Day To Turn Into The Sweetest Cuddle Bug

gotpoopstains Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie!

Rescued This Little Girl From A Trash Compactor. Her Name Is Sylvie!

Aquarius_Bitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda has reached out to Julie Posluns, an applied animal behaviorist (ACAAB) and the founder of The Cat School, to learn more about adoption and adopted pet behavior.

“A recently adopted cat may initially hide due to fear of their new surroundings; overcoming this fear could take days or weeks,” explains Julie.

“As a cat becomes more familiar with its new surroundings and guardians, you should expect more exploration and social and playful behaviors.”
#10

Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie

Accidental Hug While Brushing A Newly Adopted 15yo Pittie

alittle_disabled Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short

I Just Adopted Her And Named Her Duchess. Dutch For Short

NBD2016 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Just Adopted This Sweet Boy, Can’t Believe He Was Left Behind By His Previous Owners

Limp-Bacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate people who just leave their pets behind when they move. If you can't take them with you, or you just decide you don't want them anymore, at least take them to a shelter so they have a chance of finding new humans.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Julie continues: “Once a bond develops and your cat starts trusting you, they may start following you, seeking your attention and lying closer to you, or on you if you are lucky! The first few weeks and months are full of surprises as you learn more about your cat's personality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And to increase your chances of becoming a cat cushion, it helps to have some soul-searching done before actually adopting—considering the energy levels, personality, size when fully grown and their fit in the family.
#13

We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out

We Adopted A Second Cat Today. He And Our First Cat Are Working Things Out

coinpile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
annejones6050 avatar
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black cat saying..Listen here, I’m the boss right? Don’t look at me with those big eyes, all cute and Floofy…I said I’m the bos…..oh, ok then. I’ll do whatever you say….

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug

Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug

irishrose381 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kitty looks like they are guarding the new human they just adopted.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn!

We Just Adopted A Rescue. Meet Popcorn!

willevans1972 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

If possible, spend time with the adoptee in the shelter and see how they react to you. And once you’ve set your (puppy) eyes on one, move on to prepping.

“While time and patience are helpful when a cat is rehomed, there are methods to speed up the integration process,” explains Julie. “Setting up the environment so your cat has many places to feel safe—both hiding spots and elevated areas to monitor their environment can bring a sense of control.”
#16

Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age

Rescued This Little Guy Tonight, Can Anyone Give Insight On His Age

LadyMcRib Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Based on the eye color which apparently hasn't changed yet, I would say between 3 and 6 months, closer to 3 given his size.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

What Name Should He Have?

What Name Should He Have?

Kyto_Echo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!!

Susie Q Found Her Furever Home Yesterday!!!

animeyiddies69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

“Encouraging play, using food as enrichment in puzzles and for clicker training are excellent ‘ice-breakers’ to start your relationship on the right paw.”

As for dogs, they too require a place of their own at home. So, set up a place with a bed and blanket for them to rest and introduce them to their food bowl and use food enrichment to help them familiarize with the environment.
#19

Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted

Daughter Was Worried About The Adopted Void Being Accepted

screaming_avacado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
livivandervliet avatar
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for the void 🤩💗(and their floofy friend)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids

Just Adopted Two Tiny Voids

Celthara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!!

Newly Adopted Dog, Name Suggestions Please!!

there_is_no_party Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

It goes without saying that finding a local veterinarian and looking into pet insurance are highly recommended.

In the long run, and even more so with dogs, you can start introducing them to other pets around the neighborhood or even in other family circles.

Pet training also comes in handy in many different situations. Training essentially helps you communicate better with the pet and for the pet to understand you better.
#22

Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug

Adopted My First Dog, Her Name Is Bug

httpsal3m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat

I Am In Love With My 6 Weeks Old Cat

hamada625 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Wife Just Adopted Her

My Wife Just Adopted Her

zuinno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Adoption has an impact on pets’ behavior and personality and it’s virtually always positive.

“There are many heartwarming stories of homeless cats who go from avoiding any human contact to becoming sweet and affectionate companions,” elaborates Julie.
#25

Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper!

Just Adopted. Her Name Is Juniper!

littleponine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
livivandervliet avatar
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks so happy - my heart 😭😭❤️❤️❤️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly

Brother And Sister We Adopted Together Who Cuddle Constantly

takeagender Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today!

We Adopted Our Newest Family Member, Miley, Today!

RiightUmmNo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Julie continues: “Similarly, moving from a crowded shelter environment into a quiet home can have a profoundly positive effect on a cat's personality.”

“Fortunately, even cats surrendered multiple times can adapt to new environments and become trusting companions.”
#28

My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi

My Neighbors Were Evicted And Abandoned Their Cat. I Decided To Adopt Him. Meet Mimi

Pogys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful

I Was Adopted By A Stray Cat Today. I’m Grateful

New_Weather_7611 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday

This Mf Adopted Me Yesterday

mr638 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Be sure to check out more from the Cat School website, where you can find resources for cat training tips as well as get yourself specialized products like clicker training tools and cat leash walking kits. And be sure to follow the school on their YouTube and Instagram.

But if you want more adopted cuteness, these listicles come out on a monthly basis, so check out the one from last month.
#31

Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot

Adjusting To Indoor Life After Being Adopted From The Parking Lot

PartyMud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my cats is from a parking lot and he is the goofiest cat ever and loves cuddling

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper

My Newly Adopted Puppy Is One Silly Sleeper

mll2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My Dad Just Adopted This Baby

My Dad Just Adopted This Baby

SayiBocedi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks

On The Euthanasia List At An Animal Shelter Instead, She Got Adopted And A Puppuccino From Starbucks

moncking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
livivandervliet avatar
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the euthanasia list 😭 so glad she was saved

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love

I Asked For The Least Adoptable Cat… Ended Up With A Sweet Bundle Of Love

Fluffy-Designer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Adopted A Kitten Less Than A Week Ago, And To My Great Surprise, She Already Trusts Me

I Adopted A Kitten Less Than A Week Ago, And To My Great Surprise, She Already Trusts Me

katie_astrophe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Adopted This Sweet Little Girl

Adopted This Sweet Little Girl

copycat217 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Adopted These Lil Babies This Weekend

Adopted These Lil Babies This Weekend

saddgasm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno…kind of looks like they’re already plotting something :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

My New Little Guy, Simon

My New Little Guy, Simon

Anon08753 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same

Accidentally Adopted A Potato But We Love Her All The Same

GuideToTheGalaxy05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

First Week!

First Week!

MajorCatEnthusiast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The soft can-opener is in for some serious training. That kitten doesn't look like it's going to be satisfied with less than perfect service.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Adopted An Abandoned Kitten On Our Honeymoon

Adopted An Abandoned Kitten On Our Honeymoon

marzbvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

We've Just Adopted Him. It Looked So Quiet, Now It's Mayhem All Day

We've Just Adopted Him. It Looked So Quiet, Now It's Mayhem All Day

stdfr06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Adopted A Kitten This Weekend

Adopted A Kitten This Weekend

-Thenburyher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Mum Adopted A Cat That Was Struggling To Get Homed. She’s Home Now

My Mum Adopted A Cat That Was Struggling To Get Homed. She’s Home Now

Real-Response-6116 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family

Rescued This Little Fella From Being Thrown Away. She’s Now A Part Of The Family

DJ-Zero-Seven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Just Rescued This Lil Dude

Just Rescued This Lil Dude

pizzapuppiez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Our Latest Rescue

Our Latest Rescue

pdonettes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweet little thing. I love it when my younger cat holds onto my hand.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago

Rescued Violet 1 Week Ago

HospyNursie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Happy Cat Day! Meet Olaf! Newly Adopted This Afternoon!

Happy Cat Day! Meet Olaf! Newly Adopted This Afternoon!

haaruka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe

I Adopted A Kitten Named Toe

MarlaLinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother's Happy Face!

Officially Adopting My Street Foster Jpeg, Look At Her Brother's Happy Face!

freyaeyaeyaeya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week!

Happy Halloween From Benny! 15 Y.o. Just Adopted Him Last Week!

helicopterlanding Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking very handsome in his checked shirt and dungarees.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl

Adopted A Swiss Sennen/Labrador Boy For Our Blondie Lab Girl

Rimmer2022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels

Adopted At A Rescue And Newly Groomed. Truffles, Good Girl And Terror Of Squirrels

UCFLegion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti

Adopted This Mama Cat And Kitti

Crafty_Check_889 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mama will end you if you upset her baby. Also, awesome ears.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Adopted These 2 Goofs

Adopted These 2 Goofs

ThrownAwayGuineaPig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Say Hello To Our New Adopted Puppy Chopper

Say Hello To Our New Adopted Puppy Chopper

visionist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off!

Meet Naomi! She Adopted Me A Week Ago And I Wanted To Show Her Off!

asm485 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Just Adopted This Handsome Boy Today

Just Adopted This Handsome Boy Today

Minimum-Truth-6554 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

We Adopted Starburst This Past Weekend

We Adopted Starburst This Past Weekend

houtechs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Adopted My First Cat Yesterday

Adopted My First Cat Yesterday

Sugarsweetlee66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Adopted This Big Guy Today!

Adopted This Big Guy Today!

cajunbeard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Just Adopted This Boxer Girl

Just Adopted This Boxer Girl

littlelunabug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!